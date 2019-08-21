36 Best-Sellers On Amazon Reviewers Swear They Use At Least Twice A Week

Answer me this: What's better than discovering a best-selling product that you'll want to use all the time? Nothing, that's what. While shopping for kitchen essentials, office necessities, or even an outfit for a special occasion can be rewarding (after all, it's nice to feel prepared for whatever's in store) — there's no debating that finding an awesome Amazon best-seller that you'll want to use all the time is best of all. For me, anyway.

As you probably already know, Amazon is chock-full of beauty, kitchen, home, and fashion basics that shoppers can't seem to get enough of. From face masks you'll want to apply twice a week to travel coffee mugs you'll want to carry on your commute, Amazon's got you covered. Best of all, once the site piques your interest with one of its stellar buys, you won't have to wait eons for it to arrive. If you opt for products with the Prime logo, you'll actually be able to start putting the best-selling purchase to use in as little as 48 hours.

Since you're likely getting pretty excited for the possibilities, I've taken it upon myself to get the ball rolling. Ahead you'll find dozens of highly-rated products you'll want to add to your cart.

1. This Oven Accessory That Makes The Most Perfect S'mores S'more to Love Six-S'more Maker $15 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're a s'mores fanatic, you know the difference between the fire-roasted and microwaved treats. Since access to an outdoor fire pit isn't always possible, you'll be stoked to discover this s'mores oven maker. The rack fits six s'mores and clips onto the oven rack to keep the contents in place. The result? Ooey, gooey summer desserts any time of year.

2. A Gold Face Mask That's As Pretty As It Is Beneficial Elixir Cosmetics 24K Gold Korean Collagen Face Mask $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Korean beauty products are renowned for their gentle, effective formulas and stunning packaging. So it's no wonder that this gold collagen face mask is such a hit. Unlike traditional sheet masks, this face mask comes in a glimmering gold finish and infuses skin with essential nutrients to get you glowing in as little as five minutes.

3. A Coffee Maker That Comes With A Convenient Travel Mug AdirChef Grab N' Go Personal Coffee Maker $23 | Amazon See On Amazon This fun coffee maker looks aesthetically-pleasing all on its own, but what makes it even better is the fact that it's eco-friendly to match the green design: It comes with a permanent filter so that you don't have to continuously waste paper or money. Additionally, the canister in which the coffee drips into actually pulls out to function as a travel coffee mug so that you can brew your batch and run out the door without having to pour it into another container. And, if you don't love the lime design, you can opt for any of the six other colors, including black, blue, orange, and more.

4. This Miniature Cushion Speaker That Fits Comfortably Under Your Pillow C Crane Company PS2 SoftSpeaker Pillow Speaker $22 | Amazon See On Amazon Love falling asleep to the sound of waves or your favorite artists belting out soothing ballads? This tiny pillow speaker will quickly become a fave. The cushioned design fits comfortably under your pillow to radiate sound without muffling it. It's especially beneficial for any living situations where you don't want to disturb other people in your home, as the close proximity to your ear makes it hard to hear by anyone else.

5. These Magnetic Acupressure Insoles That Have Nearly All Five-Star Reviews GAOAG Acupressure Massage Insoles $14 | Amazon See On Amazon These innovative acupressure insoles are designed to massage your feet with every step — thanks to its well-placed magnets from heel to toes. While they're not FDA-approved, they've been said to relieve foot pressure and increase circulation, offering optimal comfort with every step. Best of all, they're totally tailorable, so just cut them down to size and enjoy.

6. An Ionic Hair Straightener That Smoothes Strands In A Cinch Glamfields Straightening Brush 2.0 $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Instead of sandwiching your strands between two piping hot plates, try using this ionic straightening brush to smooth your tresses from roots to ends. It's designed to lock in moisture and banish frizz with each pass of the paddle. Additionally, it features four heat settings so that you can easily tailor the temperature to your hair type — and as a general rule of thumb, the finer your hair, the lower heat you should start with.

7. The Bath Accessory That Makes Moisturizing Your Back Easier Than Ever Aquasentials Easy Lotion Applicator $6 | Amazon See On Amazon As soon as you hop out of the shower you reach for your lotion to hydrate your hands, feet, and the front of your body — but what about your back? To make moisturizing easier than ever, be sure to add one of these best-selling lotion applicators to your cart. The easy-to-use design has over 3,000 reviews from happy shoppers.

8. A Black Toothpaste That Manages To Whiten Your Teeth Like No Other Activated Charcoal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste $9 | Amazon See On Amazon Sure, brushing your teeth with black charcoal might not sound like the most delicious thing ever, however as soon as you see the pearly white results, you'll be onboard. This charcoal toothpaste has earned over 3,000 four- and five-star reviews — and for good reason. It's designed to polish teeth, strengthen enamel, and absorb impurities in just two minutes flat. What's not to love about that?

9. A Toilet Accessory That Makes Going To The Bathroom More Comfortable Than Ever Squat N Go 7” Folding Squatting Stool $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Did you know that squatting to go to the bathroom is actually super beneficial for, um, expelling waste? Since you likely don't want to try to squat for minutes on end as you take care of business, this squatting stool will come in handy. It's designed to give you a better leg angle that makes going to the loo more enjoyable. Sounds weird, I know. But try it out for yourself and you'll understand why the accessory has over 1,000 fans.

10. A Leg Pillow That Keeps Your Knees From Knocking While You Sleep Everlasting Comfort 100% Pure Memory Foam Knee Pillow $27 | Amazon See On Amazon This ergonomic memory foam knee pillow is so cozy you'll want to stay in bed all day. Its orthopedic contour keeps your knees separated in a way that helps align your legs, hips and spine — taking pressure off your joints and lower back. In other words, it feels heavenly. What's more, you don't have to worry about the pillow falling out of place as you toss and turn, as it comes with a removable strap that secures it to your legs.

11. A Travel-Friendly Spray That Keeps Your Shoes From Holding Onto Unpleasant Odors Rocket Pure Natural Mint Shoe Deodorizer $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of taking your shoes off only to be met with an unwanted scent? Yeah, we've all been there at some point or another — luckily, this natural mint shoe spray helps tame the chaos with a single spritz. What's more, the essential oil blend — combining peppermint, eucalyptus, tea tree, and thyme — helps ward off bacteria as well, so it will help prevent against conditions like athlete's foot.

12. A Facial Cleansing Brush That Works Double Time For Your Whole Body MiroPure Electric Vibrating Sonic Facial and Body Cleansing Brush $36 | Amazon See On Amazon Give yourself the pleasure of a spa-quality facial from the comfort of your own home with this handy facial cleansing brush. It comes with four speed settings, as well as a silky body brush head, so that you can cater to the contours of your body from head to toe. Not only will it help rinse away the build-up of makeup, dirt, and impurities, but it will help boost circulation and plump up the complexion.

13. A Highly-Rated Pet Seat Cover That Has Over 2,000 Glowing Reviews Plush Paws Ultra-Luxury Pet Seat Cover $49 | Amazon See On Amazon This durable pet seat cover is waterproof so that your pup can hop into the backseat without creating a major mess all over your car. It secures into place with Velcro and covers the back of the passenger and driver seat — as well as all your back seat. As a result, it keeps your pup confined while still letting them be comfortable.

14. These Comfortable Bands That Save Your Thighs From Rubbing Themselves Raw Bandelettes Elastic Anti-Chafing Thigh Bands $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Let's be real — sometimes, thighs rub together. It's normal. Instead of a summer spent in jeans and leggings, stock your wardrobe with these anti-chafing thigh bands. They're designed with little silicone bands to stay in place on your thighs when walking, running, or just lounging. They come in plain smooth spandex as well as lace options — and they also happen to be adorable.

15. An Essential Oil Blend That Works Wonders For Cuticles And Nails Bee Natural Best Cuticle Oil $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with a blend of olive, avocado, apricot kernel, grapeseed, and castor oils, this cuticle and nail oil is incredibly hydrating. A single drop goes a long way to nourish dry skin and nails, promoting stronger, longer nails with continued use.

16. These Body Wipes That Cleanse And Refresh HyperGo: Full Body Fitness Wipes $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you're a pro-athlete, a fitness fanatic, or simply can't stop sweating on your morning commute, these full body fitness wipes are here to save the day. They're hypoallergenic, biodegradable, and made without any pesky sulfates, parabens, or alcohol, so you don't have to worry about them irritating your skin while in a rush.

17. A Nourishing Face Mask That Targets Everything From Blackheads To Dullness Green Tea Matcha Facial Mud Mask $16 | Amazon See On Amazon No time to head to the spa? No worries. With this nourishing matcha face mask you can get spa-like results from the comfort of your own bathroom. The antioxidant-rich green tea formula works to reduce inflammation and redness, too. The result? Clear, glowing skin in just 10 minutes.

18. These No Tie Shoelaces That Save You From Tripping As Often HOMAR No Tie Shoelaces for Kids and Adults $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of your shoelaces coming undone randomly throughout the day? These no-tie shoelaces will help. They fit into the lace holes and have little stoppers to keep them in place. The stretchy design allows your shoes to move with your foot, so they never feel constricted.

19. A Popsicle Mold That Creates Under-The-Sea-Inspired Treats Zoku Fish Pop Molds $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Popsicles are delicious in their own right but when they're in fun shapes? Even better. And there's no better mold than these highly-rated fish pop molds. Each mold creates six popsicles in the shape of a shark, clownfish, octopus, whale, puffer fish, and a Zoku scuba diver. In other words, it creates the cutest pops ever.

20. These Spiky Balls That Create The Sense Of A Pro Foot Massage Foot Massager Roller & Spiky Ball Therapy Set $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Foot cramps have you feeling down? Rub them out with a set of these spiky massage balls. You can roll your foot over them or even use them manually on other parts of your body. If you lay on the ground with one under each of your shoulders, you may never want to get up off the ground. Talk about relaxing.

21. A Charcoal Scrub That Has Earned Nearly 2,000 Rave Reviews M3 Naturals Activated Charcoal Scrub $28 | Amazon See On Amazon Activated charcoal combines with dead sea salt to absorb and buff way the build-up of dirt and impurities, leaving you with clear, smooth, glowing skin in minutes. What's more, since it's infused with collagen and stem cells, it rejuvenates while it exfoliates. One shopper wrote: "My skin started feeling great after the first use of this product, and it's really cleaned up my acne."

22. These Exfoliating Gloves That Make Buffing Away Dry Skin A Breeze EvridWear Exfoliating Dual Texture Bath Gloves $9 | Amazon See On Amazon If you don't want to rub a scrub all over your body, make sure to stock up on a pair of these exfoliating gloves. The textured surface is designed to gently buff away the build-up of dead skin and impurities to leave you with silky-smooth skin fresh out of the shower. You can use them with just water or paired with your favorite body wash for best results.

23. An Ice Tray That Creates Large Sphere Cubes, Great For Cocktails Housewares Solutions Froz Ice Ball Maker $7 | Amazon See On Amazon You know how when you go to fancy cocktail bars you rarely ever see regular cubes of ice? Well, this ice cube tray will help you create the unique large sphere cubes you're used to seeing at restaurants and clubs, all from the comfort of your own kitchen. Each tray creates four large spheres, great for cocktails and mocktails alike.

24. The Beauty Tool That Helps Recreate A Spa-Quality Pedicure At Home Pritech Electric Foot Callus Removers Rechargeable $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of spending an arm and a leg at the nail salon every other week? This waterproof electric foot callous remover will save you from such frequent pedicures — it's designed to buff away rough skin and prevent foot fungus from growing, thanks to a series of interchangeable heads. There's a light coarse roller for daily maintenance, a medium-coarse roller for dead skin, and an extra-coarse roller for stubborn callouses.

25. These Cute Little Fish Balls That Help Fluff Clothes In The Dryer Kikkerland LB09 Puffer Fish Dryer Buddies $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Did you know that you can fluff your laundry and speed up drying time by simply throwing a couple spiky dryer balls into the mix? These fish dryer buddies are designed just for that. The balls help separate laundry to help increase air flow, effectively speeding up the over all process. What's more, their unique design helps prevent static and softens fabric naturally so that you don't need to continually buy dryer sheets.

26. An Ear Wax Savior That Will Help To Finally Unclog Your Ears Debrox Earwax Removal Aid Drops $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Many people use cotton swabs to cleanse their ears — however, some would say that's not the safest way. Enter this ear wax removal aid. Unlike cotton swabs, it's not super invasive: Rather, it relies on micro-foam action to unclog wax and promote better hearing as a result. Consult your doctor before using it!

27. A Little Palm Brush That's Designed For Scrubbing Veggies OXO Good Grips Vegetable Brush $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Stop letting veggies slip out of your hands while rinsing them. With this dishwasher-safe, non-slip vegetable brush, you'll be able to clean potatoes, carrots, cucumbers, and the like without accidentally dropping them in the sink.

28. The Face Roller That Works On Your Face And Body Derma Roller for Face and Body $14 | Amazon See On Amazon Sure, having great skincare products makes a big difference in the appearance of your complexion — but have you ever tried using a facial derma roller before? These prickly beauty tools create micro-abrasions in the surface of the skin, which causes collagen production to increase. As a result, rolling daily or even just three times a week can lead to healthier, firmer, skin. Worth a shot, no?

29. These Teeny Eyebrow Razors That Work Wonders For Dermaplaning Tinkle Eyebrow Razor (6-Pack) $5 | Amazon See On Amazon Whether you have stray eyebrow hairs or unwanted peach fuzz you'd prefer to remove, these eyebrow razors can come in handy. They're designed with a safety cover to ensure you can't cut too close to the skin, instead making way for a smooth, close cut that's totally non-damaging.

30. A Glass Popcorn Popper That Promises No Burnt Kernels Ecolution Micro-Pop Glass Popcorn Popper $10 | Amazon See On Amazon Love popcorn but hate how half the bag comes out crispier than the rest? This glass popcorn popper will put an end to that dilemma. The vented designed to evenly heat the kernels so that your snack will be perfectly cooked in just three minutes. You can choose from a large pot that cooks the equivalent of one bag of popcorn, or smaller pots for snack-sized portions.

31. The Unique Rocker That Helps Stretch Out Your Feet Powerstep UltraFlexx Foot Rocker $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Do your feet cramp easily? If so, you'll love how this foot rocker comes to the rescue. The rounded rocker helps to stretch your heels and toes by simply stepping onto it and rocking back and forth for 30 seconds. While it seems quite simple, the design has become a fan-fave, earning tons of rave reviews.

32. A Cute Maxi Dress That Has — Wait For It — Pockets GRECERELLE Women's Casual Loose Pocket Long Dress $19 | Amazon See On Amazon When you're forever on the go it helps to have fashion basics that help you get out the door quick. This short sleeve maxi dress does just that. The loose fitting, V-neck silhouette looks instantly put together. Just pair it with your favorite sandals or sneakers and you're ready for whatever the day has in store. Plus, it has pockets. Available sizes: XS-XXL

33. A Rice Cooker That Takes The Sticky Messy Out Of Boiling IMUSA USA Electric Nonstick Rice Cooker $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This non-stick rice cooker comes in super handy for anyone who loves to eat, you guessed it, rice. It's available in 3-, 5-, and 8-cup sizes, all of which come with automatic shut-off switches. Once your rice is fully cooked, you can remove it from the pot or leave it be on the warm setting.

34. The Insulated Thermos That Keeps Drinks Super Cold Thermos Funtainer $10 | Amazon See On Amazon This durable stainless steel thermos is double-insulated to keep your favorite cool drink cold as can be. Use it everyday, for hiking adventures, days at the beach — you name it. It's available in 30 different colors and print, making it a fab choice for adults and kids alike.

35. A Heavy-Duty Vacuum Cleaner That's Super Lightweight Eureka NES210 Blaze 3-in-1 Swivel Lightweight Stick Vacuum Cleaner $30 | Amazon See On Amazon This ultra-lightweight vacuum cleaner packs a powerful punch when it comes to reaching hard to navigate places. The tool weighs in at just 4 pounds and can be used as a traditional vacuum — or taken apart to use as a hand-held. It features a swivel head that's easy to maneuver, making your cleaning session as stress-free as can be.