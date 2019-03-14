30 Instagram Captions For Flower Pots That'll Instantly Brighten Up Your Feed

There's something really special about having plants inside your home. They add a beautiful element to your decor, and bring a little bit of the great outdoors into your space — which is especially necessary if you live in a big city. In my opinion, the best kind of plant you can have indoors is anything that's floral. Flowers never fail to make me smile, and instantly brighten up my space. If you're learning how to embrace your green thumb, you'll likely take a ton of pictures of your plant babies, so you'll need Instagram captions for flower pots that will make all of your followers a little jelly.

Let's be honest: There's no replacement for putting time and effort into nourishing a plant and helping it thrive in its environment. Plus, flowers always make for beautiful additions to your home; they smell and look lovely, and you're sure to get compliments from everyone who comes to visit you. So, head to a plant store, pick up a few new green babies of your own, and get to planting. You'll be so happy you did.

1. "Wherever life plants you, bloom with grace."

2. "Never afraid to be called a plant lady."

3. "Like wildflowers; you must allow yourself to grow in all the places people thought you never would." — E.V.

4. "I've been a plant lady since birth."

5. "I'll be planted right here."

6. "Plant one on me."

7. "Happiness blooms from within."

8. "She is like a wildflower; beautiful, fierce, and free."

9. "You can't buy happiness, but you can buy flowers, and that's pretty much the same thing."

10. "If you look the right way, you can see that the whole world is a garden." — Frances Hodgson Burnett

11. "A flower does not think of competing with the flower next to it. It just blooms." — Zen Shin

12. "To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow." —Audrey Hepburn

13. "With grace in your heart and flowers in your hair." — Mumford and Sons, "After The Storm"

14. "You grow, girl."

15. "Blooming."

16. "If I had a flower for every time I thought of you... I could walk through my garden forever." — Alfred Lord Tennyson

17. "The closest I am to being a parent is taking care of all of my plants."

18. "You're only here for a short visit. Don't hurry, don't worry. And be sure to smell the flowers along the way." — Walter Hagen

19. “The Earth laughs in flowers.” — Ralph Waldo Emerson

20. "Where flowers bloom so does hope." — Lady Bird Johnson

21. "I'm rooting for my flowers to grow."

22. "Proud to be y'orchid."

23. "Advice from a sunflower: Be bright, sunny and positive. Spread seeds of happiness. Rise, shine, and hold your head high."

24. "Turn up the sunshine and flowers, please."

25. "Flowers can't solve all problems, but they're a great start."

26. "Flower child."

27. "When in doubt, add flowers."

28. "Flowers are my favorite accessory."

29. "I must have flowers, always and always." — Claude Monet

30. "There are always flowers for those who want to see them." — Henri Matisse