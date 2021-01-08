As if Tayshia Adams and Zac Clark's obvious chemistry wasn’t enough to tell you these two were end-game on Season 16 of The Bachelorette, their astrological compatibility sealed the deal. Tayshia was born Sept. 4, 1990, under the sign of Virgo, while Zac's Jan. 16, 1984 birthday makes him a Capricorn — a compatibility match made in the heavens. These earth signs just get each other on a fundamental level, so it feels like fate they ended up together. Their easy connection makes for a chill vibe, so the zodiac signs who’d love to third-wheel Tayshia and Zac can both roll with their low-key flow, but also know when the time's right to infuse a little excitement into their lives. Because, let's be real, two grounded earth signs can get really cozy and practical faster than you can say, "Will you accept this rose?"

The Capricorn and Virgo connection is based on their shared values. Both are committed partners who take their relationships very seriously. They're looking for a teammate who can help them execute their plans for an ideal life. For Capricorn, that means achieving their ambitions, while for Virgo, it's about having a secure, orderly, and comfortable life. While this power couple combo can achieve pretty much whatever they put their minds together for, fun can sometimes fall by the wayside — something a little outside perspective can help infuse back into their lives. Here's why Taurus, Cancer, and Scorpio are all ideal third wheels for this duo.

Taurus (April 20 — May 20)

(ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Both Capricorn and Virgo enjoy spending time with their fellow earth sign Taurus. Again, it's just that innate sense of getting each other that makes this connection feel easy and natural. They all appreciate honesty and loyalty, and want to surround themselves with people who are real. Plus, Taurus' desire to avoid confrontation makes this a no-drama friendship. What Taurus also brings to this dynamic is an appreciation for the finer things in life, thanks to their connection to Venus. They encourage the oh-so-practical Virgo and Capricorn to live a little and even treat themselves from time to time. This is also what makes Taurus their ideal third-wheel travel companion.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22)

Virgo and Capricorn are both very loving signs, but they aren't always the best at expressing their feelings. Enter Cancer, the water sign with a heart of gold who makes every space they're in feel like a safe one to talk about feelings and get deep. Cancer has an innate gift for drawing out the less emotive Capricorn and Virgo, so they can connect on a core level. When these three get together, it's late night drinks and talks about the real stuff that Cap and Virgo would typically play close to the vest.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21)

(ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Scorpio is drawn to Virgo and Capricorn couples because they have what Scorpio desires most: a secure and solid relationship built on mutual trust and respect. Like Cancer, this water sign encourages Virgo and Capricorn to tap into another side of themselves — one that's more emotionally honest, and maybe even a little bit wilder. Scorpio's confidence helps the earth signs take a few risks by witnessing how fearless they are in action. At the end of the day, they're another third-wheel who can go deep and tap into an emotional bond.

Capricorn and Virgo are a solid astrological pair, which bodes well for Zac and Tayshia. But when you're in a new relationship, you're not just paired up with your partner. You also get to know all the other people in one another's respective lives. Chances are, few will fit in with this couple more easily than Taurus, Cancer, and Scorpio thanks to their astrological thumb on the scale.