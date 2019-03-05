When you think about spring break travel, flying to a tropical destination likely comes to mind. However, you always have the option to embark on a road trip for the week. Road trips allow for complete freedom — you can start planning a year in advance, or pack your bags the night before you hit the road. Whether you choose to take a solo road trip or cruise with friends, you'll have the adventure of a lifetime when you hit the open road. These Instagram caption for spring break road trips will capture all of the best moments along the way.

A road trip is the definition of adventure. You have so many options, and very few limitations. You don't have to worry about flight delays or public transportation, because having your own car means that you can do things your way. You can plan a trip with multiple stops, or you can shoot for one destination — the choice is entirely yours. You can easily take detours, or switch up your plans if you really want to. That's the beauty of this type of travel. Classes are on hold, so it's definitely time to consider hitting the road.

1. "Do not disturb: Spring break is in session."

2. "Spring break makes me want to roll my windows down and ride."

3. "Windows down, music up."

4. "No destination necessary."

5. "Because the greatest part of a road trip isn't arriving at your destination. It's all the wild stuff that happens along the way." — Emma Chase

6. "Let's opt for the scenic route."

7. "Spring break is for spontaneity."

8. "On spring break until further notice."

9. "If you don't know where you're going, any road will take you there." — George Harrison, "Any Road"

10. "Wanderlust and highway dust."

11. "Roads were made for journeys, not destinations." — Confucius

12. "Keep calm and cruise on."

13. "En route to spring break."

14. "Spring break is a grand adventure, and we're on our way."

15. "Let's go someplace beautiful, darling."

16. "Beaches be road trippin'."

17. "RV there yet?"

18. "Spring break was made for good friends and great adventures."

19. "Warm weather feels better when we're cruising through it together."

20. "Open roads and an open heart."

21. "Baby you a song, you make me wanna roll my windows down and cruise." — Florida Georgia Line, "Cruise"

22. "No map required."

23. "Road trips aren’t measured by mile markers, but by moments."

24. "Cruising into the sunset with you is my favorite place to be."

25. “Hot wheels."

26. "Catch me cruising."

27. "Leaving my heart on the open road."

28. "She wasn’t where she had been. She wasn’t where she was going, but she was on her way.” — Jodi Hills

29. "It doesn't matter where you're going, it's who you have beside you."

30. "Hey, let's get away for spring break."

31. "'Tis the perfect season to take a road trip."

32. "Hitting the road without looking back.”

33. "BRB. In spring break mode."