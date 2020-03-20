You've no doubt heard that good communication is the key to a happy and healthy relationship. But what exactly does that mean? Well, for one thing, it means being honest with your partner when your needs aren't being met. That sounds pretty straightforward, but what if the thought of opening up and articulating what you need in your relationship makes you cringe or break out in a cold sweat? Then chances are you're one of the zodiac signs who struggle to vocalize their needs.

The one thing these signs all have in common is that they’re extremely connected to their emotions. However, just because they feel things powerfully, that doesn't always translate into being able to verbalize them to their partner. In fact, in some ways, feeling and needing things so strongly makes the situation even harder for them, because it results in these signs feeling vulnerable. That’s not to mention how overwhelming and confusing this can be, which causes it to be even harder to speak up about their needs. In other words, don't be surprised when that’s the case with the following zodiac signs.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22)

Cancer is notorious for hiding their emotions and needs. It's not that this sign is trying to be sneaky or withholding, just that they fear being emotionally vulnerable above all else. That’s partly because this water sign is ruled by the moon, the heavenly body associated with emotion. It's likely that, when they’ve been totally open about their needs, they were accused of being overly dramatic or, well, needy. Since Cancer can’t help but feel the way they do, their only recourse is to try and hide their feelings, which means they’re reluctant to speak up about their needs as well.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22)

zoranm/E+/Getty Images

You might be surprised to know that Virgo struggles to communicate their needs in a relationship, because it seems like this sign, ruled by the communication-centric Mercury, is always speaking their mind. That’s true to an extent, as this highly critical sign has little trouble offering, ahem, constructive criticism. But when it comes to opening up about what they need, Virgo often finds themselves surprisingly tongue-tied. For one thing, this sign also has a strong gift of intuition, so they can pick up what others need without having to be told, but they’re also known to put their energy into taking care of others before looking out for themselves. As a result, they tend to keep their own needs suppressed until they reach a boiling point and it all comes out at once.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 — Nov. 21)

Scorpio didn’t earn a reputation for being the most mysterious sign in the zodiac by wearing their heart on their sleeve. Don't be fooled by this water sign, however, because they do have emotional needs they desire to have met in their relationship — it just isn’t easy for them to vocalize. Instead, they tend to use more subtle forms of communication to get their needs met, and they get angry and frustrated when they aren’t. In this case, things ultimately come down to Scorpio's unwillingness to be vulnerable getting in the way of them receiving what they need.

Speaking up for what you need in our relationship can be hard for any sign in the zodiac, but for these signs it might be just that much harder. Be patient with yourself, or your partner, and remember that with practice it will get easier. You’ve got this.