What's your favorite time of day (or night) to have sex? Do you like to end a long, hard day with a bit of nookie? Will you take it just about anytime, anywhere, with anyone? Or are you an, ahem, early riser who thinks getting in an early workout is best done in the prone position? If your answer was the latter, then you're probably one of the zodiac signs who prefer morning sex. Because, hey, the only thing better than a cup of coffee in the morning is an orgasm, am I right?

While all the zodiac signs enjoy the occasional action in the A.M. (because, let's be honest, morning sex is pretty awesome), there are a handful of signs who feel strongly that the morning is the best time to get it on. For one thing, they are naturally early risers who just wake up bursting with energy and love to work some of that out with their boo. That's not to say they can't get it on around the clock, but if they can knock it out first thing in the morning, then why wait? If you think of your alarm clock as a mating call, there's a good chance you're one of these signs.

Aries (March 21 To April 19) Giphy Aries are known for their enthusiastic and energetic spirits, but you don't get to be that way if you aren’t a morning person who just can't wait for their eyes to pop open and face the day. Why be asleep when you could be awake, and why lay in bed when you could be getting it on with your bae? The Ram has a powerful sex drive and loves to have sex whenever the desire strikes, which is why they are also notorious for partially public quickies. But that also means they won't mind a quick sexy sesh first thing in the morning.

Taurus (April 20 To May 20) Giphy For warm-hearted and uber affectionate Taurus, morning sex just seems like it kind of happens naturally — a lot. That's because this Venus-ruled sign just wants to be as close as possible to the object of their affection, starting with the moment they wake up. This is a sign that thrives on physical touch, so those morning cuddles may start off innocent enough but, before you know it, Taurus wants to get even closer. They just want to feel that connection to their partner, and if that means getting it on before you can even hit snooze, so be it.