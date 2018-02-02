32 Quotes About Vacation With Friends Who You Love To The Beach & Back

Ah, vacations. Who else could use one right about now? Yeah, me too. There's something to be said about the joys of putting work on hold and living your life without a planner — even if just for a few days. Luckily for all of my fellow college students out there, spring break is right around the corner. It's time to get your quotes about vacation with friends all set and ready to seas the day.

Instagram waits for no one. If you want your vacation caption to be original and witty, you better claim it while you can. Keep the camera snaps coming, and don't forget to rock that salty hair like you just don't care. Vacation serves two purposes: a break from your real life, and a chance to make some bomb AF memories with your people. Obviously, along the way you'll be taking a ton of photos, so you need your captions readily available.

Whether you're lounging by the pool or chilling on the beach, jumping into waterfalls, or swimming with dolphins — your friends are right there with you. It's about time you celebrated them, and of course, the whole reason you're on the trip in the first place. These 32 captions round up all the feels in just a few words.

1. "Be grateful for good friends, hot sun, and clear water." — Unknown

2. "That crazy little sun of a beach." — Unknown

3. "It doesn't matter where you're going, it's who you have beside you." — Unknown

4. "Memories made together last a lifetime." — Unknown

5. "Life was made for good friends and great adventures." — Unknown

6. "Friends don't let friends cruise alone." — Unknown

7. "You give me reasons to smile and reasons to laugh, but most of all, you give me memories I could never forget." — Unknown

8. "Best friends are the people you can do anything and nothing with a still have the best time." — Unknown

9. "One day you'll point yourself out in photos and say 'that was me.'" — Unknown

10. "Don't worry. Beach happy." — Unknown

11. "Love you to the beach and back." — Unknown

12. "The best things in life are the people we love, the places we've been, and all the memories we've made along the way." — Unknown

13. "Let's wander where the wifi is weak." — Unknown

14. "We're always busy planning the next adventure." — Unknown

15. "Life is either a daring adventure or nothing." — Helen Keller

16. "Travel expands the mind and fills the gaps." — Sheda Savage

17. "The tans will fade, but the memories will last forever." — Unknown

18. "Sometimes you just need your bestie and a vacation." — Unknown

19. "A journey is best measured in friends, rather than miles." — Tim Cahill

20. "Happiness looks good on us." — Unknown

21. "Friends don't let friends go to the beach alone." — Unknown

22. "It's not a trip or a vacation. It's a second life." — Unknown

23. "We travel, not to escape life, but for life not to escape us." — Unknown

24. "Wild, barefoot, and free." — Unknown

25. "Beach daze always." — Unknown

26. "Eat well, travel often." — Unknown

27. "Enjoy the journey, embrace the detours." — Unknown

28. "The sea, once it casts its spell, holds one in its net of wonder forever." — Jacques Cousteau

29. "Let's go somewhere." — Unknown

30. "Good times and tan lines." — Unknown

31. "Find what gives you joy and go there." — Jan Phillips

32. "Never go on trips with anyone you do not love." — Ernest Hemingway