36 Funny Captions For Traveling, Because An Adventure A Day Keeps Boredom Away

There are a lot of events in life that simply need to be photographed and documented for the 'Gram. Major life achievements — like graduating from college or moving into your first apartment — holidays, anniversaries, and days when your outfit just looks straight fire are all causes for celebration and a little #content photo shoot. But one thing you should always take photos of is your travels. Seeing the world is such a special and unique experience, so you should document and post your pics for all to see. And while you're at it, you can use some funny captions for traveling to accompany all of your dreamiest snaps, too.

Travel pics are always certain to light up your followers' feeds, but a little punny caption and touch of humor is the finishing touch for social media. Whether you want to "taco-bout the food in Mexico" or you "Bolivia that South America is the best continent on the planet," travel and humor work well hand in hand.

So get to posing, filtering, and captioning all of your favorite travel pics from your most wanderlust-inducing trips. Your followers are sure to enjoy it, I promise.

1. "An adventure the day keeps the boredom away."

2. "When I get older, the only things I want to regret are the trips I didn't take."

3. "Let's wander where the Wi-Fi is weak."

4. "Catch you on the next flight."

5. "Sometimes the road less traveled is less traveled for a reason." — Jerry Seinfeld

6. "Sandy hair, seriously don't care."

7. "The only time when I would consider myself 'extra' is when I'm trying to get perfect travel pics on vacation."

8. "Seas the day."

9. "Playing hooky with my wanderlust today."

10. "I want someone to look at me the way I look at a travel brochure."

11. "Jet lag is for amateurs." — Dick Clark

12. "Who needs a boyfriend/girlfriend when you've got the world to explore?"

13. "Eiffel in love with Paris."

14. "My wanderlust made me do it."

15. "If traveling were free... bye."

16. "Don't be a tourist, be a traveler."

17. "I'm in love with cities I've never been to and people I've never met." — Melody Truong

18. "It's bad manners to keep a vacation waiting."

20. "Life is beach, I'm just playin' in the sand." ― Lil Wayne, "Right Above It"

21. "Travel becomes a strategy for accumulating photographs." — Susan Sontag

22. "I got 99 fanny packs and I can't choose one."

23. "Travel, because money returns. Time doesn't."

24. "Let's taco 'bout going to Mexico."

25. "Tropic it like it's hot."

26. "Paris is always a good idea." — Audrey Hepburn

27. "Watch more sunsets than Netflix."

28. "Thank god fanny packs are back in so I can travel AND be trendy."

29. "Thanks for your message, but I am currently out of office."

30. "This is my resting beach face."

31. "Adventure is out there." — Up

32. "That little sun of beach."

33. "The glass is always half full when you're on vacation."

34. "Felt like going on another adventure today... so I did."

35. "Buy the flight. Think later."

36. "Catch flights, not feelings."