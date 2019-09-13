37 Products On Amazon That Are Clever, Under $30, & Have Thousands Of Glowing Reviews

For a long time, I bought into the myth that when it comes to shopping for anything and everything, a higher price tag must mean a better product. But here’s what I’ve actually come to learn — sometimes it does, but not all the time, and not nearly as often as you think. Honestly, there are so many affordable must-haves on Amazon, that boast such glowing reviews they’ll have you doing a double-take when you see just how inexpensive they are.

I’ve rounded up some of the best ones, including everything from a teeth-whitening activated charcoal powder worth smiling about to awesome drawer dividers for getting after those home organization goals. Or, consider this desktop tower fan that pretty much everyone is snatching up for their office, kitchen, or bedroom to keep their cool. Reviewers love how functional it is — and the fact that you can scoop it up for under $30.

Eco-friendly products in particular, quite often fall prey to the misconception that they’re more expensive than conventional choices, but this natural plant-based stain removing laundry spray proves otherwise. Green products can absolutely be affordable and effective, just like this whole list of other clever products that you can count on to do the job — without breaking the bank.

1. An Ice Roller That Wakes Your Face Up ESARORA Ice Roller For Face $12 | Amazon See On Amazon This facial ice roller works like a charm when it comes to reducing facial swelling and puffiness, soothing and calming irritated skin, and providing all kinds of relief from heat and discomfort. Users rave about the effectiveness, with over 2,000 near-perfect reviews. One reviewer wrote this ice roller is "[e]xtremely affordable and feels great on my face right when I wake up in the morning!" It's also fantastic for headaches, too.

2. The Bacon Cooker That Works In The Microwave Microwave Bacon Cooker $12 | Amazon See On Amazon Bacon lovers, do you own a microwave bacon cooker yet? This microwave-safe bacon rack is made from heat-resistant plastic, specially designed to cook your bacon in the air instead of in the grease — and faster, too. The drip tray catches grease for easy clean-up, and the rack itself is dishwasher-safe. Who wants a BLT?

3. A Drain Protector That Keeps Hair Out OXO Good Grips Silicone Drain Protector $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This little drain guard is such a smart addition to the shower or tub: because anyone who has ever had a clogged drain knows an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. Made of soft, flexible silicone, it's weighted by stainless steel to keep it from shifting while you shower — and it easily traps hair and anything else that shouldn't go down the drain. It's so much easier to clean the guard off than to unclog a drain, so get one — you won't be sorry.

4. The Drawer Divider Set That Gets You Organized Practical Comfort Adjustable Drawer Organizer $35 | Amazon See On Amazon If it's time to get your junk drawer in order, this easy to install drawer organizer will help you achieve your organization goals. This medium size version (17.5 inches by 19.5 inches) has nine drawer dividers (three long and six short). Made from brushed aluminum, the dividers are easy to install with no tools necessary. A perfect solution for organizing drawers that hold everything from kitchen utensils to office supplies — and more.

5. The Natural Stain Remover Spray For A Green Laundry Routine Puracy Natural Laundry Stain Remover (2-Pack) $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking to green your laundry routine and need a product that really works, this natural laundry stain remover uses natural enzymes to attack the toughest of stains — and has users raving about it's effectiveness. It's suitable for spot-treating delicate fabrics like silk and linen as well as colored fabrics, and because it's plant-based it's safe for septic tanks and the environment. One user said, "[T]his product will remain a staple in my laundry room forever!"

6. The Collapsible Dish Rack That's Perfect For Small Kitchens SAMMART Collapsible Dish Drying Rack $18 | Amazon See On Amazon In a tiny kitchen, space-saving wares like this folding dish rack that collapses flat for storage can make such a difference in the functionality of your space. Throwing a dinner party and need all the counter space you can get? Collapse your dish rack and stash it in a cupboard and ta-da, a place for the flatbread appetizer. Bonus: it's BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

7. A Portable Luggage Scale That Reduces Airport Stress Etekcity Portable Digital Luggage Scale $11 | Amazon See On Amazon Airline travel is stressful enough without having to worry about your bags being over the weight limits. With this portable luggage scale, you'll save time and money at the airport by weighing your bags before you get there — so you can make any adjustments you need to in advance. It's handheld, lightweight, compact design makes it easy to stash in a pocket or backpack, and, users report the results are totally accurate. It's perfect for frequent travelers or anyone planning on loading up the souvenirs on that big upcoming trip.

8. The Ice Molds That Elevate Cocktail Hour Tovolo Stacking Ice Sphere Molds (2-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon These ice molds make the prettiest glistening spheres of ice (2.5 inches in size). The whiskey and scotch connoisseurs in your life will love the long-lasting chill these elegant ice spheres give off — and the slow-melt that preserves the quality of drinks. One reviewer even used them for keeping their iced coffee perfectly chilled without dilution. The stackable design makes them great for conserving freezer space, plus they're BPA-free and dishwasher-safe.

9. The Blender That Doubles As Your Smoothie Cup Hamilton Beach Personal Smoothie Blender With Travel Cup And Lid (14-Ounce) $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This blender meets travel cup mash-up makes starting your day with a healthy smoothie easier than ever. With this personal smoothie blender travel cup, you can pop your ingredients in the cup, add ice, unleash the power of the stainless steel blades, and be out the door in no time. The cup and lid are BPA-free and dishwasher-safe — and this would make a great gift for college-bound students, ready for dorm life.

10. The Tooth Whitening Powder That's As Easy To Use As Toothpaste Active Wow Teeth Whitening Charcoal Powder $20 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a simple, natural way to whiten your teeth, check out this teeth whitening charcoal powder. Made in the U.S.A. and derived from coconut, this activated charcoal powder is as easy to use as toothpaste. Reviewers can't say enough about the results. One wrote: "I noticed whiter teeth after the first use."

11. The Cuticle Oil That Keeps Your Manicure Looking Fly Cuccio Cuticle Oil $7 | Amazon See On Amazon If, like me, you're addicted to hand sanitizer you need this cuticle oil. Seriously, frequent hand washing during cold season and using sanitizer when you're on-the-go is helpful in keeping harmful germs at bay — but it's hard on your skin and cuticles. A little dab of this milk and honey based oil will moisturize and restore your delicate cuticles so your manicure always looks on point.

12. A Set Of Unique Mugs For Coffee Lovers JoyJolt Insulated Espresso Mugs (2-Pack) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon These insulated glass espresso mugs not only look incredibly cool — they keep your hands cool and your coffee hot. Handmade from high-quality lead-free borosilicate glass, these therm mugs are safe for the dishwasher and the microwave. The set of two ships in a cute box, making it a great gift option for the coffee lovers in your life.

13. The Wrist Bands That Combat Nausea Sea Band Anti-Nausea Wristband (2-Pack) $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If you've ever been on a boat or on a cruise, you've probably heard about these anti-nausea wrist bands. Using the principles of acupressure, they claim to relieve nausea associated with everything from motion sickness and morning sickness to nausea stemming from medical treatments and procedures. Bonus: they work naturally, without any harmful side effects. One pack comes with two bands, one for each wrist. One reviewer said, "I get VERY sea sick and these worked like a CHARM during my cruise."

14. The Grease Splatter Screen That Makes Frying Bacon Fun Again Grease Splatter Screen For 13 Inch Frying Pan $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Literally anyone who's ever stood over a frying pan of bacon before will know immediately why a grease-splatter screen is essential for Sunday morning breakfast. At 13 inches in size, this guard will fit over most pans, and the fine stainless steel mesh prevents 99 percent of hot oil splash. Oh, and did I mention it's also rust-proof and dishwasher-safe?

15. The Handy Scoop Every Kitchen Needs OXO Good Grips Flexible Scoop $7 | Amazon See On Amazon No kitchen should be without a versatile scooper. Seriously — when you think about it, a lot of kitchen work involves scooping in one form or another, so why not invest in one designed to last? Whether you use it in the ice bin, the pantry, or to dole out portions of Fido's kibble on the daily, a good scoop is bound to be one of the handiest things to have on hand.

16. An Ice Cube Tray That Makes King-Sized Cubes Samuelworld King Size Ice Cube Tray (2-Pack) $13 | Amazon See On Amazon Enjoy drinks like royalty with this large tray that turn out king-size ice cubes for your favorite cocktails or iced coffee. Made from BPA-free silicone, these dishwasher-safe trays will take cocktail hour to the next level: The extra-large ice cube size is perfect for enjoying your favorite whiskey or scotch on the rocks, with less dilution than you get from smaller cubes that melt quicker.

17. The Towel That Cools You Down Frogg Toggs Chilly Pad Cooling Towel $9 | Amazon See On Amazon What a genius invention this cooling towel is: Simply soak it in water to activate, and enjoy the cooling comfort of this towel for up to four hours. A unique hyper-evaporative material allows the towel to retain moisture while feeling dry to the touch. This could make hot yoga class bearable, be a welcome relief for athletes at halftime, or be a great gift for a marathon runner. You can even store it in the refrigerator or a cooler to keep it extra-chilled, then drape it over your neck and prepare to sigh with relief.

18. An Essential Oil Case For Aromatherapy On-The-Go Essential Oil Carrying Case $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're into aromatherapy, having a convenient and safe way to tote all your favorite essential oil rollers with you is the best. With this insulated essential oil carrying case, you can fit up to 10 rollers or glass vials inside — so you'll never be without treatment when a headache comes on or you need some anxiety relief. The hard outer shell and snug inner dividers ensure your essential oils stay protected.

19. This Brilliant Elastic Shoelace System Xpand No Tie Elastic Shoelaces System $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Forget Velcro — these no-tie quick shoelaces easily convert any pair of regular lace-up shoes into a quick-lacing system that is perfect for anyone looking to eliminate the hassle of tying shoelaces. A total time-saver, the flat elastic design of these laces ensures comfort and the locking fastener means once they're adjusted for a secure fit, they'll stay that way. No more loose laces during an intense run: just slip them on and off with ease.

20. A Purse Organizer With All The Right Pockets POPBLOSSOM Purse Organizer $7 | Amazon See On Amazon True story: I am consistently late for things because of all the time spent fishing around in my bag for my keys and phone. Can you relate? If so, a purse organizer could be the game changer that saves so much time and frustration. With 13 pockets — including two large zippered ones — this organizer has a place to stow everything neatly. Perfect for travel — and for anyone who likes to swap out bags frequently.

21. The All-Natural Deodorant That Uses Baking Soda Primal Pit Paste All-Natural Deodorant $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Finding an all-natural deodorant that really works is like striking gold. Utilizing baking soda and arrowroot powder, this deodorant stick neutralizes odors and absorbs moisture naturally. It's free from aluminum and parabens, so you have nothing to sweat about. Foregoing synthetic fragrances, it’s scented with lavender for a pleasing aroma that is delightfully subtle instead of overpowering, making it great for people with fragrance sensitivities.

22. The Mesh Laundry Bags That Protect Your Delicates BAGAIL Mesh Laundry Bags (5-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon This set of mesh laundry bags is so versatile — you’ll use them for protecting your favorite clothes in the wash, capsule packing for travel, or separating gym clothes in your duffel. This set come with five different sizes that you can use for protecting delicate items so you don't have to worry about your bra hooks catching on anything or your favorite swimsuit bottoms getting snagged by a zipper sharing a wash cycle. It's truly a laundry game-changer.

23. A No-Mess Pancake Batter Dispenser That's Fun To Use Pancake Batter Dispenser $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Sunday morning pancakes just got better with this incredibly handy pancake batter dispenser. Fill it up and squeeze away to dispense perfectly consistent pancakes without the countertop mess. It works for filling muffin tins as well, and is really great for kids to use, mess-free. Made from BPA-free plastic, it has a 4-cup capacity — and once you try one of these you'll never go back to ladling again.

24. The Drain Unclogging Tool That Will Get Things Moving Again Vastar 19.6 Inch Drain Clog Removing Tool (3-Pack) $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Every home needs a drain clog-removing tool — because clogged or sluggish drains are real, and plumbers are expensive. This snaking tool made from sturdy but flexible ABS-plastic is designed to make it easy and quick to remove hair, debris, and other materials clogging drains. Just insert the snake down the drain and into the pipe — then, twist and pull up to remove gunk.

25. The Cute Wallet With Anti-Theft Technology RFID Blocking Leather Wallet $18 | Amazon See On Amazon What's better than a perfectly sized, super-cute leather wallet that comes in great colors? One that also comes equipped with RFID-blocking wallet technology — that's what. With enough pockets for holding all your various cards and cash essentials, this little wallet works overtime, employing anti-theft technology to protect what's inside your wallet, including your your personal credit card and sensitive identification information. It's perfect for travel, and makes a great gift for anyone you're looking out for.

26. The Hanging Cap Rack That Stores All Your Dad Hats CapRack18 Baseball Cap Holder $10 | Amazon See On Amazon What a smart solution this baseball cap storage holder is. For the sports fan or cap collector in your life, this hanging strap system comes with two straps to store 18 hats or visors — or more, if you double up on them. Two sets of hardware are also included for mounting each strap to either hang over the back of a door, or on the wall. It's a perfect way to protect those dad hats from losing shape or getting crushed.

27. A Cooking Spoon That Chops Meat Good Cook High Temperature Meat Cooking Chopper $5 | Amazon See On Amazon This meat-chopping spoon — designed with five blades — makes quick work of breaking up meat, ensuring it cooks evenly in the pan. It's safe for nonstick pans, and is heat-resistant up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. With an average rating of five-stars based on over 1,300 reviews, people are loving this inventive chopping spoon. One user wrote: "[M]y first experience with a meat chopper and the Good Cook meat chopper really delivers."

28. An Ice Bucket That Makes Ice Cubes Ice Cube Maker Bucket $17 | Amazon See On Amazon When you have a small kitchen or just prefer to be more minimalist when it comes to kitchen gadgets and wares, multi-purpose items are the way to go. This ice bucket doubles as an ice cube maker, and reviewers report it freezes cubes really fast. Use it in place of an ice cube tray in your freezer, then pop it out to use as an ice bucket when you need to keep the wine chilled at your next barbecue.

29. A Desktop Fan That Keeps You Cool Platinum Desktop Wind Tower $23 | Amazon See On Amazon At 14 inches tall, this desktop tower fan is the perfect size for a desk or countertop. It has three speeds, and two pivoting sections to ensure optimal air circulation. Whether you use it in the kitchen, the bedroom, or in the office, this compact fan will make sure you never lose your cool.

30. A Produce Keeper That Doubles As A Colander Lettuce Keeper Produce Storage Saver $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This multi-functional lettuce saver doubles as a colander — and works for preserving other produce like berries and asparagus in addition to lettuce. The water reservoir and venting ensure optimal conditions for keeping your fruits and veggies crisp and fresh; no more wilted lettuce and moldy berries. The guide on the front of the container shows you exactly which settings to use, making it fool-proof.

31. The Sleep Headphones You Can Wear Like A Headband CozyPhones Sleep Headband Headphones $16 | Amazon See On Amazon A soft fleece sleep headband with internal headphones is the perfect gadget for listening to music or podcasts as you drift off to sleep at night. They're also great for wearing when you're out for a jog or at the gym. The headphones are super slim, and the mesh inner lining is cooling. Reviewers love how comfortable they are to wear — even for side sleepers — and kids love them, too.

32. A Nail Polish Storage Case That Holds It All Nail Polish Organizer Case For 48 Bottles $25 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're still tossing all your nail polish bottles in a cluttered drawer or a plastic baggie, allow me to introduce this awesome nail polish organizer case that holds a whopping 48 bottles. The transparent case makes it easy to see all your colors at once, and the adjustable dividers can be arranged to allow for storage of nail files and other tools so you can have all your manicure goods together. The sturdy handle makes it easy to tote around as well.

33. The Makeup Sponges That Helps You Reduce Foundation Use Silicone Washable Makeup Sponge (2-Pack) $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Makeup artists know for smooth coverage and less product waste a silicone makeup sponge is the way to go. Even if you don't have your own glam squad on call, at least you can have the same tools they use. Entirely washable, reviewers love that the sponges help conserve product, and clean easily; one said, "[I]t definitely makes foundation application easier."

34. The Packing Cubes Travel Bloggers Love Shacke Pak Travel Packing Cubes (4-Pack) $25 | Amazon See On Amazon Travel bloggers are constantly raving about using these types of packing cubes to help organize you suitcase. This set comes with four water-resistant nylon cubes, ranging in small to extra-large. A mesh window allows you to see the contents, and the depth is perfect for fitting everything you need inside each one. Think of them as drawers for your suitcase, allowing you to organize the contents of your luggage into orderly compartments, separate dirty laundry, and more. Great for backpackers as well.

35. These Drink Coasters Made Of Silicone COMFORTENA Silicone Absorbent Coasters For Drinks $22 | Amazon See On Amazon First of all, drink coasters make a great gift, so keeping a few sets on hand is always a good idea. This set in particular earns great reviews because of the removable felt pads that absorb condensation so your drink doesn't drip on you, and the non-slip silicone base keeps drinks secure — all while protecting counters and tabletops. The felt pads can easily be rinsed off, or even put in the dishwasher.

36. The Avocado Slicer Makes Perfect Slices Every Time OXO Good Grips 3-In-1 Avocado Slicer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're like me, you love avocados but hate the prep work that comes with them. Do yourself a favor and just get this avocado slicer — because it does it all with ease. The center pulls out the pit, the slicer cuts the skin with ease, and the rounded cutter on the bottom creates uniform slices for your next toast.