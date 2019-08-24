38 Freaky Things On Amazon That Keep Selling Out

Let's be real: There's some weird stuff out there on the Internet. And if you're anything like me, once you stumble across some of the freakiest things on Amazon, it's impossible to look away.

I consider myself a pretty practical shopper and, luckily, some of the weirdest stuff out there is also ridiculously useful, too. Take this egg white and yolk separator that looks like a tiny goldfish. It seems silly at first glance, but when you read the cult-like love for this thing, you can see why it's such a hit: It makes a complicated task easy. Just suck up the yolks in the fish's mouth and spit them out in a separate bowl. It also doesn't hurt that it's fun.

The strangest finds also usually combine ingredients or functions you wouldn't ever expect to go together. Like who would have thought to throw some seaweed in a rich night cream? Or to put bee venom in a face mask? Or to design a mask that's made for your butt cheeks instead of your face cheeks? Even better, these strange combinations work so well that Amazon can't even keep them in stock for long.

If you're ready to branch out and try something weirdly awesome, here's a round-up of some of the most interesting products out there, butt mask included.