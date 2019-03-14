36 St. Patrick's Day Captions For Couples, Because You're So Lucky To Have Each Other

In my opinion, St. Patrick's Day is a totally underrated holiday for couples. There are many opportunities for you and your SO to show your love for each other — and look super festive while doing it. You can coordinate your adorable green outfits, split a pitcher of your favorite beer, and of course, take clever pictures pinching each other. You'll definitely need some St. Patrick's Day captions for couples to go with all of your posts for the 'Gram.

You and your boo can get a group together to go bar hopping (if you're 21 or up), you can hit up a friend's party, or even just get a quiet lunch together, appropriately clad in green, of course. The two of you don't have to do anything elaborate in order to have an enjoyable — and better yet, romantic — St. Patrick's Day together.

Regardless of whether you and your bae are planning on turning up or staying in on St. Patrick's Day, make sure you snap a pic to commemorate the holiday, because your love for each other totally sham-ROCKS.

1. "I'm so lucky to have you."

2. "I wished on a four-leaf clover, and it brought me you."

3. "The luck of the Irish brought me to you."

4. "We'll never get clover St. Patrick's Day."

5. "Why should you never iron a four-leaf clover? Because you don't want to press your luck."

6. "Pinch me — because I can't believe you're mine."

7. "I'm wearing green, but I'll let you pinch me anyway."

8. "I've got my good luck charm with me."

9. "Sorry, we're pinch-proof."

10. "Go luck yourself."

11. "Irish I could tell you how much I think you sham-ROCK."

12. "We like to paddy."

13. "Magically delicious." — Lucky Charms

14. "Enjoying my boo and my brew this St. Patrick's Day."

15. "Okay, so when do the shenanigans start?"

16. "I asked a leprechaun to bring me to his pot of gold... and he brought me to you."

17. "The paddy don't start till we walk in."

18. "You're the cutest clover in the patch."

19. "We're ready to get into a whole bunch of shenanigans today."

20. "Wishing you a pot of gold and all the joy your heart can hold."

21. "My bae doesn't need a leprechaun to take them to a pot of gold because I'm right here!"

22. "Shamrock wishes."

23. "St. Patrick's Day is a brew-tiful holiday, because I have you (and beer)."

24. "We're giving zero lucks this St. Patrick's Day."

25. "When you're this cute, who needs luck?"

26. "I'm the 'she' to their 'nanigans.'"

27. "Happy, going to paddy, and lucky."

28. "You're my lucky charm."

29. "Irish it was always St. Patrick's Day."

30. "Pot of gold? More like pot of GOALS."

31. "I'll never get clover how much I love you."

32. "Take a pitcher, it will last longer."

33. "I think our all green outfits are pitcher-perfect."

34. "We're shamrockin' and shamrollin'."

35. "You totally sham-ROCK my world."

36. "You're the beer to my St. Patrick's Day."