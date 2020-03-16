Thanks to the technology we have now, working from home has become more attainable for a lot of people. It's a treat to be able to brew yourself a warm cup of joe, cozy up in your home workspace, and work in your PJs all day long. But the one thing you may miss most about being in your office is socializing with your coworkers. That's easily fixable with these Instagram captions for work from home pictures that can spark some convos with your crew.

While you may not get to hear your work bestie compliment your #OOTD in person, you can still get all the praise you deserve with a post to the 'Gram. Another fun work from home pic you can share is your aesthetically pleasing desk setup. It might even give some inspo to your friends who are trying to get their home desks in order.

For your foodie friends, post a snap of your homemade lunch or morning coffee. When the comments start to roll in, it'll be like going out to grab a snack with your coworkers and catching up. All you need to kick things off with is the right caption. If you're blanking on what to say, simply use any of these 30 work from home-themed captions.

1. "TFW your desk is actually your bed."

2. "Welcome to my cubicle."

3. "Do your thing in your own way."

4. "We can work from home." — Fifth Harmony, "Work from Home"

5. "Working hard for something we don't care about is stress; working hard for something we love is called passion." — Simon Sinek

6. "Maybe today I'll put some pants on... maybe."

7. "Casual Friday, every day."

8. "The employee of the month is me."

9. "Coffee in one hand, confidence in the other."

10. "You deserve a life and job that makes you happy."

11. "You can go your own way." — Fleetwood Mac, "Go Your Own Way"

12. "I've got my work-life balance in check."

13. "Create a life you don't need a vacation from."

14. "I'm the hardest working person in the room."

15. "I'm hardly ever at my desk... I'm usually on the bed, move to the couch, and back to the bed."

16. "Work is where my comfort zone is."

17. "Do it with a passion or not at all."

18. "My only competition is the person I was yesterday."

19. "Think I might grab lunch at my usual spot — aka my kitchen."

20. "As long as I have my computer and coffee, I can work from anywhere."

21. "Remember to mute yourself during conference calls."

22. "Don't quit your daydream."

23. "Today's office views."

24. "I found a job that makes me want to jump out of bed in the morning. Of course, I don't have to jump very far."

25. "At home, the only annoying coworker I have is my cat whenever he/she sits on my keyboard."

26. "I've bean thinking I need to make myself some coffee."

27. "I have the best commute ever. It's walk from bed to desk. Done."

28. "If the WiFi goes out, I guess I have to call myself."

29. "The best work is the kind you can share from anywhere."

30. "My sit-stand desk consists of me sitting at my desk and then standing to go to the kitchen."