35 Super Bowl Instagram Captions That'll Make A Touchdown On Everyone's Feed

We're ready for the countdown. It's officially less than a week until the Super Bowl. On Feb. 4, the Eagles and the Patriots will face off, and just like any Super Bowl, tensions are extremely high. I'll be honest: I have no loyalties in this game, but if you do, I get it — this is serious stuff. TBH, I'll be there, but you know that this time around, I'm mostly there for the food, the fun, the friends, and the family. It's a high stakes time, but it's also a night of fun, laughs, and great food. Wherever you're celebrating game day, you're going to need some epic Super Bowl Instagram captions.

You're probably going to snap some shots of the impressive food spread you set up. And of course, you can't forget to take a group picture of your squad decked out in either of the team's colors. Last but not least, a shot of the aftermath of the party — after your team has won, of course — is necessary.

Whatever picture you decide to post, you're going to need a caption to match. Whether you're looking for a quote that captures your confidence in your team (because winners never lose), celebrates your friends (the only squad you really need), or shows off your solid cooking skills, it's one of these 35 captions.

1. "Everything I do you know I do it for the squad." — Logic

2. "The bigger the dream, the more important the team." — Unknown

3. "Strong alone. Unstoppable together." — Nike

4. "I can't, but we can." — Unknown

5. "Alone we can do so little, together we can do so much." — Helen Keller

6. "It is amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit." — Harry S. Truman

7. "Tough times don't last, tough teams do." — Unknown

8. "Teamwork makes the dream work." — John C. Maxwell

9. "Find a way, not an excuse." — Unknown

10. "If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together." — African Proverb

11. "You're only as good as your team... and mine is great." — Unknown

12. "I can't really see another squad tryna' cross us." — Drake

13. "Today's forecast: 100% chance of winning." — Unknown

14. "If you don't see yourself as a winner, then you cannot perform as a winner." — Zig Ziglar

15. "You were born to win, but to be a winner, you must plan to win, prepare to win, and expect to win." — Zig Ziglar

16. "Winning is a habit." — Vince Lombardi

17. "Winners don't wait for chances, they take them." — Unknown

18. "Don't be afraid to dream big." — Unknown

19. "Winners focus on winning. Losers focus on winners." — Unknown

20. "Losers say what they'll do; winners do without saying." — Unknown

21. "Winners never quit and quitters never win." — Vince Lombardi

22. "Don't wait for the opportunity. Create it." — Debasish Mridha

23. "Sit with the winners. The conversation is different." — Unknown

24. "Champions believe in themselves, even when no one else does." — Unknown

25. "Eat like a Super Bowl champion today." — Unknown

26. "I'm just here for the commercials." — Unknown

27. "Football & beer is why I'm here." — Unknown

28. "Hustle, hit, never quit." — Unknown

29. "Champions train, losers complain." — Unknown

30. "Don't run away from challenges, run over them." — Unknown

31. "All I need is football and my dog." — Unknown

32. "Don't keep calm — it's the Super Bowl." — Unknown

33. "Family, friends, food, and football." — Unknown

34. "Winning isn't everything — but wanting to win is." — Vince Lombardi

35. "Are you ready for some football?" — Hank Williams Jr.