The 38 Best Things Going Viral On Amazon That You've Never Heard Of

Everyone has a running list of things we want, but are almost impossible to snag. Whether it’s the newest iPhone, the latest coveted makeup release, or a hot new restaurant reservation — sometimes the things you want are sold out or hard to get your hands on. Luckily: there are viral products on Amazon that haven't reached that elusive point where they'll always be sold out. Which will happen soon, of course.

For example, it’s unlikely that you’ve spent all week thinking about how much better your life would be if you had a giant, sand-resistant, quick-drying, foldable blanket. But once you have one, you’ll probably wonder how you ever spent a day of fun in the sun without your beloved beach blanket.

From sweat-blocking wet wipes that’ll keep your armpits dry and fresh a week at a time, to a compact, foldable dish-drying rack that’ll save you tons of counter space, the products on this list have the potential to truly change your life for the better. Some of these items have already earned a cult-following of devoted fans, while others are just beginning to go viral. But all the products on this list do have one thing in common: once you try them for yourself, you’ll wish you’d discovered them a lot sooner.

Ready to dive in? Just keep clicking.

1. The All-Natural Toothpaste That Lets You Brush Without Rinsing Frau Fowler Natural Oral Care $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This all-natural tooth-cleaning powder is one of the only oral care products that’s safe to leave in your mouth without rinsing and spitting — which means its bacteria-fighting, tooth-strengthening ingredients can keep working long after you’re finished brushing your teeth. It’s made with 100 percent natural, GMO-free, food-grade ingredients, including antibacterial essential oils, natural salt, coconut, and more. It comes in three different flavors: citrus mint, licorice mint, and a soothing blend of cinnamon, cloves, and tea tree oil.

2. These Super-Concentrated Liquid Biotin Drops Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About Extra Strength Biotin Drops $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Each drop of this ultra-concentrated liquid biotin supplement contains 10,000 micrograms of biotin, which is known to promote strong, fast-growing, shiny hair, skin, and nails. The flavored liquid formula is completely vegan, gluten-free, and free of soy, sugar, yeast, and salt (it's sweetened with stevia, a natural zero-calorie sweetener). This supplement has accumulated over 1,200 five-star reviews on Amazon, with reviewers gushing about the its effectiveness, affordability, and easy-to-drink berry flavor. Always ask your doctor before adding a new supplement to your routine.

3. A Spa-Worthy Sleep Mask That's Made With Real Silk Silk Sleep Mask $12 | Amazon See On Amazon If you didn’t look at the price tag, you'd probably guess this spa-worthy silk eye mask costs a lot more than it actually does. Both sides are covered in 100 percent real, top-quality mulberry silk, for a ultra-luxurious feel against your skin. The mask also has a specially designed nose guard that blocks out 30 percent more light than a regular eye mask, giving you a chance to sleep no matter where you are.

4. A Callus Remover That Melts Away Stubborn Foot Calluses In Minutes Callus Remover $11 | Amazon See On Amazon If your feet have the type of thick, tough calluses that even a professional pedicure can't help, you'll love this incredibly potent at-home foot callus remover. The process for removing calluses is super quick and easy: Simply dilute the product with warm water, prime your calluses by scrubbing them with a pumice stone, then soak your feet for three minutes. In only one or two sessions, your calluses will completely disappear. Just make you sure you wear gloves — this stuff is pretty powerful.

5. These Silicone Scrubbing Brushes That Won't Collect Bacteria, Mold, Or Odors Silicone Laundry Brush (2 Pack) $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Germaphobes will love these silicone scrubbing brushes — unlike a regular sponge or bristle brush, they're completely non-porous, meaning they won't be a hot spot for nasty germs and mold-causing bacteria. They'll scrub away stains on laundry delicates or white clothes before you throw them in the wash, and one reviewer writes: "Have used on baby clothes, blouses and tougher stains as well." Plus, they're super easy to clean by boiling them in water for a few minutes. Each brush has both a sturdy silicone scrubbing surface and a soft-bristled silicone brush.

6. An Insulated Bottle And Can Cooler That Comes With A Built-In Bottle Opener Asobu Bottle and Can Cooler $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This insulated stainless steel beverage chiller is like a one-stop shop for all your beverage needs. Unlike most beverage chillers, this one can be used with both bottles and cans, and it even comes with a built-in bottle opener at the top. Its double-walled stainless steel design is vacuum-insulated, ensuring it'll keep your beverage cold for hours at a time. With its silicone topper, it'll securely hold any standard-sized beer bottle. Remove the topper, and it'll be the right size for any standard-sized can.

7. An Ultra-Hydrating Hair Treatment That Has Nearly 5,000 Glowing Reviews On Amazon Hair Protector & Conditioner $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Hair experts everywhere agree: it's key to protect your hair from damage when straightening, curling, or blow drying. Unlike many heat protectant products, this argan oil hair protector doubles as a leave-in conditioner, leaving your hair feeling smooth, soft, and silky instead of sticky, dry, and crunchy. It's packed with premium, natural ingredients to protect and hydrate damaged hair, like real Moroccan argan oil, macadamia nut oil, aloe vera, and more. And if you're still not convinced? Well, over 4,200 glowing five-star Amazon reviews can't all be wrong.

8. A Mesh Laundry Bag So You Can Run Your Dirty Sneakers Through The Washing Machine Whitmor Sneaker Wash Bag $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This nifty mesh laundry bag is the perfect way to run your stinky sneakers and other shoes through the washing machine without having them snag on other clothing. Plus, the bag is designed to hang off a shower rod, clothes line, or pole, so it's the perfect way to let your shoes hang dry once they're clean. The bag is made of durable polyester mesh, and is big enough to hold a pair of size 14 men's sneakers.

9. A Giant Blanket That Is Literally Perfect For The Beach Wellax Beach Blanket $35 | Amazon See On Amazon The makers of this giant beach blanket seriously thought of everything. First of all, it's huge — nine by 10 feet, and big enough for up to seven adults. It only weights 16 ounces, and when not in use, it compresses into a portable travel bag. Because it's made with parachute nylon, it resists heat, water, and sand, so you won't track sand into your home or car. Plus, it comes with a waterproof storage pocket for your valuables, and four slots at the corners to place weights to secure it.

10. The Cutest Anti-Skid Floor Mat That's Made With Real Bamboo InterDesign Bamboo Floor Mat $11 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're going to be clumsy, you may as well do it in style. This anti-skid bamboo floor mat is a super chic way to prevent slips and falls, whether you place it in your bathroom, kitchen, or doorway. The mat is made with strips of real bamboo, with an anti-skid fabric border to prevent it from sliding across the floor. It measures 17 by 24 inches, and can easily be cleaned with soap and water. "They're inexpensive, easy to clean, and they don't slip," one satisfied Amazon reviewer reported.

11. This Handheld Heat Tool That Instantly Gives Any Open Plastic Bag An Airtight Seal Bag Sealer $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Unlike bag clips or twist ties, this handheld heat sealer creates a truly airtight seal on open plastic bags. It's a great way to prolong the shelf life of chips, cookies, cereals, produce, and more — so it'll save you money and help you cut down on waste. After heating up for about 30 seconds, the sealer only takes one second to create an airtight seal on any aluminum foil or plastic bag.

12. These Sweat-Shielding Wipes To Save You From Sweat Marks For Seven Days Straight Kleinert's Sweat Shield (5 Pack) $14 | Amazon See On Amazon If you want to get rid of underarm sweat stains, these clinical-strength sweat-blocking wipes are the perfect secret weapon for anyone who suffers from overactive perspiratory glands. Wipe them one time on any part of your body that's prone to unwanted sweat, and it'll literally stay dry and odor-free for up to seven days. Yes, really. The wipes are safe for sensitive skin and recommended by dermatologists. They come in a pack of five, enough to last most people five weeks.

13. This Solid Wooden Comb That's Equal Parts Functional And Beautiful Breezelike Detangling Wood Comb $14 | Amazon See On Amazon The first thing you'll notice about this unique wooden detangling comb is its minimalistic beauty. It's handcrafted using solid green sandalwood — a hard, smooth wood that's also known for its soothing, stress-relieving scent. But there's more to this comb: its wide-tooth design makes it super effective at detangling hair, especially for thick or curly hair types. Sandalwood also naturally prevents static and frizz. "All edges are smooth, and no seam lines on the teeth like with the wide tooth plastic combs," one Amazon reviewer reported.

14. A Nifty Applicator To Apply Lotions, Gels, And Creams On Those Hard-To-Reach Places Aquasentials Easy Lotion Applicator $6 | Amazon See On Amazon With this innovative applicator for lotions, gels, and creams, you'll never be forced to ignore those hard-to-reach areas on your back or shoulders. The applicator consists of a 15.5-inch plastic handle attached to a durable, non-porous pad. Apply sunscreen, lotion, or any other topical cream or gel to the pad, and the handle will help you easily reach it anywhere. The idea is simple, sure. But the fact that this product has over 3,000 five-star Amazon reviews proves that the simplest ideas are often the best ones.

15. A Portable, Inflatable Pillow That's Perfect For Camping Or Traveling Trekology Inflatable Pillow $16 | Amazon See On Amazon A good pillow can make a lousy situation a whole lot more comfortable. This inflatable travel pillow is portable enough to bring just about anywhere, and it's actually incredibly comfortable, too. It's firm and supportive, and its smart, ergonomic design offers tons of neck support. The pillow weighs only 2.75 ounces, and when it's deflated, it fits into a travel pouch that's smaller than a soda can. It's super easy to inflate in about five breaths or less, so you won't need a pump to use it.

16. A Special Razor To Remove Those Hard-To-Reach Back Hairs BAKblade $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're sick and tired of asking somebody else to remove unwanted hairs that grow on your back, this innovative back hair razor is for you. Its unique design is specifically created to let you shave even the thickest patches. It has an extra-long handle for hard-to-reach areas, and a safety blade that prevents clumsy nicks or cuts. The specially-designed blades give you a smooth, close shave whether you use them wet or dry, without or without shaving cream.

17. This Soft, Pillowy Foot Rest To Keep You Comfortable Anywhere HOKEKI Foot Rest $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Place this soft foam foot rest under your desk, bring it on a plane or in the car, or use it at home as you're washing TV. It has a soft, spongy foam filling, and the plush case has a non-slip bottom surface to keep it from slipping or sliding around on smooth floors. The case is also removable, and the entire foot rest is machine-washable, making it super easy to clean.

18. A Face And Body Moisturizer Packed With All The Most Hydrating Natural Ingredients Aloe Infusion Face And Body Moisturizer $50 | Amazon See On Amazon Every single ingredient in this popular aloe-infused face and body moisturizer is premium quality, organic, and known for its natural soothing, healing, and hydrating properties. The formula — which includes real aloe vera, kukui nut oil, Manuka honey, grape seed oil, and more, is packed with over 75 vitamins and antioxidants. Its natural antibacterial properties make it a great natural treatment for eczema and acne, and it's safe to use on any skin type. It's also completely free of harmful chemicals, artificial colors and fragrances, or parabens,

19. An Electric Crepe Maker To Take Your Homemade Breakfast Game To The Next Level Chefman Electric Crepe Maker $29 | Amazon See On Amazon Why wait in line at that trendy brunch place, when you can effortlessly make perfect, gourmet crepes in the comfort of your own home? This electric crepe maker makes it easy to create perfect crepes in minutes, and it also doubles as the perfect electric griddle to make your own pancakes, hash browns, omelets, and more. The crepe maker has a non-stick cooking surface that measures 12 inches in diameter. It also comes with a wooden batter spreader and spatula.

20. The Incredible Plug-Ins That Turn Your Phone Into A Remote Control For Any Household Device Gosund Smart Plug (4 Pack) $33 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're someone who's always worrying that you left all the lights on or forgot to turn off the toaster oven, you'll love these WiFi-powered smart plugs. They essentially turn your smart phone (or even your voice, if you have Alexa or Google Assistant) into a remote control for any device that you plug into the wall — such as a coffee maker, lamp, or window air conditioner. Connect a plug to your device, then use the company's app to control the device from anywhere you are.

21. A Giant Inflatable Lounger You'll Love Using All Summer Long Wekapo Inflatable Lounger $38 | Amazon See On Amazon Is it a floatie? Hammock? Portable sofa? Whatever you call it, this inflatable lounger is about to be your new favorite way to relax. Use it as you're floating in the pool, napping at your campsite, or relaxing at a music festival, concert, or park. This lounger is super easy to inflate without a pump — whisk it through the air, and its special design will fill itself by trapping pockets of air. It's 8 feet long, can support up to 500 pounds, and comes with its own carrying case.

22. This Dish-Drying Rack That's Perfect For Small Apartments Large Dish Drying Rack $16 | Amazon See On Amazon If you live in a home with limited countertop space, you'll love this versatile stainless steel dish drying rack. When not in use, it easily folds into compact, column-shaped spiral. Unfold it, and it's a generously-sized dish drying rack that rests directly over your sink. It's made of high-quality stainless steel with BPA-free silicone edges. It's heat-resistant, so it also doubles as a cooling rack for baked goods, hot pots or pans, and more.

23. A Personal Self-Defense Alarm That Fits On Your Key Ring Walmeck Personal Alarm $7 | Amazon See On Amazon The best part about this miniature personal alarm device is how easy it is to keep on hand at all times. This nifty little alarm clips right on your key chain, so you're guaranteed to have it whenever you leave the house. Just pull out the little pin at the top, and the device will emit a super-loud sound to command attention from anyone around you. The battery-operated device also doubles as a bright LED-powered flashlight.

24. This Super-Popular Serum That Will Leave Your Skin Bright, Clear, And Glowing Vitamin C Serum $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This popular facial serum is made with 30 percent vitamin C, which is known for its brightening, toning, and smoothing properties. The formula also includes hyaluronic acid — which is intensely hydrating — and vitamin E, which evens the skin tone and helps heal dehydrated, cracked, tired skin. "I have very dry, dull skin and after using this once, there was a noticeable difference in how my skin looked and felt," one happy Amazon reviewer gushed.

25. This Foldable Floor Mat Is A True Summer Essential Camco Handy Mat $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Just think about all the times you'd use this giant foldable floor mat if you had it. Summer concerts, picnics in the park, afternoons at the beach, sunbathing in your backyard? Basically a better version of your ratty beach blanket, it's durable, weatherproof, easy to clean, and when it's not in use, it literally folds up into into a little carry case with built-in handles. Unfolded, the mat measures 60 inches by 78 inches, large enough to seat four adults. Folded up, it's just 10.5 inches by 15 inches.

26. A Stylish, Mold-Resistant Drain Catcher To Catch Stray Hairs Before They Clog Up Your Tub Aofmee Drain Hair Catcher $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Save yourself a call to your landlord or plumber and invest in this effective drain hair catcher to catch and collect stray hairs without slowing down the flow of water. It's made of a durable composite material with a chrome finish. That means unlike stainless steel drain plugs, this one won't rust — and unlike plastic or silicone drain plus, it won't get slimy or moldy. It even catches pet hair, and reviewers report that cleaning, removing, and replacing the plug is super easy.

27. A Shower Curtain Liner That's Perfect For Bathrooms With Limited Storage (Or Lots Of Roommates!) Maytex Mesh Pockets Shower Curtain Liner $17 | Amazon See On Amazon If your collection of toiletries is threatening to take on a life of its own, this ingenious mesh pocket shower curtain liner is the perfect way to rein it back in. With nine roomy mesh pockets that hold up to 1 pound each, it creates instant bathroom storage space for shampoo, conditioner, shaving cream, razors, body wash, body scrub, body polish, and more. It's also made of clear PEVA material, and the pockets are made of quick-dry, mold-resistant white mesh.

28. A Compact-Yet-Powerful Miniature Fan That Amazon Reviewers Can't Stop Raving About Mini Handheld Fan $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This USB-powered portable fan has over 2,000 glowing five-star reviews, with fans gushing about how it's super powerful, durable, and easy to use. The three-speed fan is 8 inches in diameter, and has a collapsible handle with a cord to hang it around your neck. When not in use, the handle collapses, making the fan compact enough to stash in your purse or bag. "Powerful, rechargeable, compact," one Amazon reviewer gushed. "What's not to love?"

29. An Orthopedic Seat Cushion With Over 7,000 Devoted Fans ComfiLife Premium Comfort Seat Cushion $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Of the people who bought this orthopedic seat cushion on Amazon, over 7,000 of them loved it enough to take the time to write a positive review about it. It's great for relieving pain caused by pregnancy, conditions like sciatica, or general soreness that comes with hours of sitting at a desk or driving. The cushion's U-shaped cutout is designed to relieve pressure on the tailbone, providing relief and improving posture. The memory foam cushion has a non-slip bottom, and a soft removable slip cover for easy cleaning.

30. A Clip-On Silicone Strainer To Streamline Your Pasta-Making Process Clip-On Food Strainer $11 | Amazon See On Amazon This clip-on silicone food strainer is a far less clunky alternative to a full-size colander. It's obviously great for pasta, but it's also perfect for washing fruit or veggies, rinsing beans, and just about anything else you'd use a colander or strainer for. Its ingenious design lets it fit almost any bowl, pot, or pan — and the flat, flexible material means it takes up almost no space when not in use. The strainer even comes with a coordinating silicone garlic peeler and basting brush, to boot.

31. The Perfect Travel Bag To Organize Your Electronics, Cords, And More Jelly Comb Electronic Accessories Cable Organizer Bag $14 | Amazon See On Amazon When traveling, this compact electronics organizer bag makes it easy to keep your electronics, charging cables, and other accessories neat, organized and accessible. It has 18 elastic loops to stash charging cables, five mesh pouches for USB drives, flash drives, games, and small devices — and one larger 6-inch mesh pouch for a cell phone or small tablet. The bag is made of durable, waterproof nylon, and is padded to protect fragile items.

32. These Innovative Outdoor Lights That Attach To Your Patio Umbrella OYOCO Patio Umbrella Light $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Rather than installing a separate outdoor lighting system, why not attach this nifty LED-powered outdoor patio light directly to the umbrella on your patio table? Designed in a donut shape that attaches to your umbrella's pole, it's a great way to provide extra light directly where you'll be spending time, without making the entire area too bright. The energy-efficient light is battery-operated and has three brightness settings: low activates four small LED lights, medium activates 24 lights, and the brightest setting activates all 28.

33. An Innovative Tool That'll Clear Out A Clogged Drain In Seconds FlexiSnake Drain Clog Remover Kit (Set Of 5) $18 | Amazon See On Amazon If a clogged drain is causing water to get backed up in your sink or tub, this snake-like drain clog remover is here to help. It's an 18-inch-long, flexible wand with sturdy, sticky, pipe-cleaner-like bristles at the end. Snake the wand down any drain, rotating it as you go, and it'll grab and hold on to all the hair, gunk, and anything else that's gotten stuck in the maze of pipes down there. The set includes the reusable plastic handle, plus five disposable refill wands.

34. A Bluetooth Speaker For The Beach Or The Shower Kunodi Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Since this waterproof portable Bluetooth speaker is designed for outdoor use, it's durable enough to take a lot of wear and tear. Take it camping, toss it in your tote bag for a day at the beach, or bring it in the shower without worrying about slippery fingers. It comes with an attachable metal carabiner and suction cup, so you can easily secure it just about anywhere. The speaker also comes with a USB charging cable and an AUX cord to attach it to your phone or iPod.

35. A Power Scrubber That Gets Your Grout Clean RubbermaidReveal Grout Scrubber $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Think of this grout-cleaning power scrubber as a firmer, tougher toothbrush, except with an oscillating head that scrubs 60 times per second. It comes with a special brush head designed to the grout-filled cracks and corners between bathroom tiles. There are also two other brush head attachments you can purchase to use with your new power scrubber: a small multi-purpose brush for fixtures and tight spaces, and a larger multi-purpose brush for sinks, stoves, etc. "This thing cleaned things I didn't realize were dirty," one satisfied Amazon reviewer marveled.

36. The Fog-Resistant Shower Mirror That Has Over 2,000 Glowing Reviews Shave Well Fog-Free Shower Mirror $13 | Amazon See On Amazon The shower is the perfect place to shave, but some areas of the body are difficult to see properly without using a mirror. This fog-resistant shower mirror makes shaving in the shower effortlessly simple. The handheld mirror comes with its own adhesive hook to hang it up ⁠— when you're ready to use it, just hold it under running water for a few seconds, and it'll stay clear and fog-free in even the steamiest bathroom.

37. These Reflective, Waterproof Shoe Covers That Turn Any Pair Of Shoes Into Rain Boots USHTH Reflective Waterproof Shoe Cover $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Have you ever left the house on a beautiful day, with not a cloud in the sky, only to find yourself caught in a storm just a few hours later? With these waterproof shoe covers, you can turn any pair of shoes into fully functional, ankle-high rain boots. Designed to easily slip on and off over any pair of shoes, they're made of tough PVC material with a reflective safety patch on each heel. When not in use, they're compact enough to stash in a glovebox or backpack.