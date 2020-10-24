32 Things That Keep Me Warm & Cozy While Outside

Winter is the only time of the year where I do my best not to go outside. That means no happy hours, no sledding, no nothing; I may as well move out into the wilderness and become a hermit from November to March. But, as you can probably guess, that type of lifestyle isn't sustainable — no matter how hard I lie on the couch. So instead of wasting away all winter long, I've come up with this list of Amazon products that help me stay warm and cozy while I'm outside.

And I'm not just talking about wool socks and beanie caps — I'm talking about heated gloves and vests that keep you warm while you're snowboarding. But if you're not into winter sports, don't worry. There are still slippers stuffed with plush memory foam, infinity scarves with hidden pockets, and even a portable fire pit. Because, truthfully, I wasn't totally honest with you earlier; I'll go outside if it means I get to make s'mores. But rest assured as soon as that marshmallow has browned, I'm scurrying back inside (unless I'm wearing the cozy blanket-sweatshirt hybrid I've included on this list).

No matter how hard the winter wind blows, these comfy and cozy things keep me feeling toasty all season long. Keep scrolling for my top picks.

1. These Faux Fur-Lined Slippers Made With Soft Memory Foam Jessica Simpson Faux Fur Bootie Slippers $35 | Amazon See On Amazon You always want your feet to be comfortable when you're outside, so make sure to grab these slippers for quick walks to the mailbox. They're filled with soft memory foam that contours to the shape of your feet, while the anti-slip sole keeps you steady in wet conditions. Plus, they're from Jessica Simpson's trusted line. Available sizes: Small - X-Large

2. An Ear Warmer With A Hole For Your Pony Tail TALONITE Running Ear Warmer Ponytail Headband $8 | Amazon See On Amazon Your ears don't have to get frostbitten while you're running outside — just pop on this ear warmer. It's made from a soft blend of fleece and polyester, there's even a gap in the back where you can thread a ponytail through. Choose from 10 colors, including black, purple, orange, and others.

3. This Neck Warmer That Works Like A Scarf Tough Headwear Neck Warmer $9 | Amazon See On Amazon On days where I don't want a big flowing scarf around my neck, I opt for this sleek gaiter instead. It's made from polar fleece that helps retain heat to keep you warm, and you can even pull it up over your nose to shield your face. Pick from vibrant shades including pink, purple, tactical, and more.

4. A Pair Of Gloves That Work With Touchscreens Achiou Winter Knit Touchscreen Gloves $9 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to take your gloves off to use your phone when you're wearing these ones made from soft wool. The thumb, forefinger, and middle finger on these gloves are compatible with all types of touchscreens, and there are even silicone grips on the palm to give you a firmer hold. Available sizes: Medium - X-Large

5. The Earmuffs Made Without The Headband Sprigs Earbags Bandless Earmuffs $17 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to mess up your hair wearing earmuffs — just wear this band-free version. Each ear warmer snaps onto your ears to keep them from falling off, and the fleece lining on the outside helps trap warmth. Unlike other earmuffs, these ones feature an extra layer of thinsulate material on the inside to block the wind. Available sizes: Small - Large

6. A Steel Fire Pit That Folds Down For Easy Storage Best Choice Products 22-inch Folding Steel Fire Pit $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Not enough space in your yard for a giant fire pit? This one is still made from durable steel, but the legs fold down so that it's easy to stash away between seasons. You can even take it with you while camping, and each order also comes with a poker stick.

7. These Hiker Socks Made With Cozy Wool Carhartt Crew Socks $12 | Amazon See On Amazon You can wear these socks while you're out hiking or even just relaxing at home. They're made from a cozy blend of wool, polyester, and acrylic. Unlike other wool socks, these ones are cut with a contoured fit to keep them from falling down throughout the day. Available sizes: One Size Fits Most

8. A Gadget That Lets You Cook S'mores Indoors Nostalgia Electric S'mores Maker $20 | Amazon See On Amazon When you're too lazy to pull that steel fire pit out of the garage, just cook some delicious campfire treats over this indoor s'mores maker. There's no open flame to worry about, and each order comes with two roasting forks made from stainless steel.

9. The Oversized Hoodie That Feels Like A Soft Blanket THE COMFY Original Oversized Wearable Blanket $40 | Amazon See On Amazon Ever wish you could wear the blanket that you're snuggled up in all day long? Now you can with this blanket sweatshirt, also called The Comfy. It's lined with fluffy sherpa that keeps you warm when the weather is cold, and the large kangaroo pocket is perfect for your phone, remote, or even just your hands. Available sizes: One Size Fits All

10. A Pack Of String Lights That Cast A Romantic Glow myCozyLite LED String Lights $15 | Amazon See On Amazon They might not keep you physically warm, but these string lights cast a cozy, romantic glow no matter where you hang them. The wires are clear so that they're not as noticeable if you hang them on your walls, and the waterproof housing means you can use them outside.

11. The Heating Pad That Keeps Your Pets Toasty petnf Pet Heating Pad with Timer $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Pets get cold, too, which is why I have this heating pad in my dog's crate for whenever it gets a little too frosty at night. The temperature is adjustable up to six levels, and you can set the timer so that it automatically turns off after anywhere from two to 24 hours.

12. A Heated Travel Mug That Keeps Your Drinks From Getting Cold Tech Tools Heated Travel Mug $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Something about putting coffee in the microwave just doesn't feel right, whereas using this heated travel mug to keep it from getting cold in the first place feels much better. Simply plug it into the cigarette lighter in your car, then start sipping as soon as the thermometer on the outside reaches your ideal temperature.

13. This Warm Beanie Hat With Built-In Speakers SoundBot Bluetooth Smart Beanie with Mic $15 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your ears warm while you jam out to music with this Bluetooth beanie hat. The rechargeable battery lasts for up to seven hours of hands-free calls (or five hours of music). And because the speakers are removable, you can easily send the hat through the wash if it ever gets dirty. Available size: One Size Fits Most

14. A Hand Warmer That You Can Use Over & Over OCOOPA Rechargeable Hand Warmers $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Don't waste your money on single-use hand warmers — save yourself a few dollars with this rechargeable version. Made from aircraft-grade aluminum, you can adjust the heat by up to three levels. But the best part? It also doubles as an external battery.

15. These Warm Headbands Made With Mask Buttons Huachi Headbands with Buttons for Mask $18 | Amazon See On Amazon Tired of your mask straps putting uncomfortable pressure on your ears? Just loop them onto the buttons on these headbands. Each order comes with eight in varying colors, and the non-slip band on the inside keeps them from sliding down your head. You can even use them to keep your ears warm.

16. A Pair Of Leg Warmers For Cute Fall Boots Bestjybt Knitted Boot Cuffs $20 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only do these leg warmers help you stay warm outside, but they're also made from an ultra-soft blend of acrylic and cotton. Plus, they help make your knee-high boots even more stylish. Choose from colors like black, beige, red, and more. There are also different variations available with tassels and color blocks.

17. The Infinity Scarf With A Hidden Pocket CADITEX Infinity Scarf With Zipper Pocket $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only are there dozens of colors to choose from, but this infinity scarf also features a hidden pocket where you can stash cards, cash, and more. It's made from warm acrylic to help keep the wind at bay in the cold.

18. A Pair Of Joggers Lined With Soft Fleece Flygo Fleece Joggers Pants $30 | Amazon See On Amazon Trying to keep warm and comfy? These joggers are right up your alley. They're made from 90% cotton — and unlike other leisurely pants, these ones are lined with soft fleece to keep you toasty. Choose from colors including green, wine, watermelon, and more. Available sizes: X-Small - XX-Large

19. These Warm, Slip-On Clogs That Are Lined With Furry Fleece Hsyooes Lined Clogs Winter Slippers $28 | Amazon See On Amazon When you can't be bothered to tie a pair of shoes to run a few errands, these clogs are the perfect slip-on alternative. The inside is lined with soft fleece that keeps your feet warm, and the anti-skid sole keeps you steady in winter weather. Wear them as slippers around the house, or even outside on walks. Available sizes: 5 - 14.5

20. These Food Covers That Keep Your Meals Warm (& Safe From Bugs) JJMG Foldable Insulated Food Cover (Set of 2 ) $17 | Amazon See On Amazon Keep your food warm and cozy with these food covers. They're made with insulating aluminum foil to keep your meals warm, and they even help keep bugs at bay when you're outdoors. Once you're done eating, simply fold them down for easy storage.

21. The Outdoor Smart Plug That's Waterproof Peteme Outdoor Smart Plug $21 | Amazon See On Amazon Usually, standard smart plugs can't be used outdoors — but this one features a waterproof design that holds up against the rain. Simply pair it with Alexa or Google Home, and you'll be able to control any plugged-in devices using voice commands. Don't have either? Not a problem — just use the free downloadable app to control this plug remotely.

22. A Beanie Hat That Heats Up To Keep You Cozy Autocastle Electric Beanie $63 | Amazon See On Amazon When a thick wool hat isn't keeping you warm enough outside, this heated beanie cap will more than do the trick. The heat is adjustable up to three levels, and the rechargeable battery lasts for up to seven hours. Choose from colors including black, grey, and striped.

23. These Heated Gloves For Frosty Mornings QILOVE Electric Heated Gloves $60 | Amazon See On Amazon Nothing crushes my spirit more than hopping into a freezing-cold car in the morning, which is why I always keep these heated gloves on hand. They're able to provide heat for up to five hours, and they're perfect for cold weather sports like skiing, snowboarding, or even just simple sledding.

24. A Beanie With A Slot For Your Ponytail C.C. Ponytail Beanie Hat $13 | Amazon See On Amazon You don't have to bunch up your ponytail inside of your beanie; just thread it through the hole in the back of this cozy hat. It's made from 100% acrylic, and many reviewers raved about how it's "super cute." One even wrote that "it looks great on my head and keeps me super warm!"

25. The Vest That Heats Up In Just A Few Seconds Slimerence USB Electric Heated Vest $46 | Amazon See On Amazon Not only does it only take this vest about three seconds to heat up, but the battery is also able to last for up to two hours. You can adjust the heat by up to five levels — and if you get a little too hot, just unzip the front to let a breeze roll through. Available sizes: Medium - 3X-Large

26. A Pair Of Compression Sleeves That Can Help Alleviate Pain Run Forever Sports Foot Compression Sleeves $13 | Amazon See On Amazon No matter whether you have plantar fasciitis or fallen arches, these compression sleeves can help sooth away the pain. The four-way stretch compression fabric helps stimulate blood flow, yet still moves with you so that your feet don't feel restricted. Choose from three colors: white, black, or beige. Available sizes: Small - Large

27. This Steering Wheel Cover Made From Faux Sheepskin Cutequeen Steering Wheel Cover $6 | Amazon See On Amazon Made from soft faux sheepskin, this steering wheel cover keeps your hands protected no matter whether the temperature outside is hot or cold. One size is made to fit most, and it's a cost-effective way to update old or cracked wheels.

28. A Pair Of Handlebar Mitts For Frozen Hands Docooler Handlebar Mitts $24 | Amazon See On Amazon Your fingers don't have to freeze while you're biking outside in the winter — just slip them into these handlebar mitts. They're made from windproof neoprene, and the included fastener tape makes it easy to attach them to your bicycle. One reviewer even raved they were so warm that they "had to take my hands out of the covers occasionally to keep them from getting too hot and sweating!"

29. The Heated Throw Blanket Made With Polar Fleece HJHY@ Heated Throw Blanket $26 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with high-quality polar fleece to help trap your body heat, this heated throw blanket is the ultimate solution to cold winter nights. It's powered via USB so that you can use it while you're on the go, and there's even a small stitched pocket where you can stash your phone.

30. A Pair Of Flannel-Lined Gloves With Reflective Panels SIMARI Winter Workout Gloves $16 | Amazon See On Amazon Exercising in the cold outdoors can leave your fingers numb, so why not keep them warm in these gloves? Unlike regular gloves, these ones are compatible with touchscreens, and they're lined with soft flannel to keep your hands warm. The reflective panels on the side help you stay visible in the dark, and the sleek style suits everyone.

31. This Car Seat Cover That Only Takes 1 Minute To Heat Up KINGLETING Heated Seat Cover $41 | Amazon See On Amazon If your car doesn't have heated seats, why not upgrade it with this heated seat cover? It only takes about one minute for it to heat up, and the intelligent temperature control is adjustable in 3-degree increments. Plus, you can set the built-in timer anywhere from 30 to 90 minutes.