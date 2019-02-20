35 Instagram Captions For Ice Blonde Hair, Because It's So In Right Now

For those of you who have been longing to switch things up and go platinum, ice blonde hair is so in right now. It might take a lot of courage if you've never dyed your hair before — and your bestie holding your hand every step of the way — but you can totally rock the ice blond hair trend if you want to. Once you take the plunge, you'll definitely need some Instagram captions for ice blonde hair to accompany your selfie from the salon chair.

Take it from someone who never thought that blonde hair was in the cards for her: Blonde hair is a lewk, and it's totally worth the risk. I'm not platinum, but I have an ashy blonde balayage that I have completely fallen in love with. Though I might not keep the ashy blonde look forever, it's definitely been a fun style to rock, and I'm really glad I tried it.

Major props to anyone who dares to go for an icy, platinum blonde 'do. You're sure to be the fiercest gal this spring.

1. "Ice ice, baby." — Vanilla Ice, "Ice Ice Baby"

2. "New hair, new me."

3. "Happy hair, happy life."

4. "Life is too short to have boring hair."

5. "New hair, who dis?"

6. "You like my hair? Gee, thanks, just bought it." — Ariana Grande, "7 rings"

7. "Live your life being nothing short of extraordinary. That includes your hair."

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

8. "I like to feel blonde all over." — Marilyn Monroe

9. "Love is in the hair."

10. "Live is short. Go blonde."

11. "My goals include making my own money and perfecting my hair flip."

12. "Do blondes, like, do they really have more fun?" — Andie Anderson, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

13. "This hair was made for flipping."

14. "Keep calm and go blonde."

15. "Life isn't perfect, but your hair can be."

16. "What doesn't kill you only makes you blonder." — Miranda Lambert, "Platinum"

17. "It's hairy possible that I changed my 'do."

18. "Switching up my lewk to something ice cold."

19. "Blonde hair, don't care."

20. "Invest in your hair. It is the crown you never take off."

21. "Hair's ice cold like my frappuccino."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

22. "Too glam to give a damn."

23. "*Flips hair.*"

24. "But first, let me take a selfie." — The Chainsmokers, "#SELFIE"

25. "Get yourself some hair with flair."

26. "I’m as free as my hair" — Lady Gaga, "Hair"

27. "Life is short. Make every hair flip fabulous."

28. "Say it out loud: I'm blonde and I'm proud."

29. "Great hair. Because you only get one first impression."

30. "Lettin' my hair do the talking."

31. "Hair is jewelry. It's an accessory." — Jill Scott

32. "People will stare. Make it worth their while." — Harry Winston

33. "Hair doesn't make the woman, but good hair definitely helps."

34. "Bad hair day? I don't know her."

35. "Hair I am."