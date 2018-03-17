Don't you just love the beach? It's the ultimate sweet (and salty) escape — away from the hustle and bustle of the city, the work deadlines, and daily responsibilities. For a few hours, you get to let any stresses of daily life melt away as the sun beats down on you. It's the serene haven so many of us cannot get enough of. But don't forget about your beach prep, like making sure you have some sunny Instagram captions for beach selfies lined up for when you hit the surf and sand.

Whether you like to spend your beach day lounging and getting as much sun as you can, playing a competitive round of beach volleyball with friends, building a mansion-like sandcastle, or splashing in the water, a beach day calls for some snapshots. After all, are we truly millennials if we don't take a picture? That's a hard no. Slay those selfies, my friends.

In between all of your sunny shenanigans, these 36 captions are going to come in handy the next time you find yourself making waves and soaking up rays. Do I need to further prove my point? Nah, you've got a relaxing beach to enjoy.

1. "You are the piña to my colada." — Unknown

2. "Happier than a seagull with a French fry." — Unknown

3. "High tides and good vibes." — Unknown

4. "Thalassophile: (n) a lover of the sea." — Unknown

5. "The tans will fade but the memories will last forever." — Unknown

6. "Dear ocean: thank you for making us feel tiny, humbled, inspired and salty... all at once." — Unknown

7. "The ocean stirs the heart, inspires the imagination, and brings eternal joy to the soul." — Robert Wyland

8. "Home is where the anchor drops." — Unknown

9. "You, me, and the sea." — Unknown

10. "Beach days are the best days." — Unknown

11. "Life's a beach. Enjoy the waves." — Unknown

12. "Go where the wifi is weak and the rum is strong." — Unknown

13. "I got sunshine on my mind." — Avery Sunshine

14. "I never met a sunset I didn't like." — Unknown

15. "Smell the sea, and feel the sky. Let your soul and spirit fly." — Van Morrison

16. "I'm a true oceanholic." — Unknown

17. "Dance with the waves, move with the sea. Let the rhythm of the water set your soul free." — Christy Ann Martine

18. "A walk on the beach is good for the soul." —Unknown

19. "You had me at aloha." — Unknown

20. "Meet me where the sky touches the sea." — Jennifer Donnelly

21. "I need vitamin sea." — Unknown

22. "There's a million fish in the sea, but I'm a mermaid." — Unknown

23. "I followed my heart and it led me to the beach." — Unknown

24. "Resting beach face." — Unknown

25. "Life is better in flip flops." — Unknown

26. "Live in the sunshine, swim in the sea. Drink the wild air." — Ralph Waldo Emerson

27. "Girls just wanna have sun." — Unknown

28. "Tropical state of mind." — Unknown

29. "As endless as the ocean, as timeless as the tides." — Unknown

30. "Don't worry, beach happy." — Unknown

31. "I'm all about palm trees and eighty degrees." — Unknown

32. "By the beach, near the sea, what a wonderful place to be." — Unknown

33. "Saltwater cures all wounds." — Unknown

34. "I love you to the beach and back." — Unknown

35. "I'll have a side of beach with my morning coffee." — Unknown

36. "Dreams are made of sun and sand." — Unknown