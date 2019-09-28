38 Viral Products On Amazon That Are Kinda Wild & 100% Genius

I'm a big fan of genius Amazon products that are going viral (even if they're a bit odd) — and I bet you are, too. Believe it or not, some of the most brilliant products out there are a combination of the well-known and the wild. Take this toothbrush wall mount, for example. It's a handy combination of a traditional toothbrush holder and those little plastic caps you snap over your bristles while you're traveling. With this genius device, you can get the best of both worlds: an accessible place to keep your toothbrush, and the removable cover that keeps dirt and debris at bay.

Plus, you never know what you might find that can totally change your life while you're shopping and reading customer reviews. For example, who knew that an egg yolk-removing kitchen tool even existed? Now that I know, it's been a total game-changer for quickly separating eggs without the mess. And I can't even tell you how many hours I've saved searching for my keys with this strong magnet that can hold multiple rings at once.

When it comes down to it, Amazon shoppers know what's up. Here's a collection of some of the most innovative products that are going viral amongst reviewers because they're just that good.