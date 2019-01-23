Galentine's Day is right around the corner, and you're feeling pretty blessed to have a group of amazing ladies in your life. It's the perfect occasion to catch up with your besties over mimosas, avocado toast, and waffles with whipped cream. Your girls may have been by your side since day one, and they don't plan on going anywhere anytime soon. Call them up ASAP and reserve a table at your favorite spot in town, because these Instagram captions for Galentine's Day brunch will capture all of the best friend feels.

You know you can count on your main squeezes through thick and thin. They've been the best partners in crime and travel buddies, and that's definitely something worth celebrating. With everyone's busy schedules, it can be difficult finding time to get the whole group together, which is why you should take every opportunity you can get.

Galentine's Day was made for best friends, and it's the perfect reason to brunch together. (Not that you really need a reason to brunch.) You'll be enjoying your favorite brunch treats, sipping iced coffee, and taking Instagram-worthy photos. So raise your glass and cheers to the beautiful women who make your world that much brighter.

Shutterstock

1. "Rosé all Galentine's Day."

2. "Brunch so hard mimosas wanna find me."

3. "Brunch game strong."

4. "Perfect start to a perfect day with the best crew."

5. "A brunch well-spent brings a Galentine's Day of content."

6. "All I need in this life of sin, is brunch and my girlfriends."

7. "Slaying the Galentine's Day spread."

8. "Brunch, baby. Brunch."

9. "No one else I'd rather brunch with."

10. "But first, mimosas."

11. "Love hard, brunch harder."

12. "Love well, laugh hard, brunch often."

13. "Who needs a Valentine when you've got brunch and your girls?"

14. "This is the best Galentine's Day ever. Don't debate me."

15. "You can't brunch with us."

Shutterstock

16. "Raise your glasses."

17. "Only have pies for these girls."

18. "Cheers to the best Galentine's Day ever."

19. "Brunch is better when we're sipping together."

20. "Never met a brunch we didn't like."

21. "Brunchin' is a lifestyle."

22. "Who would I be without brunch in my tummy and my girls by my side?"

23. "Brunchin' with my bests, so forget the rest."

24. "You're the avocado to my toast, the pancakes to my bacon."

25. "It's a pink champagne kind of day."

26. "Sippin' champagne with my mains."

27. "Love these girls a brunch."

28. "Galentine's Day forecast: 100 percent chance of friendship and champagne."

29. "Doughnut know what I'd do without these girls."

30. "I like hashtags because they look like waffles."

31. "We're classy, but brunch makes us a little sassy."

32. "'We need to remember what's important in life: friends, waffles, work. Or waffles, friends, work. Doesn't matter, but work is third." — Leslie Knope, "Parks and Recreation"

33. "Brunch pics or it didn't happen."

34. "Galentine's Day gives me another excuse to brunch with my girls."