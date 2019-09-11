38 Super Comfortable Things On Amazon With At Least 1,000 5-Star Reviews

Cozy, soft, plush, luxurious, ergonomically-designed — if you live for products that fit these adjectives, these five-star products on Amazon are going to be right up your alley.

Yep — comfort is king when it comes to these treasures. I'm talking memory foam pillows, self-massagers, and yoga pants so soft reviewers say they feel like "butter". And speaking of reviews, I've specially picked out products that have upwards of 1,000 five-star reviews, which — when it comes to Amazon shopping — is an accomplishment equivalent to winning the Nobel Prize.

Okay, maybe not the Nobel Prize, but that amount of five-star ratings is still pretty impressive, because — as you probably already know — reviewers don't hold back when it comes to giving honest reviews. If they love it, they'll let you know (typically with tons of exclamation points). And if they don't love it? Well, they'll definitely let you know that, too.

All of these products are of the 10-exclamation-points variety, so you can rest assured you're getting something practical, high-quality, and — most importantly — so comfortable, you'll want to practically live in them. So if you're looking for joggers, socks, or just a really comfortable blanket, this is the list for you.

1. A Heated Shiatsu Massager With Slings For Your Arms RESTECK Back and Neck Massager $60 | Amazon See On Amazon The built-in slings of this shiatsu massager mean that you can slip your arms through and comfortably hold it in place while the eight massaging nodes relax your neck, shoulders, or back. The slings also allow you to adjust the power of the massage: pull down on them for more intensity or ease up on them for a lighter massage. A built-in control pad allows you adjust the speed and direction of the massage, and you can opt in for the heating function to loosen up muscles even more.

2. A Contoured Sleep Mask That Blocks Out More Light Than The Rest MZOO 3D Contoured Sleep Mask $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This 3-D sleep mask is a step above the rest. First off, it pops out around the eyes, reducing pressure and ensuring your mascara won't get smudged when you wear it. Second, the contouring around the nose blocks out light that can sneak in with standard flat sleep masks. Made from memory foam, the mask features an adjustable strap and comes in two colors: black and gray.

3. An Unusual Travel Pillow That Looks More Like A Scarf Trtl Pillow $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This travel pillow keeps your head from flopping forward — it wraps around you like a scarf, but has a sturdy inner construction that keeps your neck supported. It's also really breathable and super easy to take in your luggage as it folds down much easier than a travel pillow. This has over 10,000 reviews for a reason: it makes traveling on long flights (especially in the middle seat) a much easier feat.

4. These High-Waisted Leggings That "Feel Like Butter On Your Skin" SATINA High-Waisted Leggings $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from fabric that feels like the skin of a peach, reviewers say these high-waisted leggings "feel like butter on your skin," and "they are are seriously the softest fabric I have ever worn." In other words, you might never take them off once you put them on. The full-length leggings feature a wide waistband and moisture-wicking fabric that's thin enough to be breathable but thick enough to remain totally opaque — even when you bend over. Choose from dozens of colors, like black, charcoal, sea foam, and lavender. Wear them for yoga, running errands, or just, you know, live in them all the time.

5. A Cozy Blanket That Looks Like A Mermaid Tail LAGHCAT Mermaid Tail Blanket $16 | Amazon See On Amazon This crocheted blanket comes in a few fun colors and is the perfect way to live the mermaid life — right on your couch, of course. It ends in a mermaid tail so you can climb in it like a sleeping bag, and one reviewer wrote: "These blanket tails channeled my inner little mermaid. I'll Just comb my hair with a fork already, I'm so pleased!"

6. A Silk Pillowcase For More Luxurious Sleeping ALASKA BEAR Natural Silk Pillowcase $23 | Amazon See On Amazon Make like you're staying at a luxury hotel and lay your head down on this silk pillowcase. Mulberry silk is a natural temperature regulator, so it stays cool all night long, and that slippery smooth material also means it won't catch on your hair and cause breakage when you shift position in the night. Choose from colors like mint green, ivory, and champagne.

7. This Memory Foam Pillow That's Totally Height-Adjustable Dream Rite Shredded Memory Foam Pillow $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Buying pillows online can be tricky since you don't know just how fluffy or flat it might be — and we all tend to sleep best on one or the other. With this adjustable memory foam pillow, though, you can tailor the height of the pillow once it arrives. The zippered pillow is filled with shredded memory foam — remove as much as you want to get just the right amount of "loft" to comfortably support your head and neck. It's hypoallergenic, covered with soft bamboo, and at 4.8-stars, it's super highly-rated.

8. A Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper That Stays Cool All Night Long Milemont Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper $80 | Amazon See On Amazon If your mattress isn't as comfortable as you'd like, but you're not exactly looking to invest in a new one, you might want to check out this memory foam mattress topper that one reviewer says is "like sleeping on a heavenly cloud." The 2 inches of memory foam offer full-body support while reducing strain on pressure points, so if feels like you're being cradled all night long. The addition of temperature-regulating gel beads works to diffuse heat, so you won't get sweaty — even if the air-conditioning goes out.

9. These Bluetooth Headphones With Different Ear Tips So You Get The Best Fit ENACFIRE Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones $50 | Amazon See On Amazon You'll hardly notice you're wearing these Bluetooth headphones — they're slim, lightweight, and flexible, plus they come with three different ear tip options to get the best fit possible. The headphones pair instantly and automatically and deliver hi-fi sound for up to four hours on solo charge and up to 104 hours when they're placed in the charging case. They're water- and sweat-resistant and the on-ear control buttons allow you to take calls and skip tracks.

10. A Microfiber Chenille Bath Mat That's The Softest Thing Ever Yimobra Luxury Chenille Bath Mat $18 | Amazon See On Amazon This super-soft and shaggy bath mat makes getting out of the shower and starting your day a little more tolerable. Made from plush microfiber chenille, the mat features a non-slip backing that's high-temperature resistant, so you can still machine-wash and -dry it. The mat is available in colors like gray, camel, and peacock blue.

11. This Gel Seat Cushion That's Great For Your Office Chair ComfiLife Gel Enhanced Seat Cushion $35 | Amazon See On Amazon This seat cushion is filled with gel memory foam that has a washable, velour cover that is breathable and provides massive relief from everything from tailbone issues to lower back pain. It has a handle for easy transport and is great for your office chair, your car, or your sofa at home. It also has a rubber non-slip bottom and the gel turns firmer in colder weather and softer in hot, so you'll always be at the perfect temperature.

12. These Soft, Seamless Sports Bras That Are Totally Breathable FITTIN Racerback Sports Bras (4-Pack) $31 | Amazon See On Amazon These sports bras somehow manage to bridge the divide between ultra-comfy and ultra-supportive. Perfect for medium-impact activities like yoga, pilates, and weight training, the pull-over bras are moisture-wicking and seamless to minimize chafing. The ventilated backing keeps air moving and light padding in the front offers extra support. (The pads can be removed.) Each order comes with four bras, so you can go longer between laundry days. Available sizes: S-1X

13. A Luxurious Faux Fur Blanket That Looks Like It Belongs In A Bougie Ski Lodge Chanasya Faux Fur Throw Blanket $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This faux fur blanket looks like it belongs in a high-end ski lodge, but — lucky for you — it doesn't come anywhere close to the price of a lift ticket. The blanket is covered in faux fur on one side and soft sherpa on the other, and it's machine-washable, so no worries if you spill some cocoa on it. Choose from neutrals like beige, silver and gray, as well as brighter colors like berry and teal.

14. A Lightweight, Microfiber Duvet In Soft, Muted Colors Dreaming Wapiti Duvet Cover and Shams $39 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with a combination of microfiber and washed cotton, this duvet is wrinkle-resistant, lightweight, and soft as heck. The zipper closure and ties at each corner make it easy to insert your comforter, while keeping it securely in place as you sleep. The duvet comes with two envelope-style, zipper closure shams, and the set is available in dreamy muted colors: white, gray, light gray, and pink mocha.

15. This Contoured Travel Pillow That Supports Your Chin And Doesn't Push Your Head Forward MLVOC Memory Foam Travel Pillow with Earplugs and Sleep Mask $22 | Amazon See On Amazon The design of this memory foam travel pillow is a step above the rest. Contouring at the back cradles your neck without pushing your head forward, while contouring on the sides keeps the pillow from pressing against your face. The adjustable rope-lock closure at the front allows you to get a snug fit, so that your chin is properly supported. The pillow comes with earplugs, a 3-D sleep mask and a carrying bag to keep the pillow clean while you're traipsing through the airport.

16. A Foot Massage Roller That Soothes Sore, Achey Feet TheraFlow Dual Foot Massager $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Give tired, achey feet a good massage with this foot massager. The curved massager mimics the natural contours of your feet, and the individual rollers outfitted with nubs press into the soles of your feet, releasing tension and stimulating circulation. Larger, ball-shaped nubs on the back roller provide reflexology benefits that'll feel super good on your heels and non-slip grips on the bottom keep the massager from sliding around.

17. This Odd-Looking Massager That Works Out Tight Knots Thera Cane Massager $32 | Amazon See On Amazon This highly-rated, J-shaped massager makes it easy to massage your shoulders, upper back, and lower back without having to rely on someone else's hands. The unique shape also means you can control the intensity of the massage by pulling down or easing up, and the six knobs target trigger points, so you can work out knots and loosen up muscles. The massager is lightweight, which means you won't tire your arms while you're using it.

18. An Ice Cream Scoop That You Won't Have To Struggle With Spring Chef Ice Cream Scoop $13 | Amazon See On Amazon This ice cream scoop takes the struggle out of dishing up a bowl of rocky road. It glides through hard-packed ice cream, churning out a scoop that naturally curls into itself. The thin, rounded off corners let you scrape the sides of the container, so no ice cream goes to waste, while the contoured handle gives hands a good grip. It's dishwasher-safe and can also be used to scoop out seeds from cantaloupe and honeydew. Choose from five colors: black, green, red, pink, and mint.

19. This Angled Pillow That Reduces Snoring And Acid Reflux FitPlus Bed Wedge Pillow $35 | Amazon See On Amazon If you deal with neck pain, acid reflux, snoring, or other breathing issues, this wedge pillow will elevate your head and relieve symptoms. Made from high-density foam with a 2-inch layer of memory foam, the pillow is both supportive and soft, and the breathable cover is removable and washable.

20. A Lazy Susan So You Don't Have To Pull A Muscle Reaching For The Mustard At The Back Of The Cabinet OXO Good Grips Lazy Susan $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Use this lazy Susan to keep spices, condiments, and cooking and baking supplies organized and accessible. The organizing tray rotates 360-degrees, so you can spin it to easily access your sea salt, honey, or baking powder instead of having to reach all the way to the back. At 11-inches, the lazy Susan is perfectly sized for pantry shelves and kitchen cabinets, but you can also keep it on your countertop.

21. This Anxiety-Reducing Weighted Blanket With A Mink-Like Cover Quility Weighted Blanket $75 | Amazon See On Amazon A weighted blanket can ease feelings of anxiety, promote feelings of security, and help you get a better night's sleep. This one features glass beads sewn into individual quilted pockets that keeps the weight evenly distributed, even when you toss and turn. The blanket comes with a cozy, mink-like cover that's removable and washable. Choose from 11 different weights and six color options for the cover.

22. These Light-As-Air Sneakers With Memory Foam Soles Feetmat Women's Ultra Lightweight Sneakers $37 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for sneakers you can wear all day without your feet getting achey, these super lightweight sneakers are a fantastic option. The memory foam soles absorb shock with every step, the mesh upper enhances breathability, and the non-slip, flexible soles give you maximum range of movement. A reviewer who's an ER nurse wrote: "I’ve spent way more money on other shoes that didn’t offer the support I need and would cause my feet to ache after a 12 hour shift but I can honestly and happily say that this shoe has been great!" Choose from dozens of colors to match your outfit. Available sizes: 5.5-13

23. An Extra-Thick Yoga Mat That Goes Easy On Your Knees AmazonBasics Extra Thick Yoga Mat $19 | Amazon See On Amazon At half an inch, this yoga mat is thicker than standard mats, which means your knees won't hurt when you go into table position. The lightweight, durable mat features a textured surface to give feet a good grip, and the included carrying strap lets you sling the mat over your shoulder after your workout. The mat is available in seven colors, like green, pink, and black.

24. A High-Density Foam Mat That Reduces Joint Pressure When You're Standing ComfiLife Anti-Fatigue Floor Mat $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from soft but supportive high-density foam, this anti-fatigue mat promotes good posture, relieves pressure on your spine, reduces joint strain, and prevents foot discomfort while standing for long periods of time. It's stain-resistant, easy to wipe clean, and the grips on the bottom keep it securely in place. Use it while cooking or use it at your standing desk.

25. This Cozy Throw Blanket Adorned With Positive Energy Messages Chanyasa Positive Energy Blanket $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Literally blanket yourself in positive energy every time you wrap this throw blanket around yourself. One side of the blanket is made with cozy sherpa material and the other is made with plush microfiber emblazoned with words that conjure up good vibes, like hope, strength, harmony, and love. The non-shedding blanket is machine-washable and available in 18 color options.

26. These Heavy-Duty Gloves That Protect Your Fingers While You Slice And Grate NoCry Cut-Resistant Gloves $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Chop, grate, and slice without fear of nicking your fingers with these cut-resistant gloves that are four times stronger than leather. The five-finger design gives you full dexterity, so you can still mince with precision and the gloves are machine-washable for easy cleaning. Choose from four sizes to get the perfect fit.

27. These Padded Ear Muffs That Block Out Loud Noises ClearArmor Ear Muffs (2 Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Wear these ear muffs to protect your hearing while you mow the lawn or woodwork — or just use them to block out noise when you're studying. The ear muffs feature three layers of noise dampening foam, along with a sound-blocking shell and a seal to prevent any residual noise from sneaking through. The muffs and headband are padded, so your ears and head won't get sore while wearing them.

28. These Posture Correctors That Train You To Stand Up Straight Truweo Posture Corrector $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Improving your posture can help you feel more confident, and alleviate back and neck pain. If those are goals for you, check out this posture corrector. It fits over your shoulders and braces them, so that you stand upright. Wear it for few minutes a day, then work your way up to one hour. Over time, muscle memory will kick in and you'll stand up straight without even thinking about it.

29. A Thin Towel With Cooling Technology That's A Lifesaver On Hot Days Chill Pal PVA Cooling Towel $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This cooling towel is the best way to keep from overheating while doing outdoor activities in the middle of summer (or just, you know, struggling through August without air-conditioning). Just soak the towel in cold water and wring out to activate the cooling technology and the towel will keep you feeling comfortable for hours on end.

30. A Padded Bleacher Seat So You Can Actually Make It All The Way Through The Game Flash Furniture Grandstand Comfort Seat $39 | Amazon See On Amazon Forego the discomfort of sitting on a hard metal bleacher in favor of this comfy bleacher seat. Padded foam on the seat and back will get you through the ninth inning (and beyond), while the built-in bleacher hook provides extra stability. It's surprisingly lightweight and the carrying handle makes it easy to haul to your car after the game. Choose from 17 colors that show you've got team spirit.

31. These Yoga Pants That Are The "Holy Grail" Of Yoga Pants ODODOS High Waisted Yoga Pants $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Reviewers say these are the "holy grail of yoga pants," and that they're "supportive but not too tight" and "pass the squat and bend test with ease" — i.e., they're totally opaque, so no one will be able to see through them. Four-way stretch gives you maximum range of movement, and the moisture-wicking material keeps you cool and dry no matter how hard you go on your workout. Stash your phone in the thigh pocket and connect to Bluetooth to listen to your favorite playlist while you jog. Choose from capri and full-length version in dozens of colors. Available sizes: S-XXXL

32. These Bluetooth Earbuds So You Can Stop Messing Around With Tangled Cords Ipevo PadPillow Stand $25 | Amazon See On Amazon This iPad pillow is cozy to rest your hands on while you watch your favorite movie or YouTube video. Best of all, the cover is incredibly soft, removable, and machine-washable. It also folds out to be used with a wireless keyboard to offer wrist support, and comes in a few different colors.

33. These Mouth Guards That Keep You From Grinding Your Teeth In The Night The ConfiDental Moldable Mouth Guards (5 Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you wake up with a sore jaw from grinding your teeth in the night, these mouth guards are for you. Each guard is completely moldable, so you can get a customized, non-bulky fit that's just right for your teeth. Each set comes with a carrying case and five BPA-free guards: three for regular protection and two for heavy-duty protection.

34. An Adjustable Laptop Stand You Can Use On Your Bed Or Couch SONGMICS Laptop Desk $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Work from the comfort of your bed or couch with this laptop desk that remains stable on soft, cushiony surfaces. Made from eco-sustainable bamboo, the desk is height-adjustable and features five angle positions, so you get the best view. A railing on the front keeps your laptop from sliding off and there's even a tiny, built-in drawer where you can stash your phone, pen, and a few paperclips.

35. A Knee Pillow That Aligns Your Body When You're Sleeping On Your Side Comfilife Orthopedic Knee Pillow $28 | Amazon See On Amazon A dream pillow for side sleepers, this best-selling knee pillow is concave on both sides to accommodate your knees, which alleviates joint pressure and aligns your entire body: spine, hips, and legs. Made from high-density memory foam, the pillow can also used to elevate your calves if that's more your speed. The zippered cover is removable and machine-washable, so you can throw it in with your sheets on laundry day.

36. A Cozy Sweatshirt For Workouts, Lounging, Or Errands Hanes Women's V-Notch Pullover Fleece Sweatshirt $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Available in a few different colors, this classic and comfortable pullover fleece sweatshirt is great for running errands, a trip to the gym, or just an afternoon on the couch. It has a neckline and cuffs, is machine-washable, and is made of 50 percent cotton. For additional comfort, there's no tag in the back, so you'll be itch-free all day. Available sizes: S-XXL

37. The Pair Of Joggers With — Yep — Pockets SweatyRocks Active Pants With Pocket $19 | Amazon See On Amazon These joggers are made from 100 percent cotton and have a stretchy elastic waistband for the ultimate in comfort. But of course, the side pockets are one of the coziest features — as are the tapered cuffs that end these right around your ankle. Reviewers love that these are lightweight so they can even be used for outdoor activities like hiking. Available sizes: XS-XL