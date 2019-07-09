I am always surprised (and, if I'm being honest, a little envious) of people who just seem to fall deep into love and infatuation practically at first sight. I admire their open hearts and willingness to put it all out there when they find someone they have a connection with. But for me, it's never really felt like that; I need time to process my feelings and let them grow. If that sounds familiar and you're never the one to drop an L-bomb first, chances are you're one of the zodiac signs that take awhile to fall in love — because seriously, what's the rush?

These are the signs that tend to be very comfortable staying independent and are cautious about who they let into their inner circle in general. While it may take longer for these signs to fall in love, the good news is when they love, they really love, so you can feel confident that they truly mean it when they say how they feel. So, whether you are one of the signs who prefer take love at their own slower pace or are crushing on one, be prepared to practice a little patience with these zodiac signs when it comes to falling in love.

VIRGO (AUG. 23 TO SEPT. 22) Giphy Virgo prides themselves on always being practical, so it's no surprise that, when it comes to opening up their hearts, they are going to want to take a slow and steady approach. Sure, they would love to get swept up in infatuation but, honestly, that's just too risky. Instead, they prefer to take a more analytical approach, keeping a close and critical eye on both their emotions and the behaviors of the person they are dating to make sure this is a good fit and what they are feeling is real. This sign also has a tendency to be a bit of an over worrier so, let’s be honest, they are also more than a little afraid of getting hurt.

CAPRICORN (DEC. 22 TO JAN. 19) Giphy For the ultimate earth sign, Capricorn, even decisions about love come from a very grounded, methodical, and practical place. This Saturn-ruled sign is highly ambitious and lives for structure. So, they are only going to really give their heart to someone they believe is compatible with them in every way. So you can bet they are going to take their time making sure that is the case before they let themselves fully give in to their feelings.