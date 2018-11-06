It's officially the holiday season, so it's time to celebrate. Thanksgiving is right around the corner, and I'm already feeling the Christmas spirit. The holiday season is so special, because you're able to spend quality time with everyone you love, travel, relax, and eat all of the sweet potato casserole your heart desires. You get to dress up in something glittery, attend themed parties, deck your house out in the brightest fairy lights on the block, and listen to those classic holiday hits. It's clear the good vibes are constantly flowing, and if you're going on a sweet vacation to celebrate, here are some Instagram captions for holiday travel photos.

You've finally got the time off, and your loved ones do, too! So why not plan a little vacation? The holiday season is the perfect time to travel and ditch your normal routine for a mug of hot cocoa by a cozy fire pit. You'll get the chance to bond with family and friends in a new destination. There's no better feeling than that. You'll return to work feeling refreshed and inspired by the good times.

It's not every day that your loved ones are able to come together, so be sure to take as many photos as possible. One day, you'll thank yourself for capturing these special moments.

1. "Grab your luggage and leave the baggage behind."

2. "Following my wanderlust one Christmas village at a time."

3. "In the holiday spirit and my vacation mode's on. (Do not disturb until further notice.)"

4. “Grateful for travel all day, every day.”

5. "Too blessed to be stressed rn."

6. "What's the holiday season without a trip to Santa's Workshop?"

7. "Eat, travel, and be merry."

8. "Bags packed, so no looking back."

9. "I ate the turkey, and now it's time for some Vitamin Sea."

10. "I never met an apple pie I didn't like."

11. "With my friends, and hoping this vacation never ends."

12. "Out of office until further notice.”

13. "Honestly, I may never return."

14. "Is it safe to say I overpacked?”

15. “I'll be up, up, and away during the holidays."

16. "Ready to sleigh the holidays."

17. "Jet lag is for amateurs." — Dick Clark

18. "I may be out of the office, but this vacation is serious business."

19. "Holiday pics or it didn't happen."

20. "I want someone to look at me the way I look at a travel brochure."

21. "The flights are booked, so there's no turning back now."

22. "I was born passport-ready."

23. "Let's hit the road for the holidays."

24. "Good vibes, cloudy skies."

25. "I'm not shore if I'll ever come back."

26. "Always say yes to adventure."

27. “Blessed, no stress, and travel-obsessed”

28. “Let our lives be full of thanks and giving and travel.”

29. "Giving thanks for every trip I've ever taken.”

30. "Thanks for the mems, passport."

31. "This vacation feels like pure bliss."

32. "Out of office views."

33. “Snow is falling and adventure is calling.”

34. “There is always something to be thankful for... like travel."