There's something about fall that cues all the feels. Call me somewhat of a basic betch (I'll take it), but once the leaves start to change colors, this chick over here literally turns into the dancing pumpkin head dude — in her fave flannel shirt and combat boots, of course. With the autumn season comes fall hiking trips with the girls, tailgating, hitting up apple orchards, drinking Pumpkin Spice Lattes, and most importantly, Oktoberfest. While Oktoberfest in Germany is put on pause this year, there are so many other ways to celebrate closer to home. Maybe next year you'll be jetting off to Munich to have the time-of-your-actual-freaking-life, but for now, you'll need to be equipped with some solid Oktoberfest Instagram captions beforehand so you're not attempting to come up with a fire one while you're getting your booze on. Because, let's face it, that never ends well.

Those of us who have been blessed enough to drink steins bigger than our heads in Germany can agree this experience is the real deal. No matter what, you should have a stein in hand at all times if you’re attending an Oktoberfest celebration. It’s even a rite of passage for people to share photos of themself with a stein in hand at their first Oktoberfest celebration. But whether you're sipping in one of the massive beer tents at Oktoberfest, chilling in a bar in your local city, or throwing an Oktoberfest party of your own at your house this year, you'll have a great time ringing in fall no matter where you're at. It's all about the beer, the good company, and the epic Oktoberfest quote or pun that will go along with your adorable IG post. Okay, and maybe the pretzels, sausages, and cheese dip, too.

After you’ve had your fair share on the dance floor, one too many brews, and have had a successful end to Oktoberfest, it’s time to sort through all those pics. Choose your favorite four to five images to post a super cute carousel post to the ‘Gram along with a clever pun. Whether you’re wearing traditional dirndls or a classic flannel shirt, the photos of you and your friends are so worth sharing to your feed. Here are the 43 best Oktoberfest Instagram captions that will bring on all the lit times. *Insert cheers-ing beer emoji!*

Frank Gärtner / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images

1. “Prost.” — which is German for “cheers”

2. “Without beer, life would be a mistake.” — Unknown

3. “I would exercise, but it makes me spill my beer.” — Unknown

4. “You had me at beer.” — Unknown

5. “'I don't need another drink' — said not me last night.” — Unknown

6. “Save the ales.” — Unknown

7. “Beer is good, but beers are better.” — Unknown

8. “Ashes to ashes, dust to dust. When life's a b*tch, beer's a must.” — Unknown

9. “Beauty is in the eye of the beer holder.” — Unknown

10. “I make pour decisions.” — Unknown

11. “Keep calm and ein prosit.” — Unknown

12. “Beer: Brew, enjoy, empty, repeat.” — Unknown

13. “Friends don't let friends go thirsty.” — Unknown

4. “Pitcher perfect.” — Unknown

15. “Willkommen zum Oktoberfest.” — which is German for “welcome to Oktoberfest”

16. “The best beers are the ones we drink with friends.” — Unknown

17. “In alcohol's defense, I've done some pretty dumb sh*t while completely sober, too.” — Unknown

18. “You drink too much, swear too much, and your morals are questionable. You're everything I've ever wanted in a friend.” — Unknown

19. “Beer snob: One who refuses to drink crap beer.” — Unknown

20. “This beer tastes like I'm not going to work tomorrow.” — Unknown

21. “No matter how serious life gets, you still gotta have that one person you can be completely stupid with.” — Unknown

22. “Beer is the answer, but I can't remember the question.” — Unknown

23. “I just rescued some beer. It was trapped in a bottle.” — Unknown

24. “If it's not a beer, don't park it here.” — Unknown

25. “You can't buy happiness, but you can buy beer… and that's kind of the same thing.” — Unknown

26. “Beer is the only reason I wake up every afternoon.” — Unknown

27. “Drunk me loves creating awkward situations for sober me.” — Unknown

28. “Karma is just sharpening her nails and finishing her drink. She says she'll be with you shortly.” — Unknown

29. “Alcohol you later.” — Unknown

30. “24 hours in a day. 24 beers in a case. Coincidence… maybe.” — Unknown

31. "Sip happens." — Unknown

32. “Bad and boozy.” — Unknown

33. "Friends bring happiness into your life. Best friends bring beer." — Unknown

34. "I got 99 problems and beer solves all of them." — Unknown

35. "Everybody's got to believe in something. I believe I'll have another beer." — W.C. Fields

36. “Beer is the wiesn I got up this morning.”

37. “A balanced diet is a beer in each hand.”

38. “So happy to see brew!”

39. “The beer necessities.”

40. “Life is brewtiful.”

41. “So you think you can drink?”

42. “Don’t worry, be hoppy.”

43. “I don’t give a schnitzel.”