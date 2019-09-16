There's something incredibly special and exciting about saying "yes" during the spookiest time of the year. If your partner proposes on Halloween, they know you'd really appreciate a spooktacular story to share with your family and friends, and you'll be so glad your engagement story will have that unique touch to it. If your partner pops the question on Halloween, here are some captions for Halloween 2019 engagements so you're prepped to share all of your boo-tiful content on the 'Gram.

Obviously, you and your SO will snap a ton of photos together to commemorate the moment. You would be taking a lot of pics regardless of whether or not it's Halloween, but being in costume or just surrounded by all of the magic of fall means you need to take even more photos to properly document this special time in your life together. So grab your pumpkin — and maybe a pumpkin to use as a prop — and get to snapping. Congrats on your engagement.

1. "I'm ready to say 'I Boo!'"

2. "Here's one more thing to add to the list of things that light up my life."

3. "Does this ring make me look... engaged?"

4. "Out of all of my fingers, this one is now my favorite."

5. "Engaged? It sure does have a nice ring to it."

6. "Happiness is anyone and anything that's loved by you." — Charles M. Schulz

7. "[He/She/They] stole my heart, so I'm stealing [his/her/their] last name."

8. "Your girl is getting hitched."

9. "A Halloween engagement sounds fangtastic."

10. "They better break out the toilet paper because I'm all wrapped up in you."

11. "You're just my type." — Saint Motel, "My Type"

12. "[He/She/They] asked. I said 'about damn time'."

13. "Completely batty about you."

14. "This is what dreams are made of." — Hilary Duff, "What Dreams Are Made Of"

15. "I don't mind that you're kind of (candy)corny."

16. "No basic witches here — only happy ones."

17. "You've caught me in your web."

18. "No tricks here, but this ring sure is a treat."

19. "You are unBOOlievable."

20. "Is it too on the nose if we change into [your combination of bride and/or groom] costumes?"

21. "We decided to be each other's pumpkins for life."

22. "My life just got a lot more sparkly."

23. "Let's creep it real — this was bound to happen sooner rather than later."

24. "[He/She/They] liked it, so [he/she/they] put a ring on it."

25. "We got it, so we're haunting it."

26. "I should've dressed up as a character from Harry Potter because it feels like my life is beyond magical."

27. "Hey boo-tiful, I can't wait to marry you."

28. "Every love story is beautiful, but ours is kinda spooky and I like that even more."

29. "Eat, drink, be scary, get married."

30. "Hopefully this ring is waterproof, because I can't hold back my happy tears."

31. "Totally ready for a spooktacular engagement."

32. "Can't wait for you to be Franken-mine forever."