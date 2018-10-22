A flight is the beginning of a beautiful journey. There's something dreamy about gazing out an airplane window at take-off. You're only hours from landing in the destination of your dreams, and you get the chance to literally cruise amongst the clouds. Even if flying isn't your favorite thing to do, it's so worth it once you're finally up in the air and get to witness a gorgeous sunrise or sunset. A flight is also the perfect time to relax, unwind, reflect, daydream, and even entertain yourself. So, here are some airplane window quotes for Instagram that'll bring your wanderlust to new heights (and make your followers super jealous that you're en route to your next adventure).

It's no secret that choosing the right airplane seat is extremely important for a comfortable flight. The window seat provides breathtaking views at take-off and landing. It also provides a wall for you to rest your head against if you need to catch up on some sleep. When you sit in the window seat, you also have the ability to capture some pretty epic shots for Instagram while you're up in the sky. Sounds like a win, win to me!

1. "Up, up, and away." — Unknown

2. "Jet lag is for amateurs." — Unknown

3. "Let's wander where the Wi-Fi is weak." — Unknown

4. "Catch flights, not feelings." — Unknown

5. "Take me away to a place full of surprises." — Unknown

6. "Head (literally) in the clouds." — Unknown

7. "Clouds or cotton candy?" — Unknown

8. "I haven't been everywhere, but it's on my list." — Susan Sontag

9. "Happiness is looking down on your next destination from your plane window." — Unknown

10. "I want someone to stare at me the way I stare out of an airplane window." — Unknown

11. "Wheels up!" — Unknown

12. "It's only when you're flying above it that you realize how incredible the Earth really is." — Philippe Perrin

13. "Airplane #views." — Alexander Sattler

14. "Airplane mode: on." — Unknown

15. "Window seat, please." — Unknown

16. "Never met a sunset I didn't like." — Unknown

17. "Good things come to those who book flights." — Unknown

18. "Chilling in the clouds this a.m." — Unknown

19. "And... onto the next adventure." — Unknown

20. "Happiness is landing in a new country." — Unknown

21. "Keep calm and book a spontaneous flight." — Unknown

22. "One with the clouds." — Unknown

23. "En route to [insert destination.]" — Unknown

24. "T-minus [number of] hours until the real adventure begins." — Unknown

25. "There's no turning back now." — Unknown

26. "Watch more sunsets than Netflix." — Unknown

27. "More adventures, please." — Unknown

28. "Of all the books in the world, the best stories are found between the pages of a passport." — Unknown

29. "All I need is a passport, plane ticket, and positive vibes." — Unknown

30. "Good vibes, even better views." — Unknown

31. "This view is just plane beautiful." — Unknown

32. "There's a great big world out there waiting for me." — Unknown

33. "Seek adventures." — Unknown

34. "Cloud chasin'." — Unknown

35. "Wander often, wonder always." — Unknown

36. "You look so fly." — Unknown

37. "So fly, in the sky." — Unknown