32 Quotes About Spring Break For That Sunny Vacation Feeling

We're so close to that spring break state of mind. And although that probably only brings you a bit of comfort as you're looking outside at a tundra of snow — it's time to get pumped. If you're lucky enough to be jetting off on a spring break trip, before you know it, you'll be lounging on the beach and soaking up the ultimate vacation vibes. But for now, you're stuck in daydreaming mode. That's exactly why you're in need of some serious motivation for the awesome times around the corner. Quotes about spring break might be exactly what you need — and they double as perfect captions for the 'Gram.

Think about it. What's the best way to chillax until spring break actually arrives? Imagining you're already there, basking in the sunshine on the beach, of course. While you might be wearing multiple layers as you're scraping ice off your car on the regular, you don't have to be there in your mind. There's nothing better than feeling a soft sea breeze against your face while you soak up some rays of sunshine — and these sunny, vacation-inspired quotes will take you right there.

When the time to vacation comes, don't forget them for Instagram captions and Facebook album titles. So, where's your beach happy place?

1. "Go where the wifi is weak and the sun is strong." — Unknown

2. "We travel, not to escape life, but for life not to escape us." — Unknown

3. "It doesn't matter where you're going, it's who you have beside you." — Unknown

4. "Tropical state of mind." — Unknown

5. "I do believe it's time for another adventure." — Unknown

6. "Work hard. Travel harder." — Unknown

7. "All I want are sunsets and palm trees." — Unknown

8. "The sand may brush off. The salt may wash away. The tans may fade. But the memories will last forever." — Tonya Gunn

9. "Eat, beach, sleep, repeat." — Unknown

10. "Some of the best memories are made in flip flops." — Kellie Elmore

11. "If you need me... call me on my shell." — Unknown

12. "It's bad manners to keep a vacation waiting." — Unknown

13. "All my bags are packed, I'm ready to go..." — Unknown

14. "Salty vibes only." — Unknown

15. "Vacation mood: on." — Unknown

16. "I can't keep calm because my vacation is coming soon." — Unknown

17. "When in doubt, spring break." — Unknown

18. "If traveling was free, you'd never see me again." — Unknown

19. "Life takes you down many paths but my favorite ones lead to the beach." — Unknown

20. "Nothing lasts forever, except the day before you start your vacation." — Gayland Anderson

21. "I can't buy happiness, but I can buy a plane ticket and that's pretty close." — Unknown

22. "Wanderluster: collector of experiences. Not things." — Unknown

23. "Vacation: Next exit." — Unknown

24. "Take as many vacations as you can. You can always make money. You can't always make memories." — Unknown

25. "I'm all about the palm trees and 80 degrees." — Unknown

26. "Memories made together last a lifetime." — Unknown

27. "Good things come to those who book flights." — Unknown

28. "I haven't been everywhere, but it's on my list." — Susan Sontag

29. "Travel is the only thing you buy that makes you richer." — Unknown

30. "I love being on vacation and never knowing what day it is." — Unknown

31. "Traveling — it leaves you speechless, then turns you into a storyteller." — Ibn Battuta

32. "Travel: the best way to be lost and found at the same time." — Brenna Smith