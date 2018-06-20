34 Genius Inventions On Amazon That Will Help Manage The Germ Jungle You Live In

Having your own space is a beautiful thing. It means decorating the way you want and keeping your things exactly the way you like them. But when you're solely responsible for the cleaning, you realize just how quickly mold, germs, mildew, and dust can buildup over time. Cue the genius Amazon products that make your gross stuff way more hygienic, because the world is a germ jungle, and there are better ways to manage it.

Why are these products so brilliant? For one, you won't find them in your average grocery or department store. For another, most of them work without any effort on your part, so your home stays cleaner for longer — even in between chore days.

This list includes both clever items for people who hate to clean and brilliant hygiene products that germaphobes swear by. Whether you enjoy cleaning more than you should or wish you liked it more than you do, these items have you covered.

They zap away bacteria, scrub away mold, and lift away stains way better than your average cleaning supplies. Most of them are even infused with anti-odor and antimicrobial features to reduce the spread of germs. The best news yet? Since they're all available on Amazon, an extra-sanitary space is only a click away.