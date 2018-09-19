30 Clever Captions For Oktoberfest, So Don't Worry & Be Hoppy
You can't have fall without Oktoberfest. Each year, the festival scores a high spot on your bucket list, because it's full of all those autumn vibes you love so much. Even if you aren't catching a flight to Germany, clever captions for Oktoberfest will describe those pics of your crew raising your steins for a group cheers back home.
This year, the festival will take place from Sept. 22nd until Oct. 7th in Munich. That's practically two weeks of fun — and here in the states, there will likely be an Oktoberfest event happening in your own city. In a perfect world, you'd have a vacation in place to celebrate in Munich, but you'll need to work with what you've got.
If you and your girls are 21 or over, find a bar or beer hall that's diving deep into Oktoberfest activities. Braid each other's hair and buy the cutest dirndls, because going all-out in the fashion department is a must for the 'Gram. If you're a true fall lover, Oktoberfest is at the top of your autumn festival list. For all the pics you snap, these 30 captions will sum up how much you're living your best life.
1. "Sip is about to get so real." — Unknown
2. "Beauty is in the eye of the beer holder.” — Kinky Friedman
3. "I have never been hoppier." — Unknown
4. "99 bottles of beer on the wall." — Unknown
5. "Friends who drink together, stick together." — Unknown
6. "I've never disliked anyone who handed me a beer." — Unknown
7. "Who said bunnies were the only hoppy ones?" — Unknown
8. "Oktoberfest is a brewtiful sight, if you ask me." — Unknown
9. "Hail to the ale." — Unknown
10. "Friends bring happiness into your life. Best friends bring beer." — Unknown
11. "Take a pitcher, it'll last longer." — Unknown
12. "But first, let me finish my beer." — Unknown
13. "Haters can't sip with us." — Unknown
14. "I work until beer o'clock." — Unknown
15. “Let the fish drink the water.I want a beer!” — Anthony T. Hincks
16. "Love is ale you need." — Unknown
17. "Beer me up, buttercup." — Unknown
18. "You make my heart so freaking hoppy." — Unknown
19. "Trust me, you can totally get out there and dance." — Beer
20. "Great people drink good beer. That's all I'm saying." — Unknown
21. "To the window, to the fall... festival!" — Unknown
22. “Here's the beautiful lady with the beer.” — Ernest Hemingway
23. “The best beer in the world is the one in my hand.” — Charles Papazian
24. "This girl drinks well with others." — Unknown
25. "The best beers are the ones we drink with friends." — Unknown
26. "If you're hoppy and you know it clap your hands." — Unknown
27. "May you have love in your heart and beer in your belly." — Unknown
28. "Don't disturb me. I'm in my hoppy place." — Unknown
29. "This is my beer drinking shirt. Can you tell?" — Unknown
30. "Time to back that glass up." — Unknown
Enjoy your Oktoberfest shenanigans, no matter where you are. Raise your glass to autumn, let the good times roll with your people, and drink responsibly.