For some people, sex is at its very best when it comes from a place of love and commitment. That's when they feel their most uninhibited and free to express their sexuality. While that's a beautiful thing, it's not for everyone, and that's OK. For the zodiac signs who prefer casual sex over relationships, commitment and sexuality are far from synonymous. While these signs, like all of the zodiac, are certainly capable of settling down with the right person at the right time, they aren't exactly in any rush to lock things down. That's in part because they don't require a deeper, longer-term connection to have a satisfying and healthy sex life. Not to mention the fact that they tend to adhere to the idea of variety being the spice of life.

So, if you're currently in a place in your life where you want to keep it casual (but also extra-frisky), these are the casual-sex-loving star signs who should catch your eye.

Gemini (May 21 — June 20)

Gemini's known as the most curious sign in the zodiac, and the reputation is well-earned. They love to explore and connect with people, but they don’t stick around long if someone doesn’t ignite their interest. They don't get attached quickly, so they can extract themselves with relative ease if a connection isn't quite working for them. It also means that hooking up casually comes naturally for them. They enjoy the pursuit and exploration of a new partner, but that doesn’t mean they want to settle down for long.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 — Dec. 21)

skynesher/E+/Getty Images

Sagittarius is the true free spirit of the zodiac. They’re driven by a desire for mind-expanding experiences, so they rarely stay in one place for long, instead following where their intuition and desire leads. As you can imagine, this can make commitment tough for Sag, who prefers to keep their options open. They're also very charismatic and love to have a great time, so they're never short on suitors. They view sex as natural and beautiful, so they tend to take a very laissez-faire attitude toward it. This frustrates those who want Sag to commit, but is ideal for anyone who just wants to have a little horizontal fun with no strings attached.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 — Feb. 18)

There's nothing conventional or traditional about Aquarius, a sign who does everything in their own unique style. Is it any surprise, then, that they'd be unbounded by expectations of commitment when it comes to sex? In general, Aquarius isn't overly emotional and it takes time for them to open up to someone on a deeper level. Oftentimes, this means their relationships begin as friends with benefits and evolve from there. However, they're also perfectly content to keep things casual and short-term. That's because while Aquarius can have very connected sex, they're also plenty satisfied by unemotional interludes.

Just as any sign in the zodiac can make for a great long-term partner, they can all mostly keep it cool and casual in the bedroom when needed. With these signs, having no strings attached just comes easier — and leaves before things get too complicated.