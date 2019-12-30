32 Amazing Finds On Amazon That Make Your Home Way Cozier Than It's Ever Been

In your mission to make your home as warm and inviting as possible, you're going to want to stock up on some of these amazingly cozy things on Amazon. These products will take your cozy game to the next level, and you don't have to spend a lot to achieve maximum comfort either.

If the living room is your favorite place to snuggle up, there are super soft faux fur blankets, throw pillows, and area rugs that instantly make the space feel like a den of coziness. To make your bedroom incredibly relaxing, consider memory foam pillows, an affordable mattress topper, insulated blackout curtains, and smooth satin pillowcases. Even the bathroom can feel cozier with the addition of a soft memory foam bath mat and a shaggy toilet lid cover. And to create soothing ambiance everywhere, there are mood-setting lights, an essential oil diffuser, and an adorable bed canopy that's covered in glowing stars.

If you want to give the gift of coziness, a lot of these items make excellent presents. Plus, these products can be yours in just a few days thanks to Amazon's super-fast Prime shipping. So, scroll on to discover the most amazing things that will make your home the coziest it's ever been.

1. A Super Soft Faux Fur Blanket That Comes In Lots Of Colors Chanasya Faux Fur Throw Blanket $35 | Amazon See on Amazon With more than 5,000 reviews, this warm and fuzzy faux fur throw blanket is a fan-favorite way to get cozy. Available in 16 colors including neutral gray (pictured) and vibrant pink, this super soft blanket instantly upgrades your living room or bedroom decor.

2. The Cup Cozy Pillow That Keeps Drinks Insulated Cup Cozy Pillow $27 | Amazon See on Amazon This clever cup cozy pillow insulates hot and cold drinks and keeps them nearby on the couch. The holders expand to fit most cups and mugs, and the super soft cover is removable and washable.

3. This Memory Foam Bath Mat That Feels Soft & Luxurious Genteele Memory Foam Bath Mat $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This super comfy memory foam bath mat makes bath or shower time extra nice. The nonslip, absorbent bath mat is covered in soft microfiber and filled with memory foam for a luxurious feel even when you're stepping out of the shower. It's available in 14 pretty colors, including mauve (pictured), black, lavender, and more.

4. A Comfy Wearable Blanket That Doubles As A Shawl BARGOOS Thick Wearable Blanket $33 | Amazon See on Amazon The coziness never ends with this thick wearable blanket which doubles as a shawl. Featuring a button closure, two pockets, and a sherpa-lined interior, this comfy shawl blanket keeps you warm even when you have to leave the couch for snacks. It's available in five pretty colors, including mint green and dark blue.

5. This Memory Foam Body Pillow That's Super Soft & Supportive Snuggle-Pedic Bamboo Memory Foam Body Pillow $70 | Amazon See on Amazon Get an extra restful night of sleep with this breathable bamboo memory foam body pillow. Over 4,000 reviewers love this hypoallergenic pillow, which supports your body while you sleep and offers the perfect amount of cuddly softness.

6. A Fluffy Faux Fur Rug That Looks So Chic LEEVAN Plush Faux Fur Rug $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This soft and shaggy faux fur throw is a great addition to living rooms and bedrooms. Available in several versatile colors like coffee (pictured), gray, black, and pink, the plush rug is a perfectly cozy accent for your home that feels as nice to step on as it does to sit on. It's also available in a range of sizes.

7. These Curtain String Lights That Make The Room Feel Super Cozy Brightown Curtain Lights $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Create a warm and welcoming ambiance with these lovely curtain string lights. The set of 300 warm white lights can be hung alone or paired with a sheer curtain (sold separately). Choose from eight light modes including slow fade and steady on, and it's easy to adjust the lights and timer using the included remote control.

8. An Essential Oil Diffuser That Works For 16 Hours ASAKUKI Essential Oil Diffuser $28 | Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers love to use this essential oil diffuser with their favorite essential oil scents for at-home aromatherapy sessions. With a 500-milliliter water tank, this diffuser offers up to 16 hours of constant mist output and also works as a mini humidifier. You can choose from seven soothing LED light colors (or turn the light off completely) as well as multiple mist output modes.

9. This Flameless Candle Set That Comes With A Remote Control YIWER Flameless Candles (Set of 3) $17 | Amazon See on Amazon If you want to create candlelit ambiance without using real flames, this set of three flameless battery-operated candles look just as good as the real thing. The LED candles of varying sizes are each powered by 2 AA batteries (not included), and they can be controlled and set on a timer using the included remote control.

10. This Himalayan Salt Lamp That's Shaped Like A Heart Himalayan Glow Heart Salt Lamp $13 | Amazon See on Amazon This heart-shaped Himalayan salt lamp is an extra sweet way to light the room with a warm glow. The 100% Himalayan salt lamp is powered with a USB cord and automatically rotates between six colors: orange, pink, red, blue, purple, and green.

11. This Ceramic Space Heater That's Portable & Powerful Givebest Ceramic Portable Heater $29 | Amazon See on Amazon This powerful ceramic space heater warms up any room in no time. The portable unit has three modes: two heat options and one cooling fan. Plus, the heater has great safety features — it automatically turns off when it overheats or gets tipped over.

12. These Insulated Blackout Curtains That Block Light & Sound NICETOWN Thermal Insulated Blackout Curtains $19 | Amazon See on Amazon These thermal insulated blackout curtains are great for blocking light and sound, as well as regulating the temperature in the room. The set of two polyester curtains fit any standard curtain rod and come in lots of colors, from dark black to bright coral so you can catch those serious Zzzs.

13. A Soft Faux Fur Saucer Chair That Folds Up For Easy Storage Urban Shop Faux Fur Saucer Chair $33 | Amazon See on Amazon For comfy and easy-to-store seating, this fluffy faux fur saucer chair is a great option. The soft plush fabric comes in 10 vibrant colors and the metal frame is foldable so you can stash the chair away when it's not in use.

14. A Soft All-Season Comforter That's Hypoallergenic LINENSPA All-Season Quilted Comforter $30 | Amazon See on Amazon With over 11,000 reviews and a 4.3 overall rating, this all-season quilted comforter is a clear favorite for shoppers who want to feel cozy year-round. The down alternative microfiber comforter is hypoallergenic and features built-in loops so you can easily use it with your favorite duvet cover.

15. This Clever Laptop Desk That Adjusts To The Perfect Angle Mind Reader Adjustable Lap Top Desk $16 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you're getting work done or watching a movie, this adjustable laptop desk gives your computer a place to rest while you sit in your favorite comfy spot. The two padded cushions provide support and stability, while the eight angle options let you adjust the screen for optimal viewing.

16. A Soft Faux Fur Cushion That Adds Luxury To Any Room Noahas Faux Fur Seat Cushion $19 | Amazon See on Amazon This soft faux fur seat cushion looks great draped over chairs, and it also makes an excellent area rug since it has a nonslip suede bottom. It's available in 10 colors, including neutrals like gray (pictured) and white, as well as bright shades of blue, pink, and orange. Plus, it's hypoallergenic, machine washable, and at less than $20, it's a great deal, too. Multiple sizes are available, too.

17. This Memory Foam Wedge Pillow That's The "Perfect Amount Of Firmness" Cushy Form Bed Wedge Pillow $60 | Amazon See on Amazon This soft yet firm memory foam wedge pillow can help you sleep better, and it's also super comfy to use while reading and reclining. The breathable cover is removable and machine washable. One reviewer wrote: "Perfect amount of firmness, support and comfort!"

18. A Comfy Mattress Topper That's Infused With Cooling Gel Milemont Mattress Topper $50 | Amazon See on Amazon Instead of spending a lot on a new mattress, placing a memory foam topper on your bed can help you sleep better for a lot less. This 2-inch topper is infused with a cooling gel to help regulate body temperature, too. Choose from twin, full, queen, and king sizes.

19. This Faux Leather Cushion That's Super Eco-Friendly Rotot Round Cushion $30 | Amazon See on Amazon This versatile PU leather round cushion can be used as extra seating, an ottoman, or even a mini coffee table. The cushion arrives unstuffed and you fill it by reusing old clothes, linens, towels, and more, making it an eco-friendly choice (and a great way to store extra linens). It's available in eight colors, including silver (pictured), light gray, and navy blue.

20. These Memory Foam Chair Pads That Are Soft & Comfy GoodGram Memory Foam Chair Pads (2-Pack) $22 | Amazon See on Amazon These memory foam chair pads with a nonslip backing can help make even the most comfortable chairs more comfy, and since they come in 13 colors, there's sure to be a shade you'll love. Choose from a two-pack or four-pack.

21. A Soft & Fluffy Area Rug That's Less Than $30 LOCHAS Luxury Velvet Carpet $27 | Amazon See on Amazon With this soft and fluffy nonslip rug, your home will instantly feel cozier. Available in 16 pretty shades from deep indigo (pictured) to bright orange, you can find one to coordinate with your decor or add a cheerful pop of color. And at under $30, this rug is a great deal, too. "I absolutely love it and it is so soft and comfy on the feet," one fan wrote.

22. A Weighted Blanket That Can Reduce Restlessness ZZZhen Weighted Blanket $40 | Amazon See on Amazon For better rest and relaxation, hundreds of reviewers love this cotton weighted blanket. The breathable blanket has box stitching to ensure even weight distribution throughout, and it's available in 15-, 20-, and 25-pound versions. One reviewer wrote: "This weighted blanket reduces my desire to toss and turn."

23. This Lavender Essential Oil Spray That Can Help You Drift Off To Sleep Victoria's Lavender Pillow and Linen Spray $18 | Amazon See on Amazon With a few spritzes of this lavender pillow and linen spray, you can enjoy the soothing aromatherapy benefits of 100% pure lavender essential oil while you rest. Lavender is said to promote relaxation while reducing anxiety and insomnia, among other things. "This lavender spray has a very nice, but very mild, fragrance," wrote one shopper.

24. This Soft Cushion That's Great For Floors Or Chairs HIGOGOGO Square Seat Cushion $37 | Amazon See on Amazon This cute square seat cushion can be placed on the floor or on chairs for extra comfy padding. The large cushion is covered in corduroy fabric and stuffed with thick polyester cotton filling for soft yet firm comfort. Choose from six versatile colors including gray, turquoise, and green. This is a great way to have extra seating on hand for guests or get in some meditation time.

25. A Faux Fur Chair Cover That's Under $10 Softlife Round Faux Fur Chair Cover $9 | Amazon See on Amazon This soft and shaggy faux fur chair cover or mini area rug with suede backing is a super easy way to add extra comfort to your decor, and it's hypoallergenic and machine washable, too. While this round snow white version is a steal a less than $10, there are lots of other colors and sizes to choose from as well.

26. These Fluffy Throw Pillow Covers That Look So Chic & Cozy NordECO Soft Throw Pillows Covers $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Give your throw pillows a cozy makeover with these soft faux fur pillow covers. Sold in a pack of two, each cover has an invisible zipper for easy on and off, and they're machine washable. Choose from nine colors, including bright white and delicate pink, and a range of sizes.

27. This Genius Handwarmer Mug That's Designed For Coziness Made in Oregon Clay in Motion Handwarmer Mug $25 | Amazon See on Amazon This clever handwarmer mug keeps your hands toasty warm while you sip your favorite hot beverage. You can choose from right or left-handed designs for the most comfortable fit. Plus, the mug is dishwasher and microwave-safe.

28. A Shaggy Toilet Lid Cover That Makes The Bathroom Feel Super Cozy MAYSHINE Toilet Lid Cover $17 | Amazon See on Amazon A shaggy toilet lid cover adds major cozy vibes to the bathroom. This one is made from soft chenille microfiber with a durable elastic band and comes in lots of colors, so there's sure to be a shade that matches your decor. Plus, it is machine washable and fits most standard-size toilet lids.

29. This Whimsical Bed Canopy That Has 76 Glowing Stars South to East Bed Canopy With Fluorescent Stars $22 | Amazon See on Amazon To give your bedroom a whimsical makeover, all you need is this adorable bed canopy with 76 fluorescent stars. The white polyester canopy fits over twin and full size beds, and it's easy to install using the included hardware.

30. An Extra-Large Heating Pad That Keeps You Super Warm Sunbeam Heating Pad for Pain Relief $25 | Amazon See on Amazon When you need a little extra warmth, reach for this handy extra-large heating pad. The pad is covered in soft fabric and features a digital LED controller with four heat settings and two-hour auto-shutoff. "The size of this heating pad is great because it is larger than the usual ones and that allows it to span across the back area and also the sides. It's extremely soft and very comfortable," one fan wrote.

31. These Smooth Satin Pillowcases That Are Great For Hair & Skin Bedsure Satin Pillowcase (2-Pack) $9 | Amazon See on Amazon More than 3,000 reviewers have given these soft satin pillowcases a five-star rating, which are a steal at less than $10. Sold in a set of two, the pillowcases are made from 100% polyester satin and their smooth texture can help reduce hair breakage. Choose from 16 luxurious colors, including silver gray, bright coral, dark green, and more.