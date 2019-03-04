33 Instagram Captions For San Diego That'll Bring Summer Vibes To Your Feed

San Diego, California is home to sunshine, stunning views, beautiful parks, sandy beaches, and Insta-worthy eateries. It's a popular vacation spot on the West Coast, and it's easy to see why. It's one of those destinations that makes you want to return over and over again. The weather is nearly perfect year-round, and that's a major draw. The beaches were made for surfing and lounging — whichever you prefer. The food scene is downright incredible, so it's a great spot for foodies to retreat to. Needless to say, there's something for everyone. These Instagram captions for San Diego will capture the best that this city has to offer.

Have you ever visited a place that absolutely took your breath away upon arrival? San Diego is definitely that kind of city. You'll never run out of things to do, places to eat, and sights to swoon over. Whether you choose to take a short trip by yourself, or visit for an extended period of time with friends, you're sure to fall head over heels in love.

You'll have no problem taking plenty of Instagram-worthy photos to brighten up your feed, either. You can take some seaside photos, strike a post at the San Diego Museum of Art, and capture the animals at the San Diego Zoo. Happy snapping in San Diego!

1. "Currently status: San Diego dreaming." 

2. "Dreaming about going back to San Diego."

3. "Forever crushing on Cali."

4. "Can never go too long without watching a sunset in San Diego."

5. "Let's be honest: San Diego is always a good idea."

6. "As far as I'm concerned, the West Coast will forever be the best coast."

7. "Chillin' on the best coast."

8. "Cruising through Cali."

9. "Greetings from San Diego."

10. "A trip to California is sure to please the soul."

11. "Living with a golden state of mind."

12. "There's no place in the world like San Diego."

13. "Took bae to San Diego for the day... was a success."

14. "Here's to you, San Diego."

15. "Living on salt time."

16. "Paradise found."

17. "Straight out of Cali."

18. "Cali coastin'."

19. "In that San Diego state of mind."

20. "Falling in love with San Diego, one trip to the zoo at a time."

21. "Endless summer."

22. "Any trip to San Diego is shore to please the soul."

23. "Stay golden."

24. "I listened to my heart, and it took me to the West Coast."

25. "Let the waves hit your feet, and the sand be your seat."

26. "I've got sunshine on my mind, so I'm headed to San Francisco"

27. "Meet me where the sky touches the sea." — Jennifer Donnelly

28. "High tides, good vibes."

29. "All I need are palm trees and a cool breeze."

30. "Sunny state of mind."

31. "Taking a walk on the wild side at the San Diego Zoo."

32. "It's a zoo-tiful day in San Francisco."

33. "No lion, the San Diego Zoo was pretty grrreat."