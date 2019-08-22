30 Cabin Captions For Instagram, Because Log Live Cozy Fall Getaways

Nothing sounds more appropriate for fall than a weekend spent in a cozy cabin. By day, you and your friends can take hikes amongst the foliage and take pictures playing in the colorful leaves. By night, you can chill by the bonfire, roast s'mores, and watch your favorite fall-themed movies. If I've convinced you a weekend retreat is necessary, the only thing left to do is compile a list of cabin captions for Instagram pictures.

My friends and I rented a cabin in Big Bear Lake a few years back for a writers retreat, and it was one of my favorite weekends ever. The views from the balcony were beyond breathtaking, so you know that's exactly where I enjoyed my coffee every morning. I even rewarded myself for finishing a draft of whatever I was writing by taking a walk and soaking up the sights. Sure, I left the weekend with good memories and final drafts, but I also left with amazing pictures to remember the trip by.

That's why I can't stress enough how important it is to clear off space on your phone so you're ready for every Instagram-worthy moment that's waiting for you. It could be a group selfie of your cabin crew in your PJs or action shots of you being one with nature. Whatever you capture, you'll be ready to share right away with any of these 30 captions.

Shutterstock

1. "On top of mountains and beneath the stars."

2. "The cabin is my happy place."

3. "Sorry, I'm on cabin time."

4. "Cabin, sweet cabin."

5. "Our little cabin in the woods."

6. "Wood you believe how beautiful this cabin is?"

7. "Cabin life is the life for me."

8. "You can take your five-star hotel. I've got a million stars in the sky here."

9. "Memories made at the cabin last forever."

10. "Welcome to our cabin."

11. "Sometimes I wonder what life would be like if I just lived in this cabin forever."

12. "Worry less, cabin more."

13. "Log live the cabin life."

14. "Life needs more starry lights and bonfire nights."

15. "The cabin is my happy place."

Shutterstock

16. "Look at the stars. Look how they shine for you." — Coldplay, "Yellow"

17. "I'm always down for s'more cabin time."

18. "I log spending time at the cabin."

19. "Let's go where the Wi-Fi is weak."

20. "I can bearly contain my excitement."

21. "Having a beary good time at the cabin."

22. "Snow happens at the cabin weather you like it or not."

23. "Into the woods, it's time to go." — Into the Woods

24. "The mountains are calling, and I must go." — John Muir

25. "Staying at the cabin is less in-tents than camping."

26. "Leaf me at the cabin forever, please."

27. "Adventure awaits at the cabin."

28. "Coffee tastes better when it's sipped at the cabin."

29. "I want adventure in the great wide somewhere." — Beauty and the Beast

30. "It's wild out here."