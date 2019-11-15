3 Zodiac Signs Who Would Risk Everything For Love, So Take The Leap

Whether you’re single, partnered, or defining the relationship, there’s undoubtedly an increase in pressure around the holidays to find that special someone (especially if your extended family is anything like mine and floods you with a cornucopia of relationship questions at Thanksgiving). Everyone approaches romance differently — some zodiac signs are more cautious in their pursuit and tend to be more risk-averse (as a Capricorn, I definitely fall into this category). However, for others, especially the zodiac signs who would risk everything for love, falling hard and fast may feel second nature. These signs engross themselves in relationships the way I engross myself in holiday music the second November hits.

For many, there are few things more terrifying than being totally and completely vulnerable in a relationship. Laying your cards out on the table can open you up to hurt and heartbreak, but it can also be one of the most thrilling, rewarding, and adrenaline-filled experiences there is. Risking it all for love requires spontaneity, devotion, and a willingness to dive into the unknown with reckless abandon, even when it seems like the odds are against you.

If you identify with any of these traits, chances are you're one of the three zodiac signs below who would risk everything for love.

Taurus (Apr. 20 — May 21) g-stockstudio/Shutterstock Considering that their symbol is a bull, it’s no surprise that Tauruses are one of the most stubborn signs of the zodiac. Their patience and perseverance make them especially devoted partners in serious relationships because Tauruses are ruled by the planet Venus (who is the goddess of love). They channel all their tenacity into their love lives, and while it might take a while to break through their tough exterior, Tauruses are intensely loyal. They won’t hesitate to fight for who they love.

Cancer (Jun. 22 — Jul. 22) Cancers, famously the most sensitive signs in the zodiac, aren’t afraid to be vulnerable with the person they love (see: any of Ariana Grande’s lyrics). Tender and gentle, Cancers are huge empaths, and if you’re in a relationship with this crab, you’re likely to be showered with tons of love and support. Because Cancers are water signs, they’re typically more ruled by their emotions rather than logic. When it comes to dating that vulnerability can lead to greater risk, but also a greater reward.