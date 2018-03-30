32 Instagram Captions For Easter Weekend Plans With Your Fave Humans

Along with Easter weekend comes a bright sign that warm weather is on its way. Those winter blues are kicked to the curb in just about no time, and the highly-anticipated sunny days are ahead. The flowers are starting to pop up, and it feels so good to say goodbye to all of that snow. Friends and family come together to organize Easter egg hunts and toast to the changing of the seasons. Amidst the beautiful chaos of the day's events, there's one thing that's guaranteed to happen — you're going to need some Instagram captions for Easter weekend. Naturally, you'll be snapping a ton of pictures and will want to document a special few on the 'Gram.

I don't know about your family, but mine comprises of a couple dozen people. We're all around the house — eating Eastern dinner, hunting for eggs, breaking into the hollow chocolate bunnies, and picking at Peeps candy and the kids' Easter baskets. If there's anything I'm comfortable betting on, it's my family and pictures being taken. I mean, I think it's pretty universal at most family parties. Someone's running around with a camera, so your best bet is to smile and strike a pose. And who knows, you might even get a good 'Gram out of it. Everybunny loves an awesome Instagram (Get it?), especially if you've got a perfect caption to match.

So, if you manage to score some cute pics, don't stress about the caption. These 32 captions are Easter-ready and too cute to pass on.

1. "Somebunny loves you." — Unknown

2. "Hoppy Easter, everyone!" — Unknown

3. "Easter: the only time it's OK to put all of your eggs in one basket." — Unknown

4. "I'm so egg-cited." — Unknown

5. "Let your joy burst forth like flowers in the spring." — Unknown

6. "I said a hip, hop." — The Sugarhill Gang

7. "Today was egg-cellent." — Unknown

8. "Follow the bunny. He has the chocolate." — Unknown

9. "You are one of my favorite peeps." — Unknown

10. "What up, peeps?" — Unknown

11. "Everybunny needs somebunny sometimes." — Unknown

12. "Bunny kisses and Easter wishes." — Unknown

13. "Sendin' a shout-out to all my peeps!" — Unknown

14. "I believe in chocolate for breakfast." — Unknown

15. "Hippity, hoppity Easter's on its way!" — Unknown

16. "Easter is more than just eggs and candy. It is also about peace, love, and family." — Unknown

17. "Easter baskets and jelly beans, marshmallow Peeps, it's time for spring. Chocolate bunnies and cottontails, hopping down the bunny trail." — Unknown

18. "I was going to tell you a joke about an egg but it's not all its cracked up to be." — Unknown

19. "Have a happy Easter for peep's sake!" — Unknown

20. "You can cut all the flowers but you cannot keep spring from coming." — Pablo Neruda

21. "April hath put a spirit of youth in everything." — William Shakespeare

22. "No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn." — Hal Borland

23. "There are always flowers for those who want to see them." — Henri Matisse

24. "I hope you had an eggtra special day." — Unknown

25. "Don't forget to spend time with some bunny special." — Unknown

26. "You're a good egg." — Unknown

27. "I carrot even." — Unknown

28. "What a bad hare day." — Unknown

29. "Why did the Easter egg hide? He was a little chicken." — Unknown

30. "Hanging with my peeps." — Unknown

31. "Every bunny was kung fu fighting." — Unknown

32. "Easter is meant to be a symbol of hope, renewal, and new life." — Janine di Giovanni