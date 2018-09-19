You can't have fall without Oktoberfest. Each year, the festival scores a high spot on your bucket list, because it's full of all those autumn vibes you love so much. Even if you aren't catching a flight to Germany, clever captions for Oktoberfest will describe those pics of your crew raising your steins for a group cheers back home.

This year, the festival will take place from Sept. 22nd until Oct. 7th in Munich. That's practically two weeks of fun — and here in the states, there will likely be an Oktoberfest event happening in your own city. In a perfect world, you'd have a vacation in place to celebrate in Munich, but you'll need to work with what you've got.

If you and your girls are 21 or over, find a bar or beer hall that's diving deep into Oktoberfest activities. Braid each other's hair and buy the cutest dirndls, because going all-out in the fashion department is a must for the 'Gram. If you're a true fall lover, Oktoberfest is at the top of your autumn festival list. For all the pics you snap, these 30 captions will sum up how much you're living your best life.

1. "Sip is about to get so real." — Unknown

2. "Beauty is in the eye of the beer holder.” — Kinky Friedman

3. "I have never been hoppier." — Unknown

4. "99 bottles of beer on the wall." — Unknown

5. "Friends who drink together, stick together." — Unknown

6. "I've never disliked anyone who handed me a beer." — Unknown

7. "Who said bunnies were the only hoppy ones?" — Unknown

8. "Oktoberfest is a brewtiful sight, if you ask me." — Unknown

9. "Hail to the ale." — Unknown

10. "Friends bring happiness into your life. Best friends bring beer." — Unknown

11. "Take a pitcher, it'll last longer." — Unknown

12. "But first, let me finish my beer." — Unknown

13. "Haters can't sip with us." — Unknown

14. "I work until beer o'clock." — Unknown

15. “Let the fish drink the water.I want a beer!” — Anthony T. Hincks

16. "Love is ale you need." — Unknown

17. "Beer me up, buttercup." — Unknown

18. "You make my heart so freaking hoppy." — Unknown

19. "Trust me, you can totally get out there and dance." — Beer

20. "Great people drink good beer. That's all I'm saying." — Unknown

21. "To the window, to the fall... festival!" — Unknown

22. “Here's the beautiful lady with the beer.” — Ernest Hemingway

23. “The best beer in the world is the one in my hand.” — Charles Papazian

24. "This girl drinks well with others." — Unknown

25. "The best beers are the ones we drink with friends." — Unknown

26. "If you're hoppy and you know it clap your hands." — Unknown

27. "May you have love in your heart and beer in your belly." — Unknown

28. "Don't disturb me. I'm in my hoppy place." — Unknown

29. "This is my beer drinking shirt. Can you tell?" — Unknown

30. "Time to back that glass up." — Unknown

Enjoy your Oktoberfest shenanigans, no matter where you are. Raise your glass to autumn, let the good times roll with your people, and drink responsibly.