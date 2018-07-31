3 Zodiac Signs Who Will Prioritize Your Pleasure, So Get Ready For Mind-Blowing Sex
Want to know my best tip for the most incredible sex life? Of course you do. Well, here it is: Find yourself a lover who puts your pleasure in the bedroom first. Pretty simple, right? But it's true. Nothing matters more when it comes to great sex than being with someone who truly cares that you're enjoying yourself, and who not only wants to satisfy you, but actually gets off on it. But how do you find these mythical sexy-time unicorns? Well, you can start by focusing on the zodiac signs who will prioritize your pleasure, and then leading them to the nearest bed.
No one zodiac sign has a monopoly on crushing it in the boudoir, because every sign has the potential to rock your world. However, there are a few signs that really just seem to have an edge when it comes to, well, making you come. These are the folks who are both generous and determined, who will persevere until the job is done, and who will always perform in the bedroom because it comes from their heart — or at least their libido. If that sounds like something you may be interested in, these are the signs you need to be keeping an eye out for.
Taurus (April 20 To May 20)
While Scorpio may be the “most” sexual sign in the zodiac, the title of best lover has to go to Taurus. That’s because they have every personality trait you need to really rock it in the bedroom. They are ruled by Venus, the planet of love, and in Taurus, this manifests itself in a strong sensuality. They want to explore all five senses, in and out of the bedroom, but they express themselves most powerfully through touch. Plus, their stubborn nature, which outside the bedroom can be frustrating, is anything but inside it. They are persistent, patient, and forever determined to make sure you get off. And the good news is, they are loving every minute of it, too.
Libra (Sept. 23 To Oct. 22)
For Libra, all things eventually come back to balance. That’s especially true in the bedroom. They expect to get as good as they give, so they are very, very motivated to give. But that's not the only reason you can count on this sign to put your pleasure first — it's also because sex is a deeply spiritual experience for them. Libra’s ruling planet is also Venus, but for them, intimacy is all about beauty and indulging in the visual pleasure of their partner. Your body's a feast to their eyes, and they want to take their time and properly worship it.
Capricorn (Dec. 22 To Jan. 19)
Capricorn is by far the most ambitious sign in all the zodiac — and yes, that includes in the bedroom. Caps are driven by the need to be the best and most successful in every aspect of life, including their sex lives. In another sign, that might equate to a desire for conquest, and racking up as many partners as possible. But for disciplined and grounded Cap, that actually means focusing on being the best lover their partner has ever had. In other words, their drive for excellence means an all-around win for you, because this patient and disciplined lover is not going to give up until you are fully satisfied — and then some.
Is it just me, or did it just get really hot in here?
