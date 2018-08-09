I don't spoon, I spatula. What that means is, I lie on my back and let my partner lie next to me, shoulders touching. I guess what I'm saying is, I'm not really into cuddles. Maybe it's just the independent Virgo in me, but a girl needs her personal space, OK? It gets hot, and I need to be able to toss and turn at will. My worst case scenario is getting stuck in the small spoon position, but, for some zodiac signs who would rather be the small spoon, it's a dream come true. I mean, all that concentrated snuggle power wrapped around them, trapping — er, I mean holding — them oh-so romantically... I'm feeling claustrophobic now just imagining it. I kid, I kid — mostly.

But all joking aside, spooning is a wonderful way to be affectionate and connect as the two of you drift off to sleep together. But the key isn't just finding the right cuddle position for your relationship. It's also about finding someone who likes to cuddle the same way you do. It’s a personal decision, and there is no wrong way to cuddle if it feels good to both you and your boo. If what feels most right to you just happens to be little spoon, well, then chances are you're one of the following zodiac signs.

Cancer (June 21 To July 22) Giphy For the Crab, no cuddle position comes close to being the little spoon. After all, who needs a shell when you can have a partner protectively wrapped around you instead? If there is one thing that Cancers crave, it's feeling safe enough to be vulnerable. Assuming the little spoon position with their partner allows them to fully open up and connect in the ways this emotional water sign really wants to. When you spend most of your time in a protective shell, being free of that is an incredible feeling — one that will have them snuggling up to their boo every night.

Leo (July 23 To Aug. 22) Giphy Leos just love to cuddle, period. This passionate fire sign loves affection in all its various forms, but especially when all that affection is focused on them. They aren't selfish — they just really, really love to be the center of attention. So, as you can imagine, little spoon is ideal for the Lion, because it allows you to lavish all your snuggles onto them. Leo is also a very heart-focused sign, so the feeling of your hearts beating together is just what they need to soothe them and send them off into happy dreamland.