38 Clever Things On Amazon You've Never Tried Before

A Cold Brew Coffee Maker So You'll Never Have To Make Last-Minute Starbucks Runs Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker If you're a fan of cold brew coffee, you probably already know how quickly the cost of your daily caffeine fix can add up. Now that summer's almost here, this nifty cold brew coffee maker lets you quickly and easily make your own delicious cold brew at home — just add coffee and water, lower the infuser, leave it in your fridge overnight, and voilà! It's that easy. This cold brew maker is dishwasher-safe and BPA-free, and can make up to 1-quart of cold brew coffee at once.

A Portable Desk That's Perfect For Anyone Who Loves Lounging In Their Bed Nnewvante 100% Bamboo Adjustable Tray Table If you can love to do practically everything in your bed — you'll be as excited about this portable lap desk as I am. Made of 100 percent bamboo, it's perfect for eating, using your laptop, drawing, and more. It has a built-in drawer for essentials, and the height is adjustable, so you can use it on the couch, car, or floor, too.

A Two-In-One Moisturizer That Doubles As A Lightweight Sunscreen Andalou Naturals Ultra Sheer SPF 18 Moisturizer Beauty experts, dermatologists, and moms everywhere agree: putting on sunscreen is the most important thing you can do to take care of your skin. If you're the type of person that struggles to remember this step, this two-in-one natural SPF moisturizer may be a great choice for you. Its lightweight formula won't clog your pores, it has an SPF rating of 18, and it includes fruit stem cells that contain tons of antioxidants to help revitalize your skin. It's also not tested on animals, and is free of GMOs.

The Unscented, Biodegradable Wet Wipes For Camping And Hiking Surviveware Biodegradable Wet Wipes Let's face it — sometimes, when you're camping or hiking with no bathrooms in sight, you really gotta go. While most wet wipes take up to 100 years to decompose, these biodegradable wet wipes take only six to 12 months, so you can bury them in the ground without harming Mother Earth. These wipes are larger and thicker than typical baby wipes, are unscented and free of harsh chemicals, and include vitamin E and aloe to pamper sensitive skin.

An Ingenious Belt To Stash Your Essentials While You're Running Sport2People Running Pouch Belt Why doesn't every single piece of clothing have pockets?! Luckily, this running belt solves this age-old problem, because it lets you add pockets to any outfit. This lightweight, adjustable, waterproof belt has two pockets big enough for your phone, keys, and other essentials. It also has over 2,500 five-star reviews on Amazon. "I am always on the hunt for the perfect running belt," one raved. "I have purchased, tried and rejected MANY contenders over the years. This comes the closest to perfect of any that I've tried to date."

A Tool To Apply Soap, Lotion, And More To Hard-To-Reach Places Vive Lotion, Cream, And Gel Back Applicator This nifty lotion applicator makes it easy to apply gels, creams, sunscreen, and more to hard-to-reach places like your back, neck, and shoulders. This tool consists of a long waterproof wooden stem with a non-slip rubber handle, and a non-absorbent foam applicator pad. "This is my first lotion applicator and was a little skeptical about the concept," one five-star reviewer raved. "After reading a ton of reviews on all the types I decided to try this one. It really is amazing and works so well!"

A Compact Can Opener To Save Precious Space In Your Utensil Drawer Joseph Joseph Can-Do Compact Can Opener This cute can opener has a unique, ultra-compact circular design, saving space in your kitchen without sacrificing functionality. Just place it on the top of the can, and twist. Bonus: Unlike most can openers, this one is equally easy to operate for left-handed users. "This is the handiest little kitchen gadget in the world!" one Amazon reviewer raved. "I love how compact it is — very important in my kitchen with limited storage — and no danger of cutting yourself."

An Ingenious Egg Cooker So You Can Make Poached Eggs, Omelets, And More In The Microwave Sistema Easy Eggs Microwave Cookware If you love eating eggs but hate making tons of dishes, this microwave egg cooker is perfect for you. Use it to scramble or poach eggs on their own, or simply mix in cheese, vegetables, and other ingredients to make a perfect omelet in just seconds. The cooker has vents in the lid to release steam, minimizing spatter. It's made from 100 percent food-grade, BPA-free plastic, and is freezer- and dishwasher-safe. "Works egg-actly as advertised!" one five-star Amazon reviewer joked.

A Flexible Cutting Board That Won't Slip Around On Your Counter IMEKO Flexible Ergonomic Cutting Board This cutting board is made of BPA-free TPU, which is a mixture of hard, sturdy plastic and soft, flexible silicone. The result is a non-slip cutting board that feels solid and substantial, yet can easily be bent to funnel chopped ingredients into a mixing bowl. The board has a hole for easy hanging, is durable and scratch-resistant, and is dishwasher-safe. "Received these this week and I'm happy!" one reviewer raved. "They are very sturdy and I love the fact that they don't slip due to the material."

A Set Of Rechargable Bike Lights To Keep You Safe On The Road Ascher USB Rechargeable Bike Light Set (Set Of 2) If you bike a lot, you'll inevitably find yourself riding in the dark at some point. This set of rechargeable bike lights includes everything you need to stay safe on the road at night: a waterproof head light and tail light, two USB charging cords, and four silicone mounts. "The high ratings and positive reviews for this bike light set are well deserved," one Amazon reviewer gushed. "Yes, of course you can buy lights for your bike that cost less. I seriously doubt you can get better value, though."

A Set Of LED Armbands To Keep You Safe In The Dark BSEEN LED Armband (2 Pack) When you're running, biking, or walking at night, it's important to make sure you're visible to cars and other vehicles for your own safety. These bright neon LED arm bands will make sure you're impossible to miss, even on the darkest street or bike path. These bands easily slip on to your upper arms or ankles, and can be set to emit solid light, flash quickly, or flash slowly. They're battery-operated, and their batteries last for 50 to 70 hours before they need to be changed.

A Stain-Removing Soap Bar People Have Been Obsessed With For Generations Fels-Naptha Laundry Bar Soap (4-Pack) This iconic stain-removing bar soap has been around for over 100 years — so maybe it's no wonder its devoted fans have found plenty of creative uses for it, from cleaning makeup brushes to drying up poison ivy rashes (yes, seriously!) But it's primarily known for getting out stubborn laundry stains like grease, oil, makeup, food, and more. Just rub the soap on the stain, let it sit for a few minutes, then wash the item like you normally would.

An Elegant Way To Tie Back Your Curtains Without Drilling A Hole In Your Wall DEZENE Magnetic Curtain Tiebacks (4-Pack) Most hardware designed to hold back your curtains needs to be installed, creating holes in your drywall. If your apartment prohibits drilling in your walls, or if you simply don't want to damage them, these magnetic curtain tiebacks are an easy, stylish alternative that doesn't require any installation. Classic and versatile, these tiebacks come in a wide range of colors to suit any home's decor, like crisp, classic white, delicate silver, and rich, vibrant burgundy.

A Giant, Reusable Gel Ice Pack To Relieve Pain In Large Areas TheraPAQ Large Reusable Gel Ice Pack This large gel pack functions as both an ice pack and a heating pad, making it perfect for relieving pain and soreness at home. Plus, it's larger than most gel ice packs, and has adjustable elastic straps so you can wrap it around your shoulder, knee, hip, thigh, calve, shin, and more. "What I really like about this product is that I can use it for both hot and cold treatment, instead of having both an ice pack and a heat pad separately," one reviewer reported.

An Effective, All-Purpose Soap For Camping Sierra Dawn Campsuds Multipurpose Outdoor Soap When you're camping or backpacking, saving space is everything. This versatile, ultra-concentrated all-in-one outdoor soap makes it easy to pack lightly, since it functions as dish soap, shampoo, laundry soap, and more. It's also completely biodegradable, so it won't harm plants or animals if it spills, and is made with plant-based ingredients and essential oils. "Campsuds is one of the most widely known eco-friendly and socially responsible soaps for the outdoor enthusiast," one reviewer raved. "We use it to wash dishes, hands, tables, and more. It smells SO GOOD."

A Unique Self-Massager Tool For Hard-To-Reach Places Body Back Buddy Self Massage Tool This nifty self-massager makes it easy to hit hard-to-reach trigger points in your back, neck, shoulders, and more. Made of special combination of fiberglass and BPA-free plastic, it's super lightweight and durable (it even comes with a lifetime warranty!) If you're feeling skeptical, reading the hundreds of five-star Amazon reviews this massager has accumulated may change your mind. "I am in awe of how well this thing works. Like jaw-on-the-floor ecstatic! Honestly, if I knew how deliciously this worked, I would have paid quadruple the price," one reviewer gushed.

A Soft Cotton Sleep Mask That Blocks Out Every Bit Of Light Handmade Cotton Blackout Sleep Mask If you're the type of person who has trouble falling asleep unless you're in complete darkness, you'll love this blackout sleep mask. It completely blocks out any and all light, making it great for car trips, flying, napping during the day, or any other situation where you can't block out natural light. It's made completely by hand using 100 percent organic cotton, and has an adjustable design to ensure it fits your head perfectly.

The Miraculous Undies That Neutralize The Smell Of Your Farts (Yep) Shreddies USA Flatulence Filtering Hi-Waist Briefs We're all human, and we all fart. That said, there's nothing worse than sinking into your chair as everyone around you starts pinching their nose. These innovative high-waisted flatulence-flattening briefs utilize the same carbon filter technology as suits designed for chemical warfare, trapping and neutralizing odors so they're undetectable. "I balked at the price, but the security of knowing that I won't offend anyone at the gym, in long classes, on the airplane and well, everywhere, is worth the money," one reviewer reported.

A Sleek, Minimalist Key Rack That Works Using A Powerful Magnet Savvy Home Magnetic Key Rack (2 Pack) If you're someone who's always frantically searching for your keys, a good key rack is a must. This functional, minimalist version won't take up any space — it simply uses super-strong magnets to attach your keys to your light switch plate.

A Space-Saving Magnetic Spice Rack For Your Refrigerator Magnetic Refrigerator Spice Rack If you have a small kitchen, you know how precious every inch of space is. This nifty magnetic spice rack won't take up any extra counter space, since it's designed to attach directly onto your refrigerator using a powerful magnet. This spice rack is made of strong, high-quality stainless steel with a black, rust-resistant finish, and its magnet is strong enough to support up to 5 pounds of weight.

The Rearview Mirror That Gives You A Full View Of Your Backseat Pikibu 180-Degree Rearview Mirror If you regularly tote kids, pets, or fragile goods in your car's back seat, this luxe rearview mirror is about to make your life a whole lot easier. It's specially designed in a unique curved shape that's larger than a typical rearview mirror, allowing you to clearly see a full, 180-degree view of your entire backseat — no blind spots.

A Sturdy Travel Umbrella That Won't Turn Inside-Out Repel Windproof Travel Umbrella With Teflon Coating Few things in life are more demoralizing then braving the elements and heading out in a storm, only to have your flimsy umbrella betray you by turning inside-out in the wind. Enter this teflon-coated, windproof travel umbrella. While most travel-sized umbrellas only have about six aluminum ribs, this one has nine ribs, and they're made of slightly flexible, resin-reinforced fiberglass. Plus, it's less than 1 foot long and weighs less than 1 pound — so it's perfect for stashing in your purse, backpack, or suitcase.

A Super-Hydrating Oil Pen For Your Nails And Cuticles Bliss Kiss Simply Pure Cuticle & Nail Oil Pen If you suffer from thin, brittle nails and painful, peeling cuticles, this hydrating nail and cuticle oil pen may be the solution you've been looking for. Packaged in a convenient application pen, the moisturizing formula is made with premium jojoba oil, a deeply hydrating oil with a molecular structure that's almost identical to your skin's own natural oils. Just apply it to your cuticles and nails once or twice each day — and if you're like hundreds of enthusiastic Amazon reviewers, you'll start seeing results before you know it.

An Innovative Device That Continuously Stirs Whatever You're Cooking StirMATE Smart Pot Stirrer It's happened to everyone: while cooking, you walk out of the kitchen for one minute, only to find the recipe you've been prepping for hours has burnt on to the bottom of your saucepan. If focusing on continuously stirring a mixture bores you, try this automatic pot stirrer device. The stirrer is self-adjusting, so it'll work for a wide range of pot sizes, and it can stir for 13 hours without being recharged. It's made of BPA-free, food-grade plastic that won't melt when exposed to heat.

An Ingenious Tool For Chopping Ground Meat In The Pan ChopStir Original Ground Meat Chopper Using a spatula or wooden spoon to chop up ingredients like ground meat in the pan can be slow and ineffective, and using a knife will scratch the surface of your pan. This nifty ground meat chopper evenly chops up ground meat in seconds, without damaging nonstick

26. A Super-Easy Welding Tool That Works Better Than Super Glue Bondic Liquid Plastic Welder $30 | Amazon See On Amazon There are some things that seem impossible to fix — when even superglue and duct tape fail, this at-home welding tool just might do the trick. The tool is filled with a liquid plastic bonding material — which looks like clear glue, but it actually isn't. Unlike glue, the liquid plastic will stay liquid until it's cured with a UV light, which is the second part of what the tool does. Curing only takes seconds, and once it's done, your repair will be much stronger than superglue.

27. A Beverage Chiller That Will Make Hot Coffee Cold In Just One Minute HyperChiller Patented Beverage Cooler $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Putting ice cubes in beverages like hot coffee, wine, beer, or juice waters your drink down, but sometimes, you can't wait for the refrigerator to do its thing. Enter this ultra-fast beverage chiller. This device makes your beverage icy cold in just one minute. If you're anything like me, being able to quickly make iced coffee at home means it'll will pay for itself in a matter of days. It's made from BPA-free plastic, and is dishwasher-safe.

28. The Perfect Tool For Anyone Who Struggles With Fastening Buttons Or Zippers Vive Button And Zipper Pull Helper $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're someone who struggles to fasten small buttons or zippers, this ingenious button and zipper hook tool is about to make your life a whole lot easier. Just slip the metal hooks at each end around your button or zipper and pull — it's that simple. "I couldn't button anything until I used this product," one satisfied Amazon reviewer reported. "Great invention."

29. A Flexible Reading Light That Hangs Around Your Neck LuminoLite Rechargeable Neck Light $14 | Amazon See On Amazon This innovative LED reading light has a comfortable, flexible ergonomic shape that wraps lightly around your neck, providing an easy, practical alternative to a clunky flashlight or head lamp. There's two settings: one is wider and brightens a large swathe of the room, and the other provides more focused light without making the rest of the room overly bright (great if you share a bedroom!) This reading light also has three brightness settings, and shines for up to 40 hours before it needs to be recharged.

30. A Digital Cooking Thermometer To Expand Your Horizons In The Kitchen Habor Instant Read Digital Thermometer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This digital cooking thermometer will display an accurate temperature in just four seconds or less, taking the guesswork out of cooking meat, baked goods, candy and more.Plus, it has a super long 4.7-inch probe, so it's great for turkey, roasts, large cakes, and more. This thermometer is battery-operated, and can measure temperatures between -58 and 572 degrees Fahrenheit (there's also a setting for Celsius temperature readings, if you prefer.)

31. An Electric Egg Cooker To Take The Guesswork Out Of Making Perfect Boiled Eggs BASA Multifunctional Electric Egg Maker $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you eat them in salads, as deviled eggs, or on their own with a little salt and pepper, boiled eggs are a delicious, easy, and protein-packed snack. This electric egg cooker is a must for egg aficionados everywhere, since it takes the guesswork and hassle out of cooking 16 hard-, soft- or medium-boiled eggs at once, exactly how you like them.

32. The Invisible Hat Liners That Soak Up Sweat Before It Hits Your Forehead No Sweat Hat Liner (6 Pack) $10 | Amazon See On Amazon While this sweat-resistant hat liner is technically designed for golfers, nothing about it means it won't be perfect for anyone who likes wearing hats and doesn't like having sweat dripping down their face. Just stick it on the inner panel in the front of your hat, cap, or visor before you head out for a workout, hike, or even a ball game on a hot summer day. Depending on how much sweat you're dealing with, each liner (the pack comes with six!) will last for two or three uses.

33. A Cute Reusable Fruit-Infusing Water Bottle That'll Make It Easy To Meet Your Hydration Goals Hydracy Fruit Infuser Water Bottle $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If staying hydrated is one of your #summergoals, you'll love this reusable 32-ounce infuser water bottle. Just place berries, mint, citrus, cucumbers, etc. in the inner sleeve, add water, and you're ready to go. The bottle is sweat and leak-proof, and it's made of premium BPA-free plastic. "I've owned other infuser bottles, but what makes this one the best to me is that the fruit infuser insert goes almost all the way to the bottom and infuses my fruit flavors into the water the entire time I'm drinking from it," one Amazon reviewer reported.

34. An All-Natural, Eco-Friendly Laundry Detergent That Will Get The Stench Out Of Your Gym Clothes Rockin' Green Active Wear Laundry Detergent $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Do you have gear that smells like an old gym bag in a high school locker room, no matter how many times you wash it? This natural activewear laundry detergent cleans the most hopelessly stanky laundry, when other detergents can't. Plus, it's completely biodegradable! Made with all-natural, vegan ingredients like tea tree oil, it's free of bleach, dyes, phosphates, and other harsh chemicals. "This product is AMAZING," one Amazon reviewer raved. "If you have expensive athletic wear that stinks shortly after putting it on clean, you need this product."

35. A Gentle, Exfoliating Silicone Body Scrubber Even Germaphobes Will Love Avilana Exfoliating Silicone Face And Body Scrubber (2 Pack) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're the type of person who shudders to think of all the bacteria living on everyday objects like your cell phone, makeup brushes, or kitchen sponge, you'll love this exfoliating silicone body scrubber. Unlike a loofah made of porous natural fibers, silicone can easily be boiled to make it completely clean. Each scrubber has two sides: one with longer scrubbing bristles that are soft and gentle enough to use on sensitive skin, and the other with an textured, exfoliating surface that washes away dead skin cells.

36. A Handheld Electric Head Massager That Will Feel Like Heaven On Your Scalp Electric Head And Scalp Massager Tool $15 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to pay for an expensive spa service to experience the therapeutic benefits of a great head massage. This simple-yet-effective electric head massager can improve your circulation, relieve headaches and fatigue, and help you feel calm and energized. Oh, and did I mention that it feels absolutely incredible? This massager is battery-operated, and can be used it on your scalp, neck, face, arms — and just about anywhere else on your body.

37. A Silicone Laundry Scrubbing Brush That's Gentle Enough For Delicate Clothes Silicone Laundry Scrubbing Brush (2-Pack) $10 See On Amazon If you're wondering why you would buy this silicone scrubbing brush instead of a regular bristled one, I'll tell you. Silicone bristles are super soft and gentle, so they won't damage delicate clothes, yet they're still surprisingly effective at getting out tough signs. Also, unlike traditional porous brush fibers, silicone is super easy to clean — so instead of replacing your bacteria-laden brush every few months, this one can simply be boiled.