38 Fall Captions For Dogs & Paw-some Days Running Through Piles Of Leaves

Let's be honest: Furry friends make life so much better. You love bringing your dog to all of your favorite fall stops, from the farmers market, to the corn maze, to the hiking trails, to the pumpkin patch, and everywhere in between. While your doggo may not be sipping a Pumpkin Spice Latte with you, you're definitely going to need fall captions for dogs for all of the seasonal pics you'll be taking of and with them.

Between getting your pup dressed up for Halloween and running through giant piles of orange leaves, there are many opportunities to create epic content for you and your furry friend throughout the season. You already know you're going to be capturing the most paw-some pictures for yourself, so why not give your dog's Instagram feed a fall boost? And if your dog doesn't have an IG account of their own, well, fall is definitely a good season for you to start one up.

Every day and every season you get to spend with your pup is a wonderful one, but fall is going to be the best one yet. Fur real.

1. "I'm bad to the bone." — George Thorogood & The Destroyers, "Bad To The Bone"

2. "When I needed a hand, I found your paw."

3. "I'm never one to say no to a paw-ty."

4. "Love is a four-legged word."

5. "The happiest pupper you ever did see because there are so many piles of leaves to run through."

6. "Forget diamonds. Dogs are a girl's best friend."

7. "Fur real, fall is the best season ever."

8. "Life is so ruff when you're looking this dapper."

9. "Does this sweater make my tail look big?"

10. "Love is wet noses, sloppy kisses, and wagging tails."

11. "Cuteness overload: fall edition."

12. "The three Ps of fall: PSLs, pumpkins, and pups."

13. "I'm a su-paw-star."

14. "All you need is love and a dog."

15. "Fall is absolute paw-fection."

16. "Woof you be mine?"

17. "You must be my backyard, because I dig you."

18. "Fall is the most paw-some season of all time."

19. "It's time to get this paw-ty started."

20. "Making fall memories with bae."

21. "I live for the ap-paws."

22. "Life's not ruff when you're around."

23. "Don't we look fetching in our matching sweaters?"

24. "Don't stop retrievin'."

25. "I woof spending time with you."

26. "Wishing you the most paw-some fall day."

27. "What's up, dog?"

28. "During the fall season, anything is paw-sible."

29. "I shih tzu not."

30. "I labradore spending time with you."

31. "Thanks fur all the fall memories."

32. "The puggle is real."

33. "As the seasons change, just taking some time to paws and reflect."

34. "Life is ruff when you're this cute."

35. "Do you like my self-paw-trait?"

36. "Howl you doing?"

37. "If you're having a bad day, just pug-et about it!"

38. "And they called it puppy love." — Paul Anka, "Puppy Love"