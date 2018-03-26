31 Cousin Best Friend Quotes For Instagram, Because Your Friendship Is Forever

If you have a great relationship with your cousins, you already know just how blessed you are. And if you've come out the other end of your childhood with your cousin being your best friend, you know she's had an incredible impact on your life in more ways than one. She's the peanut butter to your jelly, and you really wouldn't have it any other way. Of course, as with any solid friendship, you've probably taken millions of pictures together since day one. For all of the new memories that are yet to come, you'll need some cousin best friend quotes for Instagram that'll truly show the world just how much your BFF means to you.

You and your cousin have literally been there for each other for everything. Over the years, you've seen it all: each other's first crush, college acceptances, friend drama, and the worst breakups. You've gotten so close that you tell everyone who doesn't know better that you actually are sisters. And, if we're being honest, you've said it so many time that at this point, you're starting to believe it, too. Being best friends and cousins is a gift; you've been given a head start on your friendship that not many other people have.

Next time you snap a selfie with your cuz, don't worry about the caption. These 31 quotes are perfect for capturing everything that makes the two of you such a great team.

1. "Family: a little bit of crazy, a little bit of loud, and a whole lot of love." — Unknown

2. "Be careful who you make memories with. Those can last a lifetime." — Ugo Eze

3. "It's not what we have, but who we have in life that matters." — Unknown

4. "A cousin is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost." — Marion C. Garretty

5. "Cousins are friends that will love you forever." — Unknown

6. "Your family is the best team you could ever have." — Unknown

7. "Cousins are childhood playmates who grow up to be forever friends." — Unknown

8. "Cousins? Nah, we're best friends." — Unknown

9. "Yes, we are aware of how obnoxious we are when we are together. No, we don't care." — Unknown

10. "Cousins by blood. Sisters by heart. Friends by choice." — Unknown

11. "Never underestimate the power of a cousin." — Unknown

12. "Cousins, because parents couldn't handle us as sisters." — Unknown

13. "We didn't realize we were making memories, we just knew we were having fun." — Winnie The Pooh

14. "Cousins by chance, friends by choice." — Unknown

15. "Blood makes you related. Loyalty makes you family." — Unknown

16. "Our roots say we're cousins. Our hearts say we're friends." — Unknown

17. "You will always be... the sister of my soul, the friend of my heart." — Unknown

18. "No one will ever be as entertained by us as us." — Unknown

19. "Surround yourself with people who get you." — Unknown

20. "I may not always be there with you, but I will always be there for you." — Unknown

21. "Rain or shine, I'll always be here." — Unknown

22. "I like you because you join in on my weirdness." — Unknown

23. "Always better together." — Jack Johnson

24. "In the cookie of life, friends are the chocolate chips." — Salman Rushdie

25. "Till the very end you're my best friend." — Unknown

26. "A sweet friendship refreshes the soul." — Unknown

27. "Keep the ones who heard you when you never said a word." — Unknown

28. "You don't even need to ask. I got you." — Unknown

29. "You are better than unicorns and sparkles combined." — Unknown

30. "You and I are more than friends. We're like a really small gang." — Unknown

31. "Some people make your laugh a little louder, your smile a little brighter, and your life a little better." — Unknown