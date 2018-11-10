36 Things On Amazon Shady AF People Will Love — & They're All Under $25

Sneaking around isn't easy — but sometimes you gotta do what you gotta do. Whether it's nosy neighbors or snooping family members, keeping folks from creeping up in your business can be crucial. Luckily, that's why these products for shady people are so flippin' genius, since they're designed to conceal virtually anything and keep others always guessing about your next move.

Maybe you're traveling to another country and you just want a way to hide your cash and valuables from pickpockets. Perhaps you're browsing online and you want to make sure no one's monitoring your activity. No matter what you're up to, there are plenty of products available on Amazon that can help you feel like a secret stealth ninja and no one will ever be the wiser.

Sick of people invading your privacy and desperate for a few tools that'll help cover your tracks? The items featured here are a terrific way to kickstart things since they can deliver a vital layer of security. From diversion safes to webcam covers and everything in between, these products are shady AF — but they'll keep you from ever getting found out, too.

Because honestly, who doesn't want to be a little shady every once in a while?