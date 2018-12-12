Anyone who's studied abroad will likely tell you that it's the experience of a lifetime. If you have the opportunity to study in another country while you're in college, then you should absolutely go for it. You'll savor the most amazing food, travel to bucket list cities on the weekends, make new friends from across the globe, and discover so much more about the world and yourself than you ever expected. You may miss your friends, family, and college town in the beginning, but you'll be so happy you went for it. Here are some of the best Instagram captions for leaving to study abroad, because you'll want to capture every single moment of the adventure.

There's nothing like arriving in a new country for the very first time by yourself. You're taking a huge step into the unknown, in hopes that you'll have the most spectacular experience. Let me tell you that study abroad will be one of the grandest adventures of your life, and you won't be the same when you return (in a good way). Learning from a textbook could never compare to a real-life experience like this one, so grab your passport, and let the journey begin!

1. "BRB, studying overseas."

2. "Ciao."

3. "Catch flights, not feelings."

4. "May your heart soar and your dreams take flight, reaching far beyond the highest height."

5. "Florence already has a pizza my heart."

6. "Eiffel in love with Paris... don't think I'll ever want to leave."

7. "Head in the clouds, on my way to a new adventure."

8. "Irish I could stay, but my I'm leaving for my semester in Ireland."

9. "Wish I could bring all my besties with me."

10. "We must take adventures in order to know where we truly belong."

11. "Wherever you go becomes a part of you somehow." — Anita Desai

12. "Bon voyage."

13. "Czech out this view."

14. "They say there's no place like home, but sorry, mom. I'm going to Rome."

15. "Call me, beep me if you wanna reach me." — Christina Milian, "Call Me, Beep Me!"

16. "Studying abroad at Hogwarts."

17. "You can find me where the music meets the ocean." — Zac Brown Band, "Jump Right In"

18. "And then I realized, adventure was the best way to learn."

19. "I'm going to see the world, no matter what it takes."

20. "Off to see new places and meet new faces."

21. "Adventure is calling."

22. "Cheers to a semester abroad."

23. "Ready for the best semester yet."

24. "I want to make memories all over the world."

25. "Caught the travel bug."

26. "The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page." — St. Augustine

27. “Travel makes one modest. You see what a tiny place you occupy in the world.” — Gustave Flaubert

28. "All you need is love and a passport."

29. "Her and her passport lived happily ever after."

30. "Sea you later."