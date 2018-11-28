32 Instagram Captions For Ice Skating & Hot Chocolate Pics, Because 'Tis The Season

Winter is a magical season. The weather cools down, so everyone walks a little quicker and bundles up in the coziest blanket scarves. The first snowfall makes the whole city sparkle, and fairy lights cast a dreamy glow on the sidewalks. Lakes and ponds freeze over, so you can break out your ice skates once again. And the best part of it all? Ending your day with a warm mug of hot chocolate. Chances are, you're spending a ton of time enjoying these winter festivities with your crew or SO, so you should be prepared with Instagram captions for ice skating and hot chocolate pics.

It's always a blast hanging out with your friends and partner, but there's something about winter that makes your usual hangs especially fun. Your boo will always pick you up if you fall ice skating — but they'll definitely laugh at you first. Your pals are always the first to throw a snowball, but you're happy to toss one right back. And obviously, you take each other's wintery #OOTD pics, because your feeds absolutely need to scream winter.

Your squad does it all, and we know that you'll have your phones out all season long, ready to capture candid winter pics at any given moment. All you need to get through your fun winter together are some captions for the 'Gram.

1. "Baby, it's cold outside." — Frank Loesser, "Baby, It's Cold Outside"

2. "Some people are worth melting for." — Olaf, Frozen

3. "Everything is magical when it snows. Everything looks pretty. The clothes are great; coats, scarves, gloves, hats." — Lorelai Gilmore, Gilmore Girls

4. "Walking in a winter wonderland." — Felix Bernard, "Winter Wonderland"

5. "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy hot chocolate with marshmallows, and that's kind of the same thing."

6. "I think some traditions are nice. Birthdays, holidays, taking that walk in the first snow of the season." — Lorelai Gilmore, Gilmore Girls

7. "Warm tea, good books, soft pillows, fine company."

8. "Cold, cozy nights, warm blankets, and hot chocolate."

9. "Hot chocolate is like a hug from the inside."

10. "Just a couple of snow angels."

11. "If kisses were snowflakes, I'd send you a blizzard."

12. "Hot chocolate weather is the best kind of weather."

13. "Hot cocoa and fuzzy socks."

14. "I smell snow." — Lorelai Gilmore, Gilmore Girls

15. "Stay cozy."

16. "'Tis the season to be freezin'."

17. "Blanket scarves, always."

18. "The world changes when it snows." — Lorelai Gilmore, Gilmore Girls

19. "There's room for everyone on the nice list." — Buddy the Elf, Elf

20. "It's the most wonderful time of the year." — Edward Pola and George Wyle, "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year"

21. "All the jingle ladies."

22. "Sleighed it."

23. "Up to snow good."

24. "Shake your snowflakes."

26. "It's a marshmallow world in the winter." — Carl Sigman, "A Marshmallow World"

27. "All bundled up and ready to sleigh."

28. "Us every day: Slay. Us in December: Sleigh."

29. "The cold never bothered me anyway." — Elsa, Frozen

30. "The best way to spread Christmas cheer, is singing loud for all to hear." — Buddy the Elf, Elf

31. "Even the strongest blizzards start with a single snowflake." — Sara Raasch

32. "And as any child can tell you, there's a certain magic that comes with the very first snow, especially when it falls on the day before Christmas." — Narrator, Frosty the Snowman