In case you don't know yet, here's a newsflash: Millennial lilac is the color that's going to be taking over this summer. You'll be seeing it on bathing suits, around your city, in stores and all over Instagram. TBH, I can't remember the last time I rocked the color purple — was it in fifth grade with gauchos? Or kindergarten with jelly sandals? If you had told me a year ago I'd be throwing on my purple again I'd have laughed in your face. But now, well, I'm warming up to it. Let's just say that if I had to don millennial lilac, I wouldn't be opposed. At the very worst, it would give me an excuse to try out some millennial lilac captions for my summery Instagram posts.

Millennial lilac captions evoke the feeling of purple — the feeling of serenity, of peace, of those everything-is-gonna-be-OK vibes. It's probably the post you make when you're feeling totally whole and complete in your world. Even if there's absolutely nothing lilac-colored about your post, these captions may also serve as the perfect complement to any calm and bright pic you share on your feed . Try snapping a picture of the lilac in the sunset, pose in front of the millennial lilac wall, and don't forget to catch a pic of your acaí bowl. These captions will be here when you're ready to post on the 'Gram.

1. "I see beautiful things around you." — Unknown

2. "Never lose your sense of wonder." — Unknown

3. "Don't worry, be purple." — Unknown

4. "Good vibes only." — Unknown

5. "You touched me and suddenly I was a lilac sky." — Halsey

6. "You are galaxies." — Unknown

7. "If you are always trying to be normal, you will never know how amazing you can be." — Maya Angelou

8. "Escape to somewhere magical. And purple." — Unknown

9. "If it's purple, then it's mine." — Unknown

10. "Keep calm in a blaze of purple." — Unknown

11. "What would you do if you weren't afraid?" — Unknown

12. "If all else fails, wear purple." — Unknown

13. "The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams." — Unknown

14. "This girl loves purple." — Unknown

15. "All you have to do is never give up." — Unknown

16. "Never let anyone dull your purple." — Unknown

17. "I believe in the magic of kindness." — Unknown

18. "Purple makes my heart smile." — Unknown

19. "Purple, purple and more purple." — Unknown

20. "Forget about red, we're painting this town purple." — Unknown

21. "You don't know how lovely you are." — Unknown

22. "A garden of purple is always in bloom." — Unknown

23. "Everything is better in purple." — Unknown

24. "I only wanted to see you laughing in the purple rain." — Prince

25. "Nothing gets between me and my purple." — Unknown

26. "100 percent purple addict." — Unknown

27. "I never knew you could hold the moonlight in your hands." — Unknown

28. "Be happy in the moment, that's enough. Each moment is all we need, not more." — Unknown

29. "Purple makes me look good." — Unknown

30. "Love is the whole thing. We are only pieces." — Rumi

31. "When it rains, look for rainbows. When it's dark, look for stars." — Unknown

32. "Enjoy every (purple) moment." — Unknown

33. "Purple calms the nerves." — Unknown

34. "A certain darkness is needed to see the stars." — Unknown

35. "Look for the magic in everyday." — Unknown

36. "The best view comes after the hardest climb." — Unknown

37. "Where focus goes, energy flows." — Unknown

38. "Be the energy you want to attract." — Unknown