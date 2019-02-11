Spring is the colorful season of rebirth. All of the flowers are in bloom, and nature is amping up for sunny summertime. While everything outdoors is in transition, spring is the perfect time to change things up for yourself, too. You might add more color to your wardrobe, make a resolution to get up early and go to the gym every day, or even try out a new pastel hair color. (You should be allowed to match the blooming florals around you, right?) If you decide to switch up your hair, you'll need Instagram captions for pastel hair that perfectly capture the cotton candy #mood.

While a pretty blonde balayage can definitely be a huge transition for some people, I dare you to be a little adventurous with your hair, if you want to. Go for that dreamy color that serves as the inspo for a "saved" collection on your Instagram. Whether it's a neutral slate gray, or a cotton candy pink, you'll be sure to be the talk of the town with your new 'do.

Find yourself a stylist who can create the Easter egg-inspired hair color of your dreams, and get to snapping. Spring is the perfect season for a new 'do and a new you. And then, it's all about capturing the perfect 'Gram.

1. "Sorry, I can't hear you over the loudness of my new hair color."

2. "New hair, who dis?"

3. "Colorful hair, don't care."

4. "Love is in the hair."

5. "This hair was made for flipping."

6. "Nothing makes a woman more beautiful than the belief that she is beautiful." — Sophia Loren

7. "It's hairy possible that I changed my 'do."

8. "Invest in your hair. It is the crown you never take off."

9. "Too glam to give a damn."

10. "When your hair matches your cotton candy."

11. "But first, let me take a selfie." — The Chainsmokers, "#SELFIE"

12. "My Little Pony ain't got nothing on my new 'do."

13. "Happy hair, happy life."

14. "Life is too short to have boring hair."

15. "Live your life being nothing short of extraordinary. That includes your hair."

16. "My goals include making my own money and perfecting my hair flip."

17. "Life isn't perfect, but your hair can be."

18. "Blue hair, don't care."

19. "*Flips hair.*"

20. "When your pink hair matches your vibes."

21. "Get yourself some hair with flair."

22. "Life is short. Make every hair flip fabulous."

23. "I’m as free as my hair" — Lady Gaga, "Hair"

24. "I didn't want to go out, but my hair looked too good to stay home."

25. "Lettin' my hair do the talking."

26. "Great hair. Because you only get one first impression."

27. "Hair is jewelry. It's an accessory." — Jill Scott

28. "Live colorfully or dye trying."

29. "People will stare. Make it worth their while." — Harry Winston

30. "Hair doesn't make the woman, but good hair definitely helps."

31. "Bad hair day? I don't know her."

32. "Gorgeous hair is the best revenge."

33. "You like my hair? Gee thanks, just bought it." — Ariana Grande, "7 rings"

34. "Yellow hair is what I'll wear."

35. "Orange you lovin' my new 'do?"