33 Captions For Hiking With Your Dog On The Most Pawfect Day

Along with long days spent at the beach, backyard barbecues with your whole crew, and enjoying fun, Instagrammable cocktails, summer is also the perfect season for scenic hikes. Though hikes can be a fun activity for you to do on your own, they can be made even better if you have some company. Your four-legged furry best friend is the most pawfect companion to bring with you on all of your long walks. You'll definitely need more than a few captions for hiking with your dog to accompany the snaps you're bound to take at the top of the hill or mountain.

Regardless of how big or little your dog is, your pup will love spending some quality time in the great outdoors with their favorite human — aka, you. Make this summer a time for you and your pup to create incredible memories together outdoors. Hiking up mountains with your fur baby by your side is a surefire way to make this summer a totally pawsome one.

1. "And this little puppy said, 'Woof, woof, woof!' all the way to the top of the mountain."

2. "Warning: cuteness overload ahead."

3. "'Tis the season to be cheesin' with your pup."

4. "This pup is total pawfection."

5. "When I needed a hand, I found your paw."

6. "Life's not ruff when this one is around."

7. "Always grateful to have this lil doggo by my side."

8. "I live for the appaws."

9. "The most dapper hiking buddy I ever did see."

10. "Don't stop retrievin'."

Shutterstock

11. "This hike is pretty pawfect."

12. "This pup and I had a pretty pawsome day."

13. "Love is a four-legged word."

14. "If I had a dollar for every time my dog made me smile, I would be a billionaire."

15. "Happiness is a warm puppy." — Charles M. Schulz

16. "Forget diamonds. Dogs are a girl's best friend."

17. "I labradore spending time with you."

18. "What a beautiful world it would be if people had hearts like dogs."

19. "The puggle is real."

20. "Whenever I felt like giving up on this hike, this pup right here made me feel like I could do anything."

21. "My pup is such a su-paw-star."

22. "Love is wet noses, sloppy kisses, and wagging tails."

23. "Crushing this hike with this little dude."

Shutterstock

24. "Do yourself a favor and go on a hike with your pup."

25. "All you need is love and a dog."

26. "In high tide or in low tide, I'll be by your side." — Bob Marley & The Wailers, "High Tide Or Low Tide"

27. "When we got to the top of the hike, we said, 'Pup, pup, hooray!'"

28. "Home is where my dog is."

29. "That's one hot dog right there."

30. "The road to my heart is paved with paw prints."

31. "Clearly having the most pawsome day ever... be jealous."

32. "Hope your Sunday looked a little bit like this."

33. "Taking in the #views with this one."