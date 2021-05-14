Ricky pulled a Troy Bolton in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series by surprising everyone and auditioning for their school's production of High School Musical — and that was just the beginning. Throughout Season 1, Ricky really stepped out of his comfort zone. You could say he was "breaking free," and it's time for you to do the same by using some of Ricky quotes from the High School Musical series in your next Instagram post.

Joshua Bassett's character may have had a hard time telling Nini exactly how he felt about her, but you don't need to struggle at all when it comes to expressing yourself on Insta. Instead of trying to come up with your own words, just use a Ricky quote from HSMTMTS that fits whatever pic you're thinking of sharing. If you've got a sweet selfie of you with your partner, use a line from Ricky's emotional speech to Nini in the Season 1 finale. That part always has you swooning, so why not make your own Insta post swoon-worthy? You could also use one of Ricky's sweet quotes with Gina or LOL-worthy lines with Big Red for any pic of you with your BFF.

There are so many options to choose from on this list of 33 Ricky quotes from the High School Musical series, so "get'cha head in the game" and pick the one you know will work.