32 Brilliant Gifts From Amazon With 2-Day Shipping That Don't Seem Last Minute

Gone are the days of choosing between these two unfortunate scenarios: Waiting over an hour in a department store line, or waiting three and a half weeks for something you ordered online. Instead, Amazon has tons of last-minute gifts with two-day shipping — and the best news? These gifts don't seem last minute at all. Actually, to someone who's not familiar with your shopping habits, they seem pretty darn thoughtful.

Maybe someone important slipped under your radar, or maybe you were so caught up with work that holiday shopping was put on the back burner. Whatever it is, these perfect gifts prove that Amazon Prime is everything. Personally, not a week goes by where I don't utilize their two-day shipping policy. (It's a calming thought to know you can order toothpaste the day you realize you're running low, and it'll still be on your doorstep before the tube runs out.) Now that the holidays are upon us, the FedEx guy visits my stoop daily.

It's been a solid three years since I've stepped foot in a mall around Christmas. If you, too, are a fan of the no-line lifestyle (and a member of Amazon Prime), check out these amazing last-minute gifts you can still get from Amazon.

1 This Quality Bamboo Bath Caddy That Adjusts To Fit Almost Any Tub Royal Craft Wood Bamboo Bathtub Caddy $45 Amazon See on Amazon Because it's made from the highest quality bamboo, this bathtub caddy is sturdy, built to last, and resistant to water. It extends up to 43 inches, thanks to its adjustable sliding handles, and it's got a place for all your bathtub essentials, from your wine to your tablet. This one even comes with a free matching soap holder for your sink or tub rim.

2 This Himalayan Salt Block Imparts Its Flavors While Prepping, Cooking, Or Serving Zenware Natural Himalayan Salt Block $40 Amazon See on Amazon Whether you use it as a cutting board, chiller, plate, grill topper, or pan, this Himalayan salt block infuses your food with flavor all throughout the cooking process. It's made from real Himalayan salt and it can effectively withstand temperatures of up to 500°F, all while seriously enhancing food presentation with its naturally pink crystals. From amateur cooks to gourmet chefs, this will certainly please any foodie in your life.

3 This Reliable Fitness Tracker That Comes At A Great Price Coffea Fitness Tracker $21 Amazon See on Amazon Even though it comes at a fraction of the price, this Bluetooth-enabled fitness tracker notes steps, distance, calories burned, sleep patterns, and movement just like its competitors. It combines fashion and athleticism with its slim and easy-to-wear design, and it has a built-in USB charger so all you'll need is a port. The app supports most major smartphones, and this one even comes with a replacement band.

4 This NSFW Party Game That'll Have Your Friends ROFL What Do You Meme? $30 Amazon See on Amazon This one's been on my wishlist since the day it came out. What Do You Meme is an adult party game that lets you and your friends create your very own memes. Match hilarious caption cards to well-known photos and let the rotating judge choose the winner, Cards Against Humanity style. "I gave this to my brother for his birthday and let me just say, this game is so ridiculous and was EXACTLY what I was looking for. We played for two hours and my stomach still hurts from laughing so much," comments one reviewer.

5 This Special Travel Cup That Chills Coffee In As Little As Five Minutes Zoku Teal Iced Coffee Maker $30 Amazon See on Amazon Because it's such a pain to make at home, most people just buy their iced coffee — until now. This iced coffee maker chills your favorite caffeinated beverage in as little as five minutes with no ice and no dilution. Simply keep the metal insulation sleeve in the freezer until you need it, then pour in boiling hot coffee and cover it with the protective sleeve. It's BPA- and phthalate-free, comes in four colors, and even has a spill-resistant lid and straw.

6 This Travel Pillow For A Great Nap Wherever Travel Pillow $16 Amazon See on Amazon This travel pillow wrap around your neck for total support — so no more waking up with your chin on your chest. Because it's so bendy, it can easily be attached to your luggage, and it's even machine washable (which isn't something that can be said about most travel pillows).

7 This Real Wood Diffuser With Tons Of Great Features InnoGear Real Wood Essential Oil Diffuser $26 Amazon See on Amazon The InnoGear essential oil diffuser has well over 1,000 reviews because it's attractive, versatile, and made with some really great features. Four working modes give you everything from continuous mist to pre-set timers, while a cool-mist and auto-off feature keep your safety in mind. It's got seven color-changing LED lights for a relaxing glow, and the outer shell is crafted from real wood for a sleek addition to any room. If you know someone who wants a diffuser this holiday, this one covers all your bases.

8 This Classy Bamboo Cheese Board Set That Any Host/Hostess Will Use Over And Over Again VonShef Slide Out Bamboo Cheese Set $33 Amazon See on Amazon Cut, serve, display, and store all your appetizers with this genius bamboo cheese set. The board itself is made from 100 percent real bamboo, so it's durable, washes easily, and dries quickly. It's even got a slide-out storage tray to hold the included stilton knife, cheddar knife, hard cheese knife, and cheese fork, all of which are made from stainless steel and bamboo. Last but not least, it has an attractive, centerpiece-worthy design that holds crackers, chips, fruit, and nuts.

9 This Tiny But Powerful Personal Blender For Smoothies On-The-Go BELLA Personal Size Rocket Blender $20 Amazon See on Amazon The twist-and-go design of this personal blender means that your loved one can always get a nutritious meal in, no matter how rushed they are. It comes with 12 separate pieces and a 240-watt motor so you can make smoothies and shakes or blend your own spices and coffee. The BPA-free tumblers even come with spill-resistant travel lids, so you can blend and drink in the same container. Plus, it's a steal at only $25.

10 This Candle That Smells Like Your Home City Or Country Homesick Scented Candle $30 Amazon See on Amazon For the world traveler, remote college student, or cross-country friend, there are these adorable Homesick scented candles. They come in 15 different scents inspired by major cities and countries, like New York City, Boston, Canada, the UK, and Dallas. Each one is crafted from all natural soy wax, burns for up to 80 hours, and is made to capture the energy (and scents) from the place you can't wait to return to.

11 This Phone Stand, Finger Grip, And Mount — All In One iRing Universal Phone Grip $20 Amazon See on Amazon The iRing phone grip can steady your device around your finger while texting or taking pictures, or be used as a stand while reading or watching movies. It can also mount to any flat surface in your car, home, or office. The reusable self-adhesive sticks to the back of your phone or case while the iRing micro hook mount secures to anything else. It comes in 11 different colors (including rainbow) and is a great stocking stuffer for people who are always on-the-go.

12 This Cordless Facial Brush That Works For Every Skin Type (Even Sensitive) Vanity Planet Ultimate Facial Cleansing Brush $36 Amazon See on Amazon With three interchangeable brush heads for daily cleansing, exfoliation, and sensitive areas, this facial cleansing brush removes dirt, makeup, and dead skin. It's totally cordless because it operates on batteries, and it's even waterproof so you can bring it in the shower with you. "My skin is soft, clean, and getting healthier day by day," says one reviewer, while another raves, "The brushes are very soft and very good for both sensitive and acne prone skin."

13 This LED Mirror That Can Also Charge Your Devices Compact Recharger Pack Mirror $20 Amazon See on Amazon Not only does the compact give you two mirrors (normal and magnified) and a bright LED vanity ring light, but it triples as a 3000mAh lithium polymer battery. That's right — you can give your phone, tablet, or speaker a boost of life when you're out and about without a charger. It comes in eight colors and patterns, and has a color matching carry case with pockets for cables.

15 This Rechargeable Automatic Wine Opener That Takes Three Seconds Oster Cordless Electric Wine Opener $18 Amazon See on Amazon The Oster wine opener is the number one best-seller in its category because it cuts the foil and removes the cork in seconds, all without batteries or cords. It comes with a sleek recharging base that fits easily on the counter, and it can open up to 30 bottles in one charge. It's even got an ergonomically designed soft-grip handle to make the process as comfortable as possible.

16 These Bamboo Sheets That Are Soft, Breathable, And Easy To Care For Zen Bamboo Luxury Bed Sheets $31 Amazon See on Amazon Available in twin, full, queen, king, and California king, these bamboo sheets make a luxurious addition to any bed. They're made from a mix of brushed microfiber and real bamboo rayon, meaning that they're hypoallergenic, stain-resistant, fade-resistant, and wrinkle-resistant. They're also insanely soft, breathable, durable, and come in 12 gorgeous colors.

17 This Luxury Shaving Set For The Smoothest, Softest Skin Around Bevel Shave System $122 Amazon See on Amazon To a frequent shaver, nothing is better than a year's worth of saved drugstore runs. The Bevel shave system comes with everything they'll need for a cleaner, smoother shave without razor bumps, irritation, or ingrown hairs. The shave brush lathers and lifts hairs, the priming oil protectively coats the skin, the shave cream hydrates and creates an ultra-slick surface, and the restoring balm soothes and replenishes moisture. Last but not least, it includes a re-engineered safety razor and its replacement blades.

18 This Brilliant Phone/Tablet Mount For Hands-Free Use Anywhere Gooseneck Tablet Stand $18 Amazon See on Amazon This table stand holds your phone or tablet while you're reading recipes in the kitchen, FaceTiming at your desk, or watching movies in bed. The reinforced bolt clamp base attaches to counters, tables, and headboards, while the gooseneck is both sturdy and flexible. It fits any device from 4 to 10.6 inches, and it even has holes so you can charge your device while you're using it.

19 This Shiatsu Foot Massager That Feels Like Heaven After A Long Day Shiatsu Foot Massager $50 Amazon See on Amazon Treat tired feet with this shiatsu foot massager. Six massage heads and 18 deep-kneading nodes combine with soothing heat to ease chronic tension, nerve pain, and plantar fasciitis. Because of the curved, ergonomic design, anyone can use it, regardless of their foot size. One reviewer even says that "it's one of the best investments" they've made.

20 This Variety Pack Of Korean Mask Sheets To Pamper Any Skin Type Nature Republic Real Nature Korean Mask Sheets $9 Amazon See on Amazon Nourish skin with exactly what it needs every day. These Korean beauty sheet masks use real plant extract ingredients like avocado, tomato, cucumber, rose, and chamomile for all different purposes. Each one is hydrating and soothing in its own way, and the variety means there's a mask to suit every skin type. They come pre-cut with mouth and eye holes, and reviewers say they "leave [their] skin feeling very soft and refreshed."

21 This Elegant Wine Rack Made Of Solid Bamboo Hala Mod Bamboo Wine Rack $39 Amazon See on Amazon This elegant wine rack is made from solid bamboo and holds up to six bottles at once. Its compact design fits easily on countertops or in cabinets, and it can handle both smaller and larger bottles simultaneously. "Nice solution for someone who keeps a bit of wine around and wants to store them beautifully and properly," says one reviewer, who also reports it's "very well-made."

22 This Luxurious Face Mask That's Got Real Gold In It Majestic Pure 24K Gold Facial Mask $18 Amazon See on Amazon With 24 karat gold as one of its main ingredients, it's no wonder this Majestic Pure facial mask makes a luxurious gift. It reduces toxins and infuses skin with moisture and antioxidants, so skin looks bright and radiant after just a few sessions. Its cruelty-free formula balances pores to help with oily, dry, or acne-prone skin, so whether someone needs moisturizing, brightening, intensive repair, or firming, this is a great gift for them.

23 This Gorgeous Unisex Backpack For School, Work, Or Traveling Feskin Fashion Rucksack $26 Amazon See on Amazon No matter who it's for, this Feskin fashion rucksack is comfortable, practical, and extremely stylish. A total of seven pockets keep everything from your umbrella to your laptop organized, and the straps are padded and adjustable to make travel a breeze. It comes in five cute colors, and manages to be both lightweight and durable simultaneously.

25 This Automatic Vacuum That Avoids Obstacles With Its Infrared Sensors Eufy RoboVac 11 $355 Amazon See on Amazon It's everyone's dream to have a house-cleaning robot. The Eufy RoboVac 11 does just that with the click of a button. With a high-capacity lithium ion battery, a three-point cleaning system, and infrared sensors, the RoboVac has the power to clean for an hour and a half while avoiding obstacles, getting under furniture, and climbing on top of rugs. When your tiles, hardwood, and rugs are spotless, it automatically finds its charger again.

27 This Phone-Charging Device That Zaps Away The The Bacteria On Your Touch Screen PhoneSoap 3.0 $44 Amazon See on Amazon The PhoneSoap 3.0 is not your average phone charger. Yeah, it boosts your battery, but it also uses a germ-killing UV-C light to zap bacteria and viruses in only five minutes. It now fits larger phones and comes in nearly a dozen sleek colors like silver, aqua, and white. Needless to say, it's a great gift for the germaphobe in your life.

28 These Squishy Silicone Wine Glasses That Won't Break No Matter What Silicone Wine Glasses $15 Amazon See on Amazon For that accident-prone friend who's too classy for a Solo cup, there are these squishy, satisfying wine glasses. They're made from dishwasher-safe and stain-proof silicone that won't break or shatter, no matter what. Not only can you use them around the house, but they're also a must-have for picnics, barbecues, tailgating parties, beach days, and camping.

29 This Heated Neck Wrap That Smells Like Lavender Lavender Scented Neck Wrap $30 Amazon See on Amazon Because it's filled with all natural rice, this wide and comfy neck wrap can be heated up in the microwave for soothing therapy anywhere on the body. The real selling point, though? It has Washington premium lavender buds, so it releases a calming aromatherapy scent that reviewers say "smells wonderful." According to one buyer, "The feel of it on my aching bones is like a comforting hug. It heats up quickly and the instant it touches my skin I feel relief."

30 This Advanced Facial Steamer That Uses Micro-Fine Particles To Cleanse Pores OKACHI GLIYA NanoSteamer $60 Amazon See on Amazon For a spa-quality facial right at home, there's the OKACHI GLIYA NanoSteamer. It uses the most advanced nano-technology to turn water into micro-fine particles that cleanse your pores and deeply hydrate your skin. Because the heating element is made from PTC ceramic, it's safer than most plastic models, and it automatically keeps the steam at a burn-free but effective temperature. Reviewers say it's compact, easy to use, and "makes your face feel really clean and soft." It even helps to clear your sinuses and relieve dry lips and eyes, too.

31 This Travel Tea Set For The Loose-Leaf Lover In Your Life ZENS Portable Travel Tea Set $34 Amazon See on Amazon Because it's crafted with heat-resistant borosilicate glass, this ZENS portable tea set is way more durable and travel-friendly than your average set. It comes with two double-walled teacups that retain temperature but prevent burns, a teapot with a stainless steel lid and built-in silicone infuser, and a colorful tote for safety and protection. Choose from seven colors, including pink, yellow, and light blue.