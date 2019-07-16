When you think about the various zodiac signs, there are likely a few adjectives that spring to mind. Aries is adventurous, Virgo is a perfectionist, Pisces are dreamers. But what about how outwardly emotional the signs are? There are likely a few that immediately come to mind because they are so open about how they are feeling, and a few that you think of instantly because they aren't. That's especially true if you happen to have dated any of the zodiac signs who don’t like talking about their feelings of if you yourself prefer to play things a little closer to vest when it comes to your more tender emotions. Now, that's not to say they don't feel them or have the same depth of emotion that, say, a Cancer does. Just that, for various reasons, they need more time to open up or to simply process what it is that they are feeling, because, let's be honest, emotions are complicated things.

That being said, it can be frustrating when you and someone you are dating are not speaking the same emotional language. But it can actually be really helpful to understand that the cause of that friction is less personal and is instead written in the stars. So, here are the signs who would prefer not to delve into the mushy stuff, so it's best to be patient with them get there at their own pace.

GEMINI (MAY 21 TO JUNE 20) Garage Island Crew/Stocksy It may come as a surprise that Gemini has any issues when it comes to communication, as this Mercury-ruled sign has the gift for gab. They are talkative and witty and intellectually stimulating. But that's kind of the issue: This is a highly intellectual and analytical sign. Gemini lives day to day, more in their head than they do their heart, and it’s not that they aren’t capable of feeling big, powerful emotions, just that they process them through a more analytical lens, which can make getting too deep into what they are feeling rather than what they are thinking seem uncomfortable and unnatural. The key to understanding this sign is to assume anything they say that begins with “I think” is the equivalent of them speaking from the heart.

SAGITTARIUS (NOV. 22 TO DEC. 21) The appeal of a Sagittarius partner is that they are just so fun to be around. Ever the optimist, this sign radiates positivity, and who wouldn’t be charmed by that? Where things get tricky with this sign are when you want to dig a little deeper. It's not to say that this sign is shallow by any stretch, it's just that the deeper you go, the more potential there is for Sag to have to contend with heavy or even dark emotions, and a free spirit like Sag would rather avoid that entirely. Besides, all those emotions and processing sure sounds like a lot of labor to this free spirit. That is why this fire sign is just not all that interested in making themselves vulnerable by examining and expressing their feelings.