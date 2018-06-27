It's officially summer. Yes, the greatest season of all time is blessing us with unlimited rays of sunshine and the opportunity to beach bum it all day long. Once the sun begins to set, and someone turns up their wireless stereo, though, it's party time. Your crew transitions from relaxing on your towels, to fist pumping — and you need beach party Instagram captions to express all of the excitement unfolding around you.

Impromptu parties are the best, and there's no better place for them to unfold than at the beach. Whether you started the party or not, you aren't going to pass up the chance to chant Cardi B lyrics while rocking your favorite swimsuit and distressed denim shorts. You and your friends couldn't imagine a more ideal way to spend a summer day, and those feels need to be relayed to your followers.

If you find yourself rocking out to live music at a beach bar, or having a BBQ party with your friends on the sand, you're truly living your best life. Those moments aren't going to last forever, so before you're overpowered by the need to dance like no one's watching, paste a few of these captions into your notes and use them for your pics.

1. "I wish some nights lasted forever." — Unknown

2. "High on life and low on sleep." — Unknown

3. "Life might not be the party we hoped for, but while we're here we may as well dance." — Jeanne C. Stein

4. "Till the music is gone, let's party on." — Unknown

5. "Live for today. Plan for tomorrow. Party tonight." — Unknown

6. "Even though you're growing up, you should never stop having fun." — Nina Dobrev

7. "Now, the party don't start till I walk in." — Kesha, "Tik Tok"

8. "Good vibes. Good friends. Good times." — Unknown

9. "Life is a beach, I'm just playing in the sand." — Lil Wayne, "Right Above It"

10. "Enjoy life now. This is not a rehearsal." — Unknown

11. "Young, wild, and free." — Unknown

12. "Summertime, and the livin' is easy." — Ella Fitzgerald, "Summertime"

13. "The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever." — Unknown

14. "I dream of a never-ending summer." — Unknown

15. "I mean, how else do you seas the day?" — Unknown

16. "Keep your eyes on the stars, and your feet on the ground." — Theodore Roosevelt

17. "Water you doing right now?" — Unknown

18. "All I need is the salt in my hair and the sand between my toes." — Unknown

19. "Just a couple of beach bums." — Unknown

20. "Don’t grow up too quickly, lest you forget how much you love the beach." — Michelle Held

21. “Live in the sunshine. Swim the sea. Drink the wild air.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

22. "For whatever we lose (like a you or a me), It’s always ourselves we find in the sea." — E. E. Cummings

23. "The smell of the ocean never gets old." — Unknown

24. "Beach vibes only." — Unknown

25. "Let the waves hit your feet and the sand be your seat." — Unknown

26. "Life takes you down many paths but my favorite one leads to the beach." — Unknown

27. "Somewhere there is an empty beach chair with my name on it." — Unknown

28. "Because every day should feel like a day at the beach." — Unknown

29. "The older I get, the more I just want to follow the ocean and summer." — Unknown

30. "Meet me where the sky touches the sea." — Jennifer Donnelly

31. "The beach is definitely where I feel most at home." — Unknown

32. "Life is short, find what makes you happy and go there." — Unknown

33. "Some of the best memories are made in flip flops." — Unknown