Pre-date jitters are a powerful thing. There's so much potential for the direction a first date can go, whether that's towards romance, awkwardness, or anything in-between. It's kind of like stepping out into the unknown. How the date will go largely depends on the first impressions each of you make. For some people, making a great first impression is ridiculously easy. They have confidence and charm, so first meetings go down smoothly. But for others, like the zodiac signs who make bad first impressions on dates, getting over that initial barrier can be a bit trickier. Despite being potentially amazing in the long run, they aren't always the greatest about putting their best foot forward at the outset.

For some of these signs, the issue is that they're a bit slow to open up to people, so they come off as cold or aloof. For others, they can be a bit too intense and intimidating without even realizing it. Unfortunately for these signs, who they can seem to be during a first meeting doesn't accurately represent who they really are. In other words, if you've gone out with someone who seemed great but didn't exactly impress on your first date, and they happen to be one of these zodiac signs, you might want to consider giving them a second chance to make that first impression.

Aries (March 21 — April 19)

tomazl/E+/Getty Images

Dating an Aries can be such a fun adventure, as this fire sign's full of passion and a drive to experience every moment to the fullest. They're upbeat and have a natural optimism that's contagious and just a joy to be around. All that enthusiasm and intensity doesn’t always make for the best impression on a first date, however. Aries can be aggressive about pursuing what interests them, so they can come on a bit too strongly if they're feeling it. They're used to getting what they want because they're a force of will, but dating often requires a lighter touch or they can come off as a bit intimidating.

Cancer (June 21 — July 22)

Cancer's all heart. This water sign loves hard and loyally, and that’s what makes them such an incredible partner. Whether or not they make a good impression, however, really comes down to their mood at the moment. They can make a great first impression if they're feeling confident and upbeat, as you can see their true loving spirit inside. However, when their mood's a bit darker, you the other side of Cancer comes out. This sign cares deeply about, well, everything — and when you're that sensitive, rejection cuts deep. As a result, Cancer feels the need to protect their heart until they know it's safe to show their softer side. While this is an effective tactic for keeping themselves from being hurt, it can also be misinterpreted on a first date as being cold or standoffish. In reality, that couldn't be further from the truth.

Virgo (Aug. 23 — Sept. 22)

praetorianphoto/E+/Getty Images

For a sign as critical (and self-critical) as Virgo, first dates can be a real challenge. They want to make a great first impression, but they tend to overthink themselves into a headspace where it's next to impossible to just relax and be their authentic self. As a result, they can come off as unfriendly, standoffish, or even snobbish, when they're actually just trying their best to just be calm and collected on the inside. This is a shame, because Virgo has a ton of love to give and makes for a super fun date — that is, once they chill out enough to be themselves. Virgo's sharp wit means they tend to have an excellent, often self-deprecating, sense of humor and they also love to take care of the people in their lives. While the first meeting with Virgo may be a bit awkward, don’t let this sweet earth sign get away, because their second impression is usually much better and a more accurate glimpse of who they truly are.

Listen, first dates are hard. Sure, they can be exciting and fun, and nothing beats that feeling when you meet someone new, the two of you click, and you feel like you’ve known each other forever. More often than not, though, first dates are a bit awkward — but that doesn't mean there isn’t potential for a good match. That said, anyone who makes you feel unsafe or uncomfortable, or who doesn't respect your boundaries, absolutely does not deserve a second chance. A date that was maybe a bit too quiet or reserved, though, and who also happens to be one of these signs, might just be worth another look.